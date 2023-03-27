Home

Highlights | BAN vs IRE 1st T20I Score: Bangladesh Beat Ireland By 22 Runs

BAN vs IRE 1st T20I Score: Bangladesh draw first blood in the T20I Series.

Summary Full Scorecard Summary Full Scorecardहिन्दी Commentary Schedule Bangladesh VS Ireland 207/5 (19.2) 76/5 (7.4) Run Rate: (Current: 9.91) IRE need 28 runs in 2 balls at 84 rpo Last Wicket: Harry Tector c Mehidy Hasan b Taskin Ahmed 19 (12) - 72/5 in 7.1 Over Gareth Delany 16 * (12) 2x4, 0x6 Curtis Campher 1 (2) 0x4, 0x6 Taskin Ahmed (1.4-0-11-4) * Mustafizur Rahman (2-0-16-0)

LIVE | BAN vs IRE 1st T20I Score: Hosts Eye Winning Start

AS IT HAPPENED | BAN vs IRE 1st T20I Score: After winning the ODI series against Ireland now Bangladesh will lock horns against Ireland for the first T20I match which will be played at Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium, Chattogram on March 27 Sunday. Shakib & Co. will be looking to maintain their winning momentum in the upcoming T20I series, while Paul Stirling will lead Ireland in their bid to bounce back from their ODI series defeat. The visitors will be hoping for a better performance.

BAN vs IRE Playing XIs

Bangladesh: Litton Das(w), Rony Talukdar, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Shakib Al Hasan(c), Towhid Hridoy, Shamim Hossain, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Nasum Ahmed, Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Hasan Mahmud

Ireland: Paul Stirling(c), Ross Adair, Lorcan Tucker(w), Harry Tector, Curtis Campher, George Dockrell, Gareth Delany, Mark Adair, Craig Young, Graham Hume, Benjamin White

