Highlights Swiss Open 2022 Badminton Final HS Prannoy vs Jonatan Christie Match Updates

Basel: Hello and welcome to our Badminton coverage of the final of the Swiss Open 2022 straight from T. Jakobshalle Basel, Switzerland.Also Read - PV Sindhu Sails Into Second Round of Swiss Open

Highlights | Swiss Open 2022 Final: Jonatan Christie beats HS Prannoy 18-21, 12-21 to win the men’s singles title. Also Read - All England Open 2022, Lakshya Sen vs Lee Zii Jia Semi-Final: Schedule, Venue, Time, Date - All You Need to Know

Highlights | HS Prannoy vs Jonatan Christie Swiss Open 2022 Final: The Indian fought hard in the second game but the Indonesian was a little too good for him. Loses second game 18-21 and the match. Also Read - All England Badminton: Saina Nehwal, PV Sindhu, Kidambi Srikanth, Lakshya Sen Advance to Second Round

Highlights | HS Prannoy vs Jonatan Christie Swiss Open 2022 Final: Prannoy is losing the plot. Christie taking full advantage of the errors. Leading 11-7 at the interval.

Highlights | HS Prannoy vs Jonatan Christie Swiss Open 2022 Final: This has been a close second game so far with no one giving an inch. Both players matching shot by shot. It is 5-5 at the moment.

Highlights | HS Prannoy vs Jonatan Christie Swiss Open 2022 Final: It would be fair to say that Christie has dominated the first game. Prannoy was possibly good in patches but not good enough to take the first game. Christie wins first game 21-12.

Highlights| HS Prannoy vs Jonatan Christie Swiss Open 2022 Final: Christie has done well here and has got the lead back. Goes to interval with a three point lead. It is 11-8 in his favour against Prannoy.

Highlights | HS Prannoy vs Jonatan Christie Swiss Open 2022 Final: The Indian has more than made up for the lost ground. Has come back brilliantly and now has the lead. Prannoy leading 7-6 in the first game.

Highlights | HS Prannoy vs Jonatan Christie Swiss Open 2022 Final: This is some start from the Indonesian. Already leading first game 4-1 against Prannoy.

Highlights| HS Prannoy vs Jonatan Christie Swiss Open 2022 Final: Both the players are making their way in the court. Action to begin shortly.

Highlights | Sindhu vs Ongbamrungphan Swiss Open 2022 Final: After losing four points on a trot, Sindhu gets one back and that would be enough after the kind of lead she took in the second game. Sindhu wins second game 21-8 and with that the match. Beats Busanan 21-16, 21-8 without much trouble.

Highlights | Sindhu vs Ongbamrungphan Swiss Open 2022 Final: This isn’t looking good for the Thai shuttler. Sindhu once again showing her class. Busanan has been completely outplayed in the same game. The Indian now leads 17-4 in the second game. It is all but over for Busanan.

Highlights | Sindhu vs Ongbamrungphan Swiss Open 2022 Final: This is not becoming a cakewalk for Sindhu. At the moment she is too good for Busanan. Leads 11-2 in the second game at the interval.

Highlights| Sindhu vs Ongbamrungphan Swiss Open 2022 Final: Sindhu has been all over Busanan in the second game. Slowly but surely she is taking control of this final. Leads 6-1 in the second game.

Highlights | Sindhu vs Ongbamrungphan Swiss Open 2022 Final: Sindhu takes first game 21-16. While the scoreline doesn’t do justice to the fight Busanan has shown.

Highlights | Sindhu vs Ongbamrungphan Swiss Open 2022 Final: The Indian is closing in to win the first game. Leads 16-18 at the moment but Busanan is putting up a good fight. Still can go either way. Just as we write, Sindhu gets another point. Great agility shown there. Two points away from taking the first game.

Highlights | Sindhu vs Ongbamrungphan Swiss Open 2022 Final: Sindhu has done well here to take the lead once again. She needs to capitalise on the lead from here on. Leads Busanan 16-14 in the first game.

Highlights | Sindhu vs Ongbamrungphan Swiss Open 2022 Final: This one has the prospect of going right down to the wire. Excellent play from Busanan and at the moment she is matching Sindhu shot by shot like the drop shot that has just earner her a point. It is 13-13 at the moment.

Highlights | Sindhu vs Ongbamrungphan Swiss Open 2022 Final: A scintillating game so far with both shuttlers not giving an inch. Sindhu took the early lead but Ongbamrungphan came back strongly. At the moment, the Indian shuttler is ahead 11-9 going into the interval in the first game.

Highlights | Sindhu vs Ongbamrungphan Swiss Open 2022 Final: Sindhu took the early lead but lost back to points to hand over the advantage to Busanan.

India’s two-time Olympic medallist PV Sindhu and compatriot HS Prannoy reached the final of Swiss Open 2022 badminton tournament after winning their respective women’s and men’s singles semi-finals on Saturday. Prannoy, a Commonwealth Games medallist will take on Jonatan Christie of Indonesia in the men’s singles final right after Sindhu’s match against Ongbamrungphan of Thailand.

