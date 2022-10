Bengaluru FC vs NorthEast United, Bengaluru FC vs NorthEast United Hero ISL, Bengaluru FC vs NorthEast United Hero ISL Live Streaming: Bengaluru FC bag three points in their opening game at the Kanteerva Stadium beating NorthEast United 1-0, thanks to Alan Costa’s goal.Also Read - ATK Mohun Bagan vs Chennaiyin FC, Hero ISL 2022-23 Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online and on TV

Bengaluru FC: Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, Amrit Gope, Lara Sharma, Sharon Padattil, Parag Shrivas, Sandesh Jhingan, Aleksander Jovanovic, Alan Costa, Wungngayam Muirang, Hira Mondal, Namgyal Bhutia, Naorem Roshan Singh, Prabir Das, Bruno Ramires, Jayesh Rane, Suresh Wangjam, Javi Hernandez, Danish Farooq, Rohit Kumar, Biswa Darjee, Damaitphang Lyngdoh, Thoi Singh, Prince Ibara, Sunil Chhetri, Harmanpreet Singh, Faisal Ali, Udanta Singh, Roy Krishna, Leon Augustine, Sivasakthi Narayanan. Also Read - HFC vs MCFC Live Streaming Hero ISL 2022-23: When and Where to Watch Online and on TV

NorthEast United: Arindam Bhattacharja, Mirshad Michu, Nikhil Deka, Gaurav Bora, Gurjinder Kumar, Jestin George, Mashoor Shereef, Michael Jakobsen, Mohamed Irshad, Nabin Rabha, Tondonba Singh, Provat Lakra, Alfred Lalroutsang, Emanuel Lalchhanchhuaha, Gani Nigam, Imran Khan, Joe Zoherliana, Jon Gaztanaga, Pragyan Medhi, Pragyan Gogoi, Sehnaj Singh, Dipu Mirdha, Emil Benny, Jithin M.S, Laldanmawia Ralte, Manvir Singh, Matt Derbyshire, Parthib Gogoi, Rochharzela. Also Read - Kerala Blasters vs East Bengal FC, Hero ISL 2022-23 Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online and on TV