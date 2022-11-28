Highlights Brazil vs Switzerland Score, FIFA World Cup 2022: Casemiro’s Goal Powers Brazil Into Round of 16

live

Brazil beat Switzerland by 1-0 as Casemiro scores the standalone goal inthe match.

Brazil: Alisson, Weverton, Ederson, Dani Alves, Danilo, Alex Sandro, Alex Telles, Bremer, Eder Militao, Marquinhos, Thiago Silva, Casemiro, Everton Ribeiro, Bruno Guimaraes, Fabinho, Fred, Lucas Paqueta, Antony, Gabriel Jesus, Gabriel Martinelli, Neymar, Pedro, Raphinha, Rodrygo, Richarlison, Vinicius Jr.

Switzerland: Gregor Kobel, Philipp Kohn, Jonas Omlin, Yann Sommer, Manuel Akanji, Eray Comert, Nico Elvedi, Ricardo Rodriguez, Fabian Schar, Sylvan Widmer, Michel Aebischer, Edimilson Fernandes, Fabian Frei, Remo Freuler, Ardon Jashari, Noah Okafor, Fabian Rieder, Xherdan Shaqiri, Djibril Sow, Renato Steffen, Granit Xhaka, Denis Zakaria, Breel Embolo, Christian Fassnacht, Haris Seferovic, Reuben Vargas

