PV Sindhu vs Tai Tzu-Ying Highlights, BWF World Championship 2021

After a couple of resounding wins in the ongoing BWF World Championship 2021 in Spain, Indian ace shuttler PV Sindhu would be facing her toughest challenge in familiar foe in Tai Tzu-Ying from Chinese Taipei. Tai had recently got the better of the Indian in the Tokyo Olympics silver-medal match.Also Read - BWF World Championships: Sindhu, Srikanth Advance to Quarters

“Well, tomorrow is against Tai. We are playing again now after Olympics. I just want to give my best, no matter what. It’s not going to be an easy match, I need to be prepared for a long rally and a big match. So from my side, I will give my 100%,” Sindhu told the BWF on the eve of the match. Also Read - BWF World Championships: PV Sindhu, Kidambi Srikanth, Lakshya Sen Advance to Third Round

Sindhu has momentum on her side and that means she would be up for the challenge. Also Read - Indonesia Badminton Team Pulls Out of World Championships Due to Omicron Variant

You can watch the match LIVE on Star Sports Network and stream it on Hotstar.

Live Updates

  • 3:22 PM IST

    LIVE Sindhu vs Tai, BWF World C’ship 2021, Q/F: Tai proves to be too hot for Sindhu. The Chinese Taipei player beats Sindhu in straight games to advance to the semi-final. LIVE | 17-21, 13-21 | Sindhu vs Tai

  • 3:17 PM IST

    LIVE Sindhu vs Tai, BWF World C’ship 2021, Q/F: Tai once again takes a slender three-point lead in the second game. Sindhu is losing her plot. It would be very difficult for her from here.

  • 3:15 PM IST

    LIVE Sindhu vs Tai, BWF World C’ship 2021, Q/F: We are equal at 12-12 in the second game. Sindhu is not giving up yet. This is heartwarming to see.

  • 3:13 PM IST

    LIVE Sindhu vs Tai, BWF World C’ship 2021, Q/F: Sindhu seems to be missing the big game. She does not seem to be up for the occasion.

  • 3:11 PM IST

    LIVE Sindhu vs Tai, BWF World C’ship 2021, Q/F: At the midway point in the second game, Tai leads after Sindhu keeping up with her for most of it.

  • 3:05 PM IST

    LIVE Sindhu vs Tai, BWF World C’ship 2021, Q/F: Both players engaging in aggressive play. This is heating up. Sindhu now matching Tai shot-for-shot. LIVE | 4-5 | Tai vs Sindhu

  • 3:02 PM IST

    LIVE Sindhu vs Tai, BWF World C’ship 2021, Q/F: Sindhu would look to take an early lead in the second game, which would be crucial going ahead.

  • 2:58 PM IST

    LIVE Sindhu vs Tai, BWF World C’ship 2021, Q/F: Tai takes the opening set. She was the better player. Now, Sindhu would look to change a few strategies for sure. Too many unforced errors hurting her. LIVE: 21-17 | Tai vs Sindhu

  • 2:51 PM IST

    LIVE Sindhu vs Tai, BWF World C’ship 2021, Q/F: It is 12-17 in the opening game and Sindhu still trails. A comeback looks distant from here. She should not lose heart and give it her all in the dying stages of the opening game.

  • 2:47 PM IST

    LIVE Sindhu vs Tai, BWF World C’ship 2021, Q/F: The top seed in total control of the quarters at the midway stage of the opening game. Let us show support for Sindhu.