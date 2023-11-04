Top Recommended Stories

  • Home
  • Sports
  • HIGHLIGHTS, ENG Vs AUS, ODI WC 2023 Score: Australia Win By 33 Runs, England Crash Out
live

HIGHLIGHTS, ENG Vs AUS, ODI WC 2023 Score: Australia Win By 33 Runs, England Crash Out

England vs Australia HIGHLIGHTS, Cricket World Cup 2023: England suffered their fifth defeat in a row and the defending champions have been knocked out. Australia rise to third with 10 points.

Updated: November 4, 2023 10:59 PM IST

By India.com Sports Desk | Edited by Debayan Bhattacharyya

HIGHLIGHTS, ENG Vs AUS, ODI WC 2023 Score: Australia Win By 33 Runs, England Crash Out

HIGHLIGHTS ENG vs AUS, ODI World Cup 2023 Score: Defending champions England were given the exit route to be eliminated from ODI World Cup 2023 after the Jos Buttler-led side lost against Australia by 33 runs in Ahmedabad on Saturday. Batting first, Australia posted 286, courtesy Marnus Labuschagne’s 71 and 47 from Cameron Green towards the end. For England, Chris Woakes took four wickets. In reply, England could manage just 253 in 48.1 overs, despite fifties from Dawid Malan and Ben Stokes. With this win, Australia consolidated their position at third with 10 points.

Trending Now

Live Updates

  • Nov 4, 2023 10:18 PM IST

    LIVE Updates ENG vs AUS, ODI WC 2023 Score: That’s it Australia won the match by 31 runs and the defending champions are out of the tournament. The English side became the second team who are officially out of the ODI World Cup 2023.

  • Nov 4, 2023 10:15 PM IST

    LIVE Updates ENG vs AUS, ODI WC 2023 Score: WICKET!! and Stonis takes the big fish. Woakes departs and this will surely be the final nail in the coffin!!! No way they can win this from here, Australia is just one wicket away from a win.

  • Nov 4, 2023 10:10 PM IST

    LIVE Updates ENG vs AUS, ODI WC 2023 Score: England’s hopes are still alive as Woakes is in the middle and he is chipping runs. The side needs 44 runs off 18 balls. ENG 243-8 (47)

  • Nov 4, 2023 10:00 PM IST

    LIVE Updates ENG vs AUS, ODI WC 2023 Score: Woakes has a huge task in front of him. England need 61 runs off 30 balls. Surely Australia will win if there is no Woakes special at Ahmedabad.

  • Nov 4, 2023 9:53 PM IST

    LIVE Updates ENG vs AUS, ODI WC 2023 Score: WICKET!! Hazelwood and Australia strike! Adam Zampa takes a great catch at the fine leg. Another one bites the dust as England falls apart. 8 wickets down.

  • Nov 4, 2023 9:45 PM IST

    LIVE Updates ENG vs AUS, ODI WC 2023 Score: What a fantastic spell this is from Adam Zampa. In 10 overs he registered a figure of 3/21.

  • Nov 4, 2023 9:38 PM IST

    LIVE Updates ENG vs AUS, ODI WC 2023 Score: Australia will want to take these last three wickets as early as possible so that their NRR points get more boost.

  • Nov 4, 2023 9:33 PM IST

    LIVE Updates ENG vs AUS, ODI WC 2023 Score: WICKET!! Zampa Strikes once again and Moeen Ali departs. Goes for a big slog sweep and gets a top edge it straight to Warner and deep-mid wicket. ENG 186-7 (39.1)

  • Nov 4, 2023 9:22 PM IST

    LIVE Updates ENG vs AUS, ODI WC 2023 Score: WICKET!! what a catch this is from Sean Abbott!!! That’s stunning from him at the short-mid wicket!! Livingstone departs. England is in huge trouble. Cummins Strike. ENG 174-6 (37)

  • Nov 4, 2023 9:13 PM IST

    LIVE Updates ENG vs AUS, ODI WC 2023 Score: WICKET!!! A huge one for Adam Zampa and Australia. Ben Stokes departs!! It was a poor delivery down the leg-side. Stokes went for a lap-short and he hit straight to the fine-leg fielder. Ben Stokes shakes his head while heading back to the dressing room. Huge moment in the game!!

Also Read:

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.

Topics

More Stories

By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.