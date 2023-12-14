By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.
live
Highlights AUS vs PAK 1st Test, Day 1, SCORE: Warner Powers Australia To 346/5 At Stumps
AUS vs PAK, 1st Test Score Updates: David Warner was the star on Day 1 as he helped the Aussies notch up over 300 runs.
AS IT HAPPENED | AUS vs PAK 1st Test: After the end of Day 1, Australia finish on 346/5. David Warner was the pick of the scorers for the Aussies as he smashed 164. He was supported by Usman Khawaja and Travis Head for their valuable 40s. Aamer Jamal picked up 2 wickets while Shaheen Afridi, Khurram Shahzad and Faheem Ashraf took a wicket each. Alex Carey and Mitch Marsh, the present batters hold key on Day 2.
Trending Now
Pakistan Squad: Abdullah Shafique, Imam-ul-Haq, Shan Masood(c), Babar Azam, Saud Shakeel, Mohammad Rizwan(w), Agha Salman, Faheem Ashraf, Hasan Ali, Mir Hamza, Shaheen Afridi, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Khurram Shahzad, Aamer Jamal, Noman Ali, Saim Ayub, Abrar Ahmed, Sarfaraz Ahmed.
Australia Squad: David Warner, Travis Head, Steven Smith, Marnus Labuschagne, Mitchell Marsh, Cameron Green, Alex Carey(w), Pat Cummins(c), Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Josh Hazlewood, Usman Khawaja, Scott Boland, Lance Morris.
For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.