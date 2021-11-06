AUS vs WI Highlights TODAY, T20 World Cup 2021 Match

Abu Dhabi: Hello and welcome to our cricket coverage of the T20 World Cup Match between Australia and West Indies at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium. Josh Hazlewood's double strike – Roston Chase (4) and Nicholas Pooran (4) push West Indies on the backfoot in the Super 12 ICC T20 World Cup 2021 match; Australia in top in Abu Dhabi. TOSS – Aaron Finch wins Toss, Australia elect to bowl against West Indies in ICC T20 World Cup 2021 Super 12 contest at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium. Their campaign back on track after drubbing Bangladesh in their previous game, Australia cannot afford a slip-up against an unpredictable West Indies in their final Super 12 match as they look to seal a semifinal spot in the T20 World Cup in Abu Dhabi on Saturday. After losing to arch-rivals England last Saturday, Australia bounced back with a record 8-wicket win over Bangladesh on Thursday which boosted their net run rate from -0.627 to +1.031. Still, a win may not be enough for the Finch & Co. to book a last-four berth if the Proteas manage to beat the Englishmen by a margin that would better their NRR than Australia's in Saturday's another Group 1 match in Sharjah.