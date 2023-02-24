AS IT HAPPENED | ENG Vs SA, Women’s T20 WC 2023 S/F Score: South Africa Beat England To Reach Maiden Final
HIGHLIGHTS | ENG vs SA, Women’s T20 WC 2023 S/F Score: South Africa defeated England by six runs to set up Australian date in the final.
HIGHLIGHTS | ENG Vs SA, Women’s T20 WC 2023 S/F Score:
South Africa defeated England by six runs to reach their maiden Women’s T20 World Cup final on Friday in Newlands. After the hosts rode on Tazmin Brits (68), Laura Wolvaardt (53) and Marizanne Kapp’s (13-ball 27) knocks to post 164/4, the Proteas restricted England to 158/8, thanks to Ayabonga Khaka’s 4/29 and Shabnim Ismail’s 3/27. South Africa will face Australia on Sunday in the final.
Also Read:
- Diana Edulji Questions Players' Fitness After India's Women's T20 World Cup Semifinal Exit Vs Australia
- ENG Vs SA, Women's T20 World Cup: Tazmin Brits' One-Handed Stunner Stuns Alice Capsey | WATCH VIDEO
- IND-W vs AUS-W Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch T20 World Cup 2023 Semi-Final Match Between India Women And Australia Women Match Online And On TV In India
Brief Scores: South Africa 164 for 4 in 20 overs (Tazmin Brits 68, Laura Wolvaardt 53; Sophie Ecclestone 3/22) beat
England for 158 for 8 in 20 overs (Nat Sciver-Brunt 40, Danni Wyatt 34; Ayabonga Khaka 4/29) by six runs.
For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.