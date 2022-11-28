live

Highlights Brazil vs Switzerland Score, FIFA World Cup 2022: Casemiro’s Goal Powers Brazil Into Round of 16

Highlights Brazil vs Switzerland Score, FIFA World Cup 2022: Casemiro's Goal Powers Brazil Into Round of 16

Updated: November 28, 2022 11:26 PM IST

By India.com Sports Desk | Edited by Vishal Pushkar

FIFA World Cup 2022, FIFA World Cup 2022 live streaming, Brazil vs Switzerland, Brazil vs Switzerland Live Streaming, Brazil vs Switzerland TV Telecast, Brazil vs Switzerland FIFA World Cup, FIFA World Cup, FIFA World Cup 2022, FIFA World Cup Fixtures, FIFA World Cup Schedule, FIFA World Cup Live, FIFA World Cup TV Telecast, Jio Cinema, FIFA World Cup Jio Cinema, FIFA World Cup Sports18, Brazil vs Switzerland Live Football Score, Brazil vs Switzerland Goals, Brazil vs Switzerland Highlights, Highlights Brazil vs Switzerland, FIFA World Cup Highlights
LIVE Brazil vs Switzerland Score, FIFA World Cup 2022

Highlights Brazil vs Switzerland, FIFA World Cup 2022 AS IT HAPPENED

Brazil beat Switzerland by 1-0 as Casemiro scores the standalone goal inthe match.

Also Read:

Squads:

Brazil: Alisson, Weverton, Ederson, Dani Alves, Danilo, Alex Sandro, Alex Telles, Bremer, Eder Militao, Marquinhos, Thiago Silva, Casemiro, Everton Ribeiro, Bruno Guimaraes, Fabinho, Fred, Lucas Paqueta, Antony, Gabriel Jesus, Gabriel Martinelli, Neymar, Pedro, Raphinha, Rodrygo, Richarlison, Vinicius Jr.

Switzerland: Gregor Kobel, Philipp Kohn, Jonas Omlin, Yann Sommer, Manuel Akanji, Eray Comert, Nico Elvedi, Ricardo Rodriguez, Fabian Schar, Sylvan Widmer, Michel Aebischer, Edimilson Fernandes, Fabian Frei, Remo Freuler, Ardon Jashari, Noah Okafor, Fabian Rieder, Xherdan Shaqiri, Djibril Sow, Renato Steffen, Granit Xhaka, Denis Zakaria, Breel Embolo, Christian Fassnacht, Haris Seferovic, Reuben Vargas

Check out match updates here:

Live Updates

  • 11:24 PM IST

    LIVE Brazil vs Switzerland Score, FIFA WC 2022: Additional 6 minutes added to the timer. IT’s ALL OVER. Brazil beat Switzerland by 1-0.

  • 11:18 PM IST

  • 11:11 PM IST

    LIVE Brazil vs Switzerland Score, FIFA WC 2022: GOAL!!! Casemiro is the hero for Brazil. This time, it is clean as a whistle. No chance of offside. BRA 1-0 SUI (83″)

  • 10:54 PM IST

    LIVE Brazil vs Switzerland Score, FIFA WC 2022: It is being checked for off side. NO GOAL!!! It has been disallowed. IT’s ALL HAPPENING HERE. BRA 0-0 SUI (66″)

  • 10:52 PM IST

    LIVE Brazil vs Switzerland Score, FIFA WC 2022: GOAL!!! Vinicius Jr. scores and he celebrates like none other. Brazil into the lead. This is spectacular by the Brazilian forward. BRA 1-0 SUI (63″)

  • 10:45 PM IST

    LIVE Brazil vs Switzerland Score, FIFA WC 2022: Brazil on the move!! OH!!! That almost went into the nets. Certainly, a missed opportunity. BRA 0-0 SUI (57″)

  • 10:32 PM IST

    LIVE Brazil vs Switzerland Score, FIFA WC 2022: With the tunes of “Wavin’ Flag”, the second half of this enthralling encounter starts. No goals till now from either of these sides. Will the scoreline change in the half? Stay tuned for live updates!

  • 10:19 PM IST

    LIVE Brazil vs Switzerland Score, FIFA WC 2022: Half time comes to an end. BRA 0-0 SUI

  • 10:09 PM IST

    LIVE Brazil vs Switzerland Score, FIFA WC 2022: Vinicius Jr. was ready to press forward but the offside rule stops him at the right time. BRA 0-0 SUI (38″)

  • 9:51 PM IST

    LIVE Brazil vs Switzerland Score, FIFA WC 2022: Possession has mostly been neck to neck here at the Ras Abu Aboud. Although, Brazil has been a bit aggressive from the start in comparison to Switzerland. BRA 0-0 SWI (20″)

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Sports News on India.com.

Topics

Published Date: November 28, 2022 11:24 PM IST

Updated Date: November 28, 2022 11:26 PM IST