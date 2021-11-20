Highlights BAN vs PAK, 2nd T20I 2021 Match

Fakhar Zaman and Mohammad Rizwan guide Pakistan to an 8-wicket victory over Bangladesh as Men in Green clinch the T20I Series. Fakhar Zaman scored an unbeaten 57 off 51 deliveries as he turned out to be the pick of the batters in the 2nd T20I.Also Read - Hasan Ali Reprimanded For Breaching ICC Code of Conduct, Bangladesh Fined For Slow Over-Rate

The situation for Bangladesh was not easy as they were playing without their main players. Despite having many unfamiliar faces that have low international experience, Bangladesh put up a gutsy show against the tourists. Their bowling tactics were on point as they were able to reduce the Pakistan team to 24/4 at one point. However, Pakistan chased the target with only four deliveries to spare. Also Read - Bangladesh Vs Pakistan T20: Bangladesh Look To Equalize The Series After Defeat In The First T20

Bangladesh finished sixth and last in Group 1 of the Super 12 stage of the ICC T20 World Cup, losing all five games and they would be hoping to forget the failed campaign and take on the dangerous-looking Pakistan, who looked unstoppable before they were beaten by Australia in a dramatic T20 World Cup semifinal. The Mahmudullah-led Bangladesh were plagued by plenty of batting and bowling issues, including the loss of all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan, who was ruled out with an injury in the middle of the tournament. Also Read - Fact Check: Did Hasan Ali Bowl Fastest Delivery in History of Cricket at 219 Kmph Against Bangladesh? WATCH

