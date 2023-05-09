live
HIGHLIGHTS | MI vs RCB, Cricket IPL 2023 Score: Bangalore Bow Down To Suryakumar Masterclass
MI vs RCB Highlights: IPL 2023 Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bangalore, Match 54th Wankhede stadium. Mumbai Indians ride to third in the points table after beating RCB by 6 wickets.
Mumbai Indians beat Royal Challengers Bangalore by six wickets in an Indian Premier League 2023 match on Tuesday. Chasing 200, MI rode on Suryakumar Yadav’s 35-ball 83, ably supported by young Nehal Wadhera’s unbeaten 34-ball 52, to chase down the target in 16.3 overs. Earlier, Glenn Maxwell and skipper Faf du Plessis smashed half-centuries to guide Royal Challengers Bangalore to 199 for six. Sent into bat, RCB lost Virat Kohli and Anuj Rawat quickly before Du Plessis (65 off 41 balls) and Maxwell (68 off 33) joined hands to stitch 120 runs in just 67 balls. Towards the end, Dinesh Karthik made an 18-ball-30.
MI vs RCB Playing XIs:
RCB: Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis(c), Anuj Rawat, Glenn Maxwell, Mahipal Lomror, Dinesh Karthik(w), Wanindu Hasaranga, Harshal Patel, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Mohammed Siraj, Josh Hazlewood
Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma(c), Ishan Kishan(w), Cameron Green, Suryakumar Yadav, Tim David, Nehal Wadhera, Chris Jordan, Piyush Chawla, Akash Madhwal, Kumar Kartikeya, Jason Behrendorff
