Highlights | BAN vs IRE 1st T20I Score: Bangladesh Beat Ireland By 22 Runs

BAN vs IRE 1st T20I Score: Bangladesh draw first blood in the T20I Series.

Updated: March 27, 2023 6:15 PM IST

By India.com Sports Desk | Edited by Sunny Daud

Gareth Delany

16* (12) 2x4, 0x6

Curtis Campher

1 (2) 0x4, 0x6

Taskin Ahmed

(1.4-0-11-4)*

Mustafizur Rahman

(2-0-16-0)
LIVE | BAN vs IRE 1st T20I Score: Hosts Eye Winning Start

AS IT HAPPENED | BAN vs IRE 1st T20I Score: After winning the ODI series against Ireland now Bangladesh will lock horns against Ireland for the first T20I match which will be played at Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium, Chattogram on March 27 Sunday. Shakib & Co. will be looking to maintain their winning momentum in the upcoming T20I series, while Paul Stirling will lead Ireland in their bid to bounce back from their ODI series defeat. The visitors will be hoping for a better performance.

BAN vs IRE Playing XIs

Bangladesh: Litton Das(w), Rony Talukdar, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Shakib Al Hasan(c), Towhid Hridoy, Shamim Hossain, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Nasum Ahmed, Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Hasan Mahmud

Ireland: Paul Stirling(c), Ross Adair, Lorcan Tucker(w), Harry Tector, Curtis Campher, George Dockrell, Gareth Delany, Mark Adair, Craig Young, Graham Hume, Benjamin White

  • 6:10 PM IST

    LIVE | BAN vs IRE 1st T20I Score: That’s it! Bangladesh win the 1st T20I by 22 runs via DLS method. IRE 81/5 (8)

  • 5:35 PM IST

    LIVE | BAN vs IRE 1st T20I Score: 4 overs gone, Ireland are now at 44/4. The required run-rate is 15 and the visitors are going at 11 runs per over. They need to keep wickets in hand and try to chase down the total in the remaining 24 balls. IRE 44/4 (4)

  • 5:30 PM IST

    LIVE | BAN vs IRE 1st T20I Score: Two wickets for Taskin Ahmed in the same over. First her gets Lorcan Tucker and two balls later, Paul Stirling falls prey to the pacer. Ireland in big big trouble. IRE 40/3 (3.4)

  • 5:27 PM IST

    LIVE | BAN vs IRE 1st T20I Score: OUT! Bangladesh get their first breakthrough. Hasan Mahmud strikes, clean bowls Ross Adair. Just five runs from the over. IRE 37/1 (3)

  • 5:25 PM IST

    LIVE | BAN vs IRE 1st T20I Score: Cracking start from Ireland in their chase. Four fours in the first over and three in the second, Paul Stirling and Ross Adair give Ireland a flying start. IRE 32/0 (2)

  • 4:57 PM IST

    LIVE | BAN vs IRE 1st T20I Score: Confirmed. Play to resume at 5:10 PM IST (5:40 PM local time). Ireland has been set a target of 104 in eight overs.

  • 4:55 PM IST

    LIVE | BAN vs IRE 1st T20I Score: Seems that there will be some overs to play for as Bangladesh players are out in the middle doing some warm-ups. Stay tuned for more updates.

  • 4:42 PM IST

    LIVE | BAN vs IRE 1st T20I Score: The covers came off for a brief moment in Chattogram before having to be brought straight back on again. Plenty of conversations going on out in the middle but still no news on play getting going again.

  • 4:33 PM IST

    LIVE | BAN vs IRE 1st T20I Score: The rains are still on and the floodlights have been switched on too. The cut-off time for a 5-over game is 5:18 PM IST (5:48 PM local time).

  • 3:47 PM IST

    LIVE | BAN vs IRE 1st T20I Score: Rain hasn’t stopped in Chattogram. The skies have gotten gloomy and the drainage system at the stadium isn’t the best. More delay.

