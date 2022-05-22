Highlights | BCCI Selectors Meeting, India Squad Announcement vs South Africa, England

TEST Squad – Rohit Sharma (Capt), KL Rahul (VC), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Hanuma Vihari, Cheteshwar Pujara, Rishabh Pant (wk), KS Bharat (wk), R Jadeja, R Ashwin, Shardul Thakur, Mohd Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohd Siraj, Umesh Yadav, Prasidh Krishna #ENGvIND — BCCI (@BCCI) May 22, 2022

T20I Squad – KL Rahul (Capt), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ishan Kishan, Deepak Hooda, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant(VC) (wk),Dinesh Karthik (wk), Hardik Pandya, Venkatesh Iyer, Y Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel, R Bishnoi, Bhuvneshwar, Harshal Patel, Avesh Khan, Arshdeep Singh, Umran Malik — BCCI (@BCCI) May 22, 2022

Arshdeep Singh, Umran Malik earn maiden call ups for T20 squad. However, big news is that Mohsin Khan has been snubbed. KL Rahul has been given the T20 captaincy in place of Hardik Pandya. Kuldeep Yadav and Deepak Hooda retain their place in T20 sqaud. Shikhar Dhawan has been snubbed too.

Cheteshwar Pujara makes a comeback in the test squad against England whereas Prasidh Krishna earns his maiden test call in place of Ishant Sharma.