Home

Sports

Highlights Ballon D’or 2023 Ceremony Updates, Full Winners List: Lionel Messi Wins Record 8th Crown

live

Highlights Ballon D’or 2023 Ceremony Updates, Full Winners List: Lionel Messi Wins Record 8th Crown

Ballon D'or 2023 Ceremony Updates: There was no stopping Lionel Messi as the Argentine great went onto clinch a record 8th Ballon D'or crown, the most in the history of football.

Highlights Ballon D'or 2023 Ceremony Updates, Full Winners List: Lionel Messi Wins Record 8th Crown.

AS IT HAPPENED | Ballon D’or 2023 Ceremony: The list reads 2009, 2010, 2011, 2012, 2015, 2019, 2021, and now 2023. There was no stopping Lionel Messi as the Argentine great went onto clinch a record 8th Ballon D’or crown, the most in the history of the game on Monday. Manchester City star Erling Haaland finished second followed by Messi’s former PSG teammate, Kylian Mbappe, who finished third. Aitana Bonmati won the Women’s Ballon D’or for guiding Spain to a World Cup victory.

Trending Now

FULL LIST OF WINNERS :-

Men’s Ballon D’or – Lionel Messi.

Women’s Ballon D’or – Aitana Bonmati.

Gerd Muller Trophy – Erling Haaland.

Yachine Trophy – Emiliano Martinez.

Socrates Award – Vinicius Jr.

Kopa Trophy – Jude Bellingham.

Men’s Club of the Year – Manchester City.

Women’s Club of the Year – FC Barcelona.

Load More

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.