Highlights BAN vs NZ 3rd ODI Updates: New Zealand Beat Bangladesh By 7 Wickets, Clinch Series 2-0

BAN vs NZ 3rd ODI Updates: After rain washed away the second ODI, New Zealand have clinched the series 2-0 in the 3rd and final ODI on Tuesday. 

Updated: September 26, 2023 8:43 PM IST

By India.com Sports Desk | Edited by Debayan Bhattacharyya

AS IT HAPPENED | BAN vs NZ 3rd ODI Updates: After rain washed away the second ODI, New Zealand have clinched the series 2-0 in the 3rd and final ODI on Tuesday.

BAN vs NZ Playing XIs

Bangladesh: Najmul Hossain Shanto(c), Tanzid Hasan, Towhid Hridoy, Mahmudullah, Mushfiqur Rahim(w), Zakir Hasan, Mahedi Hasan, Nasum Ahmed, Hasan Mahmud, Shoriful Islam, Khaled Ahmed.
New Zealand: Finn Allen, Will Young, Dean Foxcroft, Henry Nicholls, Tom Blundell(w), Rachin Ravindra, Cole McConchie, Ish Sodhi, Adam Milne, Lockie Ferguson(c), Trent Boult.

Live Updates

  • Sep 26, 2023 7:53 PM IST

    LIVE Score BAN vs NZ, 3rd ODI Updates: That’s it!! New Zealand have beaten Bangladesh by 7 wickets! They have clinched the series 2-0.

  • Sep 26, 2023 7:22 PM IST

    LIVE Score BAN vs NZ, 3rd ODI Updates: OUT! 29.1 overs gone, Nasum Ahmed removes Young! Big wicket for Bangladesh. NZ 130/3 29.1)

  • Sep 26, 2023 6:56 PM IST

    LIVE Score BAN vs NZ, 3rd ODI Updates: 22 overs gone, New Zealand in driver’s seat at 95/2. NZ 95/2 (22)

  • Sep 26, 2023 6:33 PM IST

    LIVE Score BAN vs NZ, 3rd ODI Updates: 18 gone, New Zealand are now at 86/2. NZ 86/2 (18)

  • Sep 26, 2023 6:18 PM IST

    LIVE Score BAN vs NZ, 3rd ODI Updates: 15 gone, New Zealand are pretty much above the asking rate. NZ 71/2 (15)

  • Sep 26, 2023 6:15 PM IST

    LIVE Score BAN vs NZ, 3rd ODI Updates: 14 overs gone, New Zealand are now at 70/2. Will Young and Henry Nicholls lead charge for the Kiwis. NZ 70/2

  • Sep 26, 2023 6:10 PM IST

    LIVE Score BAN vs NZ, 3rd ODI Updates: 13 overs gone, New Zealand are now at 62/2. NZ 62/2

  • Sep 26, 2023 5:55 PM IST

    LIVE Score BAN vs NZ, 3rd ODI Updates: What an over! 2 wickets and a single run! NZ 49/2 (10)

  • Sep 26, 2023 5:51 PM IST

    LIVE Score BAN vs NZ, 3rd ODI Updates: Shoriful Islam rocks New Zealand ! Back to back wickets and he is on a hattrick!

  • Sep 26, 2023 5:41 PM IST

    LIVE Score BAN vs NZ, 3rd ODI Updates: 8 gone, New Zealand are now at 39/8. The Kiwi openers are off to a steady start.

