By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.
HIGHLIGHTS, ENG Vs AUS, ODI WC 2023 Score: Australia Win By 33 Runs, England Crash Out
England vs Australia HIGHLIGHTS, Cricket World Cup 2023: England suffered their fifth defeat in a row and the defending champions have been knocked out. Australia rise to third with 10 points.
HIGHLIGHTS ENG vs AUS, ODI World Cup 2023 Score: Defending champions England were given the exit route to be eliminated from ODI World Cup 2023 after the Jos Buttler-led side lost against Australia by 33 runs in Ahmedabad on Saturday. Batting first, Australia posted 286, courtesy Marnus Labuschagne’s 71 and 47 from Cameron Green towards the end. For England, Chris Woakes took four wickets. In reply, England could manage just 253 in 48.1 overs, despite fifties from Dawid Malan and Ben Stokes. With this win, Australia consolidated their position at third with 10 points.
Trending Now
For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.