AUS vs NED ODI WC 2023 Cricket Score: After Glenn Maxwell and David Warner's brilliant show with bat, Australia's Adam Zampa spun a web around the Netherlands' batter as Australia achieved the biggest victory in WC history - 309 runs in the 24th match of the ongoing ICC World Cup.

Updated: October 25, 2023 9:14 PM IST

By India.com Sports Desk | Edited by Debayan Bhattacharyya

AS IT HAPPENED | Australia vs Netherlands ODI World Cup 2023 Cricket Score: After Glenn Maxwell and David Warner’s brilliant show with bat, Australia’s Adam Zampa spun a web around the Netherlands’ batter as Australia achieved the biggest victory in WC history – 309 runs in the 24th match of the ongoing ICC World Cup, here on Wednesday.

Zampa scalped four wickets, while Mitchell Marsh took two to bundle the Netherlands out for just 90 in 21 overs at the Arun Jaitley Stadium.

Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazelwood and Pat Cummins also managed to take one wicket each.

The five-time champions earned two points, and got a massive NRR boost, and are once again on course for a spot in the semis if they continue this way.

A target of 400 was always going to be daunting and fans wanted to see how Netherlands would respond to the target.

However, it turned out to be a disappointment. The wickets just kept tumbling, and Zampa ran through the tail. Zampa now has the most wickets at the 2023 WC with 13 wickets.

Vikramjit Singh (25) was the highest scorer for the Netherlands.

Earlier, Maxwell scored the fastest century (106 off 44 balls) of the World Cup to guide Australia to a mammoth 399/8.

Maxwell reached one of the most entertaining ODI centuries of all time in just 40 balls, breaking the previous record held by Adien Marken (in 48 balls) at the same ground.

Maxi smashed the Netherlands’ bowlers in all parts of the stadium. And he was given a standing ovation by the crowd for his thrilling innings

Meanwhile, David Warner, too, hit an impressive 104 runs off 93 balls. Warner made the ton more iconic by celebrating it in his famous ‘Pushpa’ style at the almost packed stadium. It was his 6th ODI World Cup ton.

After deciding to bat first, Australia didn’t get the kind of start they thought of as Mitchell Marsh (9) lost his wicket to Logan van Beek in the fourth over.

From there, Warner and Steven Smith (71) built up a solid 132 runs partnership to put Aussies on the drivers’ spot. Both the batters played some brilliant shots to entertain the cricket fanatics present in the stadium.

However, Aryan Dutt dismissed Smith to break the partnership. M Labuschagne (62) then joined hands with the opener batter to frustrate the Netherlands bowlers. The duo stitched 84-runs together.

At 244, Australia lost Labuschagne. Next batter Josh Inglis (14) also failed to spend time on crease as he was sent back early by Bas de Leede.

Soon after that, Warner also got out by Logan Van Beek.

But from there Maxwell changed the gear and entertained the cricket fanatics with some brilliant eye-catching shots all over the ground.

Live Updates

  • Oct 25, 2023 8:57 PM IST

    LIVE Updates – AUS vs NED, ODI WC 2023: That’s it!! Australia crush Netherlands by a massive margin of 309 runs. NED 90

  • Oct 25, 2023 8:16 PM IST

    LIVE Updates – AUS vs NED, ODI WC 2023: Australia are just 2 wickets away from victory as Netherlands have managed to put up only 86 runs on the board. NED 86/8

  • Oct 25, 2023 7:58 PM IST

    LIVE Updates – AUS vs NED, ODI WC 2023: Netherlands ae already 5 down! The equation gets tougher and tougher for the Dutchmen now. NED 74/5 (16)

  • Oct 25, 2023 7:34 PM IST

    LIVE Updates – AUS vs NED, ODI WC 2023: Annd just like that, Netherlands have lost 4 wickets within 12 overs. The Oranje are now at 59/4. NED 59/4 (12)

  • Oct 25, 2023 7:01 PM IST

    LIVE Updates – AUS vs NED, ODI WC 2023: 5 overs gone, Netherlands have lost a wicket and are currently now at 33/1. Max O’Dowd went back after scoring 6. NED 33/1 (5)

  • Oct 25, 2023 6:46 PM IST

    LIVE Updates – AUS vs NED, ODI WC 2023: We are back for the run-chase! Netherlands are now at 18/0 after 2 overs of play. NED 18/0 (2)

  • Oct 25, 2023 6:06 PM IST

    LIVE Updates – AUS vs NED, ODI WC 2023: That’s it!! End of 50 overs!! Australia finish on 399 runs thanks to twin centuries from David Warner and Glenn Maxwell. AUS 399/8 (50)

  • Oct 25, 2023 5:50 PM IST

    LIVE Updates – AUS vs NED, ODI WC 2023: Glenn Maxwell is on a run-scoring spree! He is striking at rate of over 200 and he is in his late 60s. Australia have gone past the 350-run mark. AUS 353/6 (47.3)

  • Oct 25, 2023 5:18 PM IST

    LIVE Updates – AUS vs NED, ODI WC 2023: 41 overs gone, Australia are now at 282/5. AUS 282/5 (41)

  • Oct 25, 2023 5:15 PM IST

    LIVE Updates – AUS vs NED, ODI WC 2023: OUT!! David Warner has been sent back to the pavilion by Logan van Beek after a brilliant century. It’s down to Glenn Maxwell and Cameron Green to take the game from here on. AUS 273/5 (40.2)

