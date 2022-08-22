LIVE BWF World Championships 2022, Day 1: Commonwealth Games champion Lakshya Sen continued his impressive run, trouncing Danish Hans-Kristian Solberg Vittinghus in straight games to progress to the men’s singles second round at BWF World Championships here on Monday. Sen’s senior team-mates Kidambi Srikanth and H S Prannoy also won their respective first round matches. India also registered twin wins in women’s and mixed doubles competition on the opening day which saw B Sai Praneeth bow out after losing in three games to world number 4 Chou Tien Chen of Chinese Taipei. Former Commonwealth Games bronze medallists Ashwini Ponnappa and N Sikki Reddy progressed to the women’s doubles second round with a 21-7 21-9 win over Maldives’ Aminath Nabeeha Abdul Razzaq and Fathimath Nabaaha Abdul Razzaq. In mixed doubles, Tanisha Crasto and Ishaan Bhatnagar defeated German duo of Patrick Scheiel and Franziska Volkmann 21-13 21-13 in 29 minutes to also make a positive start to their campaign. In another women’s doubles match, India’s Pooja Dandu and Sanjana Santosh beat the Peru pair of Ines Lucia Salazar and Paula Regal 21-6 10-21 21-14.Also Read - Lakshya Sen's Workout and Diet Routine Video: This is How Badminton Player Maintains Strength And Agility

World Badminton Championships 2022, Round of 64, Day 1 RESULTS:-

Men's singles: Lakshya Sen beat H.K. Vittinghus, Kidambi Srikanth beat N. Nguyen, B. Sai Praneeth lost to T.C. Chou, HS Prannoy beat L. Wraber.

Women's singles: Malvika Bansod Beat L. Christophersen.

Men’s doubles: Manu Attri/B Sumeeth Reddy lost to H. Okamura/M. Onodera, MR Arjun/Dhruv Kapila beat K. Kedren/K. Jomkoh.

Women’s doubles: Ashwini Ponnappa/N Sikki Reddy beat F. Abdul Razzaq/A.N. Abdul Razzaq, Pooja Dandu/Sanjana Santosh beat I. Castillo/P.L.T. Regal.

Mixed doubles: Ishaan Bhatnagar/Tanisha Crasto beat F. Volkmann/P. Scheiel.