  • Highlights AUS vs PAK 1st Test, Day 1, SCORE: Warner Powers Australia To 346/5 At Stumps
live

Highlights AUS vs PAK 1st Test, Day 1, SCORE: Warner Powers Australia To 346/5 At Stumps

AUS vs PAK, 1st Test Score Updates: David Warner was the star on Day 1 as he helped the Aussies notch up over 300 runs.

Updated: December 14, 2023 3:30 PM IST

By Ankit Banerjee | Edited by India.com Sports Desk

Australia vs Pakistan, 1st Test - Live Cricket Score, Commentary

AS IT HAPPENED | AUS vs PAK 1st Test: After the end of Day 1, Australia finish on 346/5. David Warner was the pick of the scorers for the Aussies as he smashed 164. He was supported by Usman Khawaja and Travis Head for their valuable 40s. Aamer Jamal picked up 2 wickets while Shaheen Afridi, Khurram Shahzad and Faheem Ashraf took a wicket each. Alex Carey and Mitch Marsh, the present batters hold key on Day 2.

Pakistan Squad: Abdullah Shafique, Imam-ul-Haq, Shan Masood(c), Babar Azam, Saud Shakeel, Mohammad Rizwan(w), Agha Salman, Faheem Ashraf, Hasan Ali, Mir Hamza, Shaheen Afridi, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Khurram Shahzad, Aamer Jamal, Noman Ali, Saim Ayub, Abrar Ahmed, Sarfaraz Ahmed.

Australia Squad: David Warner, Travis Head, Steven Smith, Marnus Labuschagne, Mitchell Marsh, Cameron Green, Alex Carey(w), Pat Cummins(c), Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Josh Hazlewood, Usman Khawaja, Scott Boland, Lance Morris.

Live Updates

  • Dec 14, 2023 3:26 PM IST

    LIVE Updates – AUS vs PAK 1st Test, Day 1: That’s it! STUMPS!! Australia end Day 1 at 346/5. Carey, Marsh key for the Aussies. AUS 346/5

  • Dec 14, 2023 2:52 PM IST

    LIVE Updates – AUS vs PAK 1st Test, Day 1: 77 overs done, Australia are now at 325/5. AUS 325 (77)

  • Dec 14, 2023 2:46 PM IST

    LIVE Updates – AUS vs PAK 1st Test, Day 1: Aamer Jamel strikes again!! David Warner departs!! Pakistan are right back in it!! AUS 322/5

  • Dec 14, 2023 2:27 PM IST

    LIVE Updates – AUS vs PAK 1st Test, Day 1: OUT!! Pakistan get breakthrough! Travis Head has been sent back to the pavilion by Aamer Jamal! Mitchell Marsh is the new man in. AUS 304/4 (72.3)

  • Dec 14, 2023 2:17 PM IST

    LIVE Updates – AUS vs PAK 1st Test, Day 1: That’s 150 for David Warner! The Southpaw gets stronger and stronger! What a player he is! AUS 294/3 (70)

  • Dec 14, 2023 1:58 PM IST

    LIVE Updates – AUS vs PAK 1st Test, Day 1: Well, David Warner is going strong and the southpaw is now inching towards his 150! The home side is in complete control and Pakistan will have to do a lot of work. On the other hand, Travis Head is with Warner. Let’s see what he can do. AUS 282/3 (66.2)

  • Dec 14, 2023 1:18 PM IST

    LIVE UPDATES – AUS vs PAK 1st Test, Day 1: Welcome back After a very short tea break, after dominating the initial phase, finally Pakistan gets the breakthrough as Steve Smith walks back into the hut. He scored 31 runs. Khurram Shahzad bowls a lovely delivery, and Smith knicks it to Sarfarazx, who was standing behind the wickets. AUS 238/3 (56.3)

  • Dec 14, 2023 12:38 PM IST
    David Warner: It’s my job is to come here and score runs. It was good to get a couple of partnerships, first with Uzzie (Khawaja) and then with Smudge (Smith). (On his century) It does feel great, it’s about putting runs on the board for the bowlers. No better way to silence the critics than by putting runs on the board.
  • Dec 14, 2023 12:34 PM IST

    LIVE UPDATES – AUS vs PAK 1st Test, Day 1: That’s tea and the second session belongs to the Australian side as they batted very well with Warner smashing his 26th test ton and on the other side Smith is also looking very determined the go big. AUS 210/2 (50)

  • Dec 14, 2023 12:22 PM IST

    LIVE UPDATES – AUS vs PAK 1st Test, Day 1: The Australians are in the commanding position and are looking to set a big first innings total here and put Pakistan on the backfoot on the very first day itself. With Head and Marsh coming up next Australia will fancy to go above 400 here. AUS 200/2 (47)

