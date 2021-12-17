PV Sindhu vs Tai Tzu-Ying Highlights, BWF World Championship 2021

After a couple of resounding wins in the ongoing BWF World Championship 2021 in Spain, Indian ace shuttler PV Sindhu would be facing her toughest challenge in familiar foe in Tai Tzu-Ying from Chinese Taipei. Tai had recently got the better of the Indian in the Tokyo Olympics silver-medal match.

"Well, tomorrow is against Tai. We are playing again now after Olympics. I just want to give my best, no matter what. It's not going to be an easy match, I need to be prepared for a long rally and a big match. So from my side, I will give my 100%," Sindhu told the BWF on the eve of the match.

Sindhu has momentum on her side and that means she would be up for the challenge.

