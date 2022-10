AS IT HAPPENED | Bangladesh vs Netherlands, T20 World Cup 2022

Bangladesh held their nerves at the very end to bring up a much-needed victory in their first Super 12 match of the T20 World Cup 2022 against Netherlands. The Bangla Tigers win by 9 runs.Also Read - T20 World Cup: Taskin Ahmed's Four-Fer Gives Bangladesh Narrow Nine-Run Win Over Netherlands

Bangladesh Squad: Najmul Hossain Shanto, Soumya Sarkar, Litton Das, Shakib Al Hasan(c), Afif Hossain, Yasir Ali, Nurul Hasan(w), Mosaddek Hossain, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam, Mustafizur Rahman, Hasan Mahmud, Nasum Ahmed, Ebadot Hossain. Also Read - From Virat Kohli to Virender Sehwag, Indian Cricket Fraternity Wish Happy Diwali to Fans

Netherlands Squad: Max ODowd, Vikramjit Singh, Bas de Leede, Colin Ackermann, Tom Cooper, Scott Edwards(w/c), Tim Pringle, Timm van der Gugten, Fred Klaassen, Paul van Meekeren, Roelof van der Merwe, Stephan Myburgh, Logan van Beek, Teja Nidamanuru, Brandon Glover, Shariz Ahmad. Also Read - The King Is Back! Kohli's 'Virat Roop' Is A Sight To Behold