Highlights Belgium vs Morocco Score, FIFA World Cup 2022: MOR Stun Red Devils 2-0

A very exciting game of football, full of thrills and spills goes in the favour of Morocco, as they beat Belgium by 2-0.

Updated: November 27, 2022 8:55 PM IST

By India.com Sports Desk

SQUADS:  

Belgium: Koen Casteels (Wolfsburg), Thibaut Courtois (Real Madrid), Simon Mignolet (Club Brugge), Toby Alderweireld (Royal Antwerp), Zeno Debast (Anderlecht), Leander Dendoncker (Wolves), Wout Faes (Leicester City), Arthur Theate (Stade Rennes), Jan Vertonghen (Anderlecht), Yannick Carrasco (Atletico Madrid), Timothy Castagne (Leicester City), Thorgan Hazard (Borussia Dortmund), Thomas Meunier (Borussia Dortmund), Kevin De Bruyne (Manchester City), Amadou Onana (Everton), Youri Tielemans (Leicester City), Hans Vanaken (Club Brugge), Axel Witsel (Atletico Madrid), Leandro Trossard (Brighton), Dries Mertens (Galatasaray), Lois Openda (Lens), Michy Batshuayi (Fenerbahce), Eden Hazard (Real Madrid), Jeremy Doku (Stade Rennes), Charles De Ketelaere (AC Milan), Romelu Lukaku (Inter Milan)

Morocco: Yassine Bounou (Sevilla), Munir El Kajoui (Al Wehda), Ahmed Reda Tagnaouti (Wydad Casablanca), Achraf Hakimi (PSG), Noussair Mazraoui (Bayern Munich), Nayef Aguerd (West Ham), Romain Saiss (Besiktas), Achraf Dari (Brest), Badr Benoun (Qatar SC), Yahia Attiyat Allah (Wydad Casablanca), Jawad El Yamiq (Real Valladolid), Sofyan Amrabat (Fiorentina), Azzedine Ounahi (Angers), Belil El Khanouss (Genk), Abdelhamid Sabiri (Sampdoria), Ilias Chair (QPR), Selim Amallah (Standard Liege), Yahya Jabrane (Wydad Casablanca), Amine Harit (Marseille), Hakim Ziyech (Chelsea), Zakaria Aboukhlal (Toulouse), Walid Cheddira (Bari), Sofiane Boufal (Angers), Youssef En-Nesyri (Sevilla), Abde Ezzalzouli (Osasuna), Abderrazak Hamdallah (Al-Ittihad)

Live Updates

  • 8:28 PM IST

    LIVE | Belgium vs Morocco Score, FIFA World Cup 2022: And its the end. World class performance from Morocco. They are now leading the group F. What a wonderful game of Football it was. After the second half, it’s Morocco 2- 0 Belgium.

  • 8:24 PM IST

    LIVE | Belgium vs Morocco Score, FIFA World Cup 2022: A classic assist from Ziyech and Aboukhlal spears it into the net. No chance for Courtois. Morocco leads 2-0.

  • 8:23 PM IST

    LIVE | Belgium vs Morocco Score, FIFA World Cup 2022: Goaaaallllll….!!!!!!!!!1 It’s 2-0 for Morocco…!!!!

  • 8:22 PM IST

    LIVE | Belgium vs Morocco Score, FIFA World Cup 2022: 5 minutes added to the extra time.

  • 8:21 PM IST

    LIVE | Belgium vs Morocco Score, FIFA World Cup 2022: Corner for Morocco.

  • 8:17 PM IST

    LIVE | Belgium vs Morocco Score, FIFA World Cup 2022: Morocco in complete defense mode as they turn their formation to 5-4-1.

  • 8:15 PM IST

    LIVE | Belgium vs Morocco Score, FIFA World Cup 2022: Sabiri’s free kick was an absolute stunner which brought lead to Morocco.

  • 8:12 PM IST

    LIVE | Belgium vs Morocco Score, FIFA World Cup 2022: The awaited Lukau is finally in in place of Muenier.

  • 8:07 PM IST

    LIVE | Belgium vs Morocco Score, FIFA World Cup 2022: Trossard comes in for Thorgan Hazzard. Morocco leads 1-0.

  • 8:06 PM IST

    LIVE | Belgium vs Morocco Score, FIFA World Cup 2022: Things are not going Belgium’s way now.

Published Date: November 27, 2022 8:55 PM IST

