HIGHLIGHTS, ENG Vs AUS, ODI WC 2023 Score: Australia Win By 33 Runs, England Crash Out

England vs Australia HIGHLIGHTS, Cricket World Cup 2023: England suffered their fifth defeat in a row and the defending champions have been knocked out. Australia rise to third with 10 points.

Summary Full Scorecard Summary Full Scorecardहिन्दी Commentary Schedule Points Table Australia VS England 286 (49.3) 253/9 (48.0) Run Rate: (Current: 5.27) ENG need 34 runs in 12 balls at 17 rpo Last Wicket: Chris Woakes c Marnus Labuschagne b Marcus Stoinis 32 (33) - 253/9 in 47.6 Over Adil Rashid 20 * (14) 1x4, 1x6 Mark Wood 0 (0) 0x4, 0x6 Josh Hazlewood (9-1-49-1) * Marcus Stoinis (4-0-34-1)

HIGHLIGHTS ENG vs AUS, ODI World Cup 2023 Score: Defending champions England were given the exit route to be eliminated from ODI World Cup 2023 after the Jos Buttler-led side lost against Australia by 33 runs in Ahmedabad on Saturday. Batting first, Australia posted 286, courtesy Marnus Labuschagne’s 71 and 47 from Cameron Green towards the end. For England, Chris Woakes took four wickets. In reply, England could manage just 253 in 48.1 overs, despite fifties from Dawid Malan and Ben Stokes. With this win, Australia consolidated their position at third with 10 points.

