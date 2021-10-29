Highlights AFG vs PAK Score and Updates, T20 World Cup 2021 Match:

Dubai: Hello and welcome to our coverage of the T20 World Cup 2021 Match between Afghanistan and Pakistan at Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai. Afghanistan fought hard right till the end but it was Pakistan's all-round strength that got them through in a match that swung like a pendulum. After being in danger of getting bowled out, Afghanistan captain Mohammad Nabi and Gulbadin Naib stitched an unbeaten 71-run stand off 45 balls to keep their hopes alive. Pakistan were on top for most part of the chase (148) after losing Mohammad Rizwan early. Captain Babar Azam anchored the innings with yet another fifty that helped them stay ahead of the asking rate but with a couple of quick wickets falling in the form of Babar, Malik saw Afghanistan come right back in the match. Just when things were beginning to tilt in Afghanistan's favour, Asif Ali came in and hit four sixes in the penultimate over to take his team home comfortably.