AS IT HAPPENED | Bengaluru FC vs Indian Air Force, Bengaluru FC vs Indian Air Force Durand Cup, Bengaluru FC vs Indian Air Force Durand Cup 2022: Bengaluru FC made it two wins a row as the Blues romped to 4-0 victory over Indian Air Force. Roy Krishna opened the scoring with a routine finish, before Sunil Chhetri’s attempted lay-off deflected into the back of the net for a 2-0 lead. In the second-half Faisal and Sivasakti scored two more to round off a memorable victory.Also Read - Bengaluru FC vs Indian Air Force, Durand Cup 2022 Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online and on TV

PREVIEW: The 2021 semi-finalists Bengaluru FC got off to a winning start last Wednesday, beating a young Jamshedpur FC side 2-1. Skipper Sunil Chhetri headed the Blues into the lead in the first half before Roy Krishna, on debut, found the net early in the second period. Indian Air Force, on the other hand, couldn’t make their experience count, suffering a 0-1 loss to the youngsters of FC Goa. After obtaining opposing results in their previous matches, it will be interesting to see how Bengaluru FC and Indian Air Force approach this game. Also Read - East Bengal Open Durand Cup Campaign With a Goalless Stalemate Against Indian Navy

Bengaluru FC: Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, Lara Sharma, Amrit Gope, Alan Costa, Namgyal Bhutia, Parag Shrivas, Wungngayam Muirang, Prabir Das, Hira Mondal, Sandesh Jhingan, Aleksandar Jovanovic, Bruno Ramires, Jayesh Rane, Suresh Wangjam, Danish Farooq, Rohit Kumar, Biswa Darjee, Javi Hernandez, Sunil Chhetri (C), Prince Ibara, Udanta Singh, Sivasakthi Narayanan, Leon Augustine, Roy Krishna, Faisal Ali. Also Read - Highlights East Bengal vs Indian Navy, Durand Cup 2022: Bangal Brigade Share the Spoils; Open Campaign With a Goalless Draw

Indian Air Force: Shibin Raj Kunniyil, Dinesh, Subhajit Basu, Kamaldeep Singh, Jijo Jerone, Jary S Raj, Mohd Aquib, Davinder Singh, Tombing Guiziam, Amal Das, Saurav Mowal, Arashpreet Singh, Mohammad Danish, Biswajit Halder, Renthlei Lalrinnunga, Manimaran R, Saurav Sadhukhan, Shahbaz Md, Ashok Kumar, Zeesan Anasari, Naorem Somananda, Prabhjot Singh, Vivek Kumar, Mandeep S Singh, Zico Zorem Sanga.

Live Updates

  • 7:54 PM IST

    LIVE Bengaluru vs Indian Air Force: That’s it! It’s Full-Time here at Kishore Bharati Stadium as Bengaluru FC round off a dominating 4-0 victory over the Indian Air Force. They’ve made it 2 wins out of 2. Still left to play against FC Goa and Mohammedan SC later on. Air Force sit last with zero points. FT: BFC 4-0 IAFT (Roy Krishna, Sunil Chhetri, Faisal, Sivasakti).

  • 7:51 PM IST

    LIVE Bengaluru vs Indian Air Force: GOAAL!! This time Sivasakti doesn’t make any mistake from the one-on-one opportunity! He does a cool feint and gets his name on the scoresheet! Final nail in the coffin from BFC! 4-0 to the Blues. BFC 4-0 IAF (Sivasakti) (90+4 Min)

  • 7:49 PM IST

    LIVE Bengaluru FC vs Indian Air Force: Sivasakthi misses a sitter! He should’ve scored! Shibinraj pulls off a brilliant save from a one-on-one opportunity and in the second chance he hurries and misses the frame of goal. Should’ve been 4-0! 4 minutes added on for stoppages. BFC 3-0 IAFT (90+4 Min)

  • 7:40 PM IST

    LIVE Bengaluru FC vs Indian Air Force: PRABHJOT’S HEADER WHIZZED PAST THE BAR! From an IAFT corner, Prabhjot perfectly connects a header but it was just above the bar. A chance goes begging for Indian Air Force. 10 minutes to go, BFC in the driver’s seat with a 3-goal cushion. BFC 3-0 IAFT (81st Min)

  • 7:30 PM IST

    LIVE Bengaluru FC vs Indian Air Force: FAISAL SCORES!!! GOAAL!! Bengaluru up by 3-0 now! What an introduction! Faisal opens his account for his new team via a simple tap-in. This should be it, it’s clearly wrapped up from here on now. BFC 3-0 IAFT (Faisal) (71st Min)

  • 7:26 PM IST

    LIVE Bengaluru FC vs Indian Air Force: Roy Krishna doesn’t seem to be in the best of body language after the knock early in the second-half. He gets replaced by Faisal which will now allow Chhetri to play more central. Good decision by the coach as there is no need to risk any injury. BFC 2-0 IAFT (68th Min)

  • 7:24 PM IST

    LIVE Bengaluru FC vs Indian Air Force: CHANCE MISSED! Prabir once again steaming in from the left flank squared down a lay-off to Chhetri, who with a first-time effort has a crack, but it lacked venom to get past the keeper. His body was not in the best of positions to have a proper shot. Indian Air Force survive! BFC 2-0 IAFT(65th Min)

  • 7:21 PM IST

    LIVE Bengaluru FC vs Indian Force: Alan Costa comes in for BFC. He replaces Jovanovic. It looks like the Blues are gonna drop down and try and defend a 2-0 lead. But you still have Krishna and Chhetri on the pitch and can expect something special from the star striking duo. BFC 2-0 IAFT (63rd Min)

  • 7:14 PM IST

    LIVE Bengaluru FC vs Indian Air Force, Durand Cup 2022: It has been quite humid out here in Kolkata as we can make it out of the sweat drenched jerseys of the players. The play is getting stopped on patches as players nurse their knocks. Everything is fine now as we restart play again. BFC 2-0 IAFT (56th Min)

  • 7:12 PM IST

    LIVE Bengaluru FC vs Indian Air Force, Durand Cup 2022: Prabhjot made himself through on goal but was well defended by BFC, didn’t gave him any space to generate a shot. BFC has been a little scrappy so far in the second-half. IAFT trying everything they could to pull back one goal. BFC 2-0 IAFT (54th Min)