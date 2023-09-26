Home

Highlights BAN vs NZ 3rd ODI Updates: New Zealand Beat Bangladesh By 7 Wickets, Clinch Series 2-0

BAN vs NZ 3rd ODI Updates: After rain washed away the second ODI, New Zealand have clinched the series 2-0 in the 3rd and final ODI on Tuesday.

BAN vs NZ Playing XIs

Bangladesh: Najmul Hossain Shanto(c), Tanzid Hasan, Towhid Hridoy, Mahmudullah, Mushfiqur Rahim(w), Zakir Hasan, Mahedi Hasan, Nasum Ahmed, Hasan Mahmud, Shoriful Islam, Khaled Ahmed.

New Zealand: Finn Allen, Will Young, Dean Foxcroft, Henry Nicholls, Tom Blundell(w), Rachin Ravindra, Cole McConchie, Ish Sodhi, Adam Milne, Lockie Ferguson(c), Trent Boult.

