Highlights | BCCI Selectors Meeting, India Squad Announcement vs South Africa, England
Here is the India Test squad vs England.Also Read - IND Squads For T20I's vs SA: Twitterverse Not Impressed With Tripathi, Samson's Exclusion | See Tweets
Also Read - IND vs SA, ENG Squad Announcement: Umran, Arshdeep In T20 Squad; Dhawan, Mohsin Snubbed; Pujara Comes Back In Tests
Here is the T20 Squad vs South Africa. Also Read - IPL 2022: Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Punjab Kings Match 70 Live Streaming; When and Where to Watch Online and on TV, Disney+ Hostar, Star Sports Network
Arshdeep Singh, Umran Malik earn maiden call ups for T20 squad. However, big news is that Mohsin Khan has been snubbed. KL Rahul has been given the T20 captaincy in place of Hardik Pandya. Kuldeep Yadav and Deepak Hooda retain their place in T20 sqaud. Shikhar Dhawan has been snubbed too.
Cheteshwar Pujara makes a comeback in the test squad against England whereas Prasidh Krishna earns his maiden test call in place of Ishant Sharma.