AUS 352/7 (50), IND 286 (49.4) | IND VS AUS, 3rd ODI Highlights Cricket Score and Updates: Australia Win, India Clinch Series 2-1

AUS 352/7 (50), IND 286 (49.4) | IND VS AUS, 3rd ODI Cricket Score and Updates: Australia have beaten India by 66 runs in the final ODI. India clinch series 2-1.

Summary Full Scorecard Summary Full Scorecardहिन्दी Commentary Schedule Australia VS India 352/7 (50.0) 286/9 (49.3) Run Rate: (Current: 5.78) IND need 67 runs in 3 balls at 134 rpo Last Wicket: Ravindra Jadeja lbw b Tanveer Sangha 35 (36) - 286/9 in 48.3 Over Mohammed Siraj 1 * (7) 0x4, 0x6 Prasidh Krishna 0 (3) 0x4, 0x6 Cameron Green (6.3-0-30-0) * Tanveer Sangha (10-0-61-1)

AS IT HAPPENED | India vs Australia (IND vs AUS) 3rd ODI Cricket Score and Updates: Australia avoided an unprecedented series whitewash after registering a 66-run victory over India in the third ODI here on Wednesday.

Chasing a massive 353 to win, India were restricted by Australia to 286 in 49.4 overs. India however won the three-match series 2-1.

The Aussies motored to 352 for 7 after Mitchell Marsh (96), Steve Smith (74), Marnus Labuschagne (72) and David Warner (56) made impact knocks.

Jasprit Bumrah took three for 81 and emerged the most successful among Indian bowlers.

India made a fist of chase through captain Rohit Sharma (81) and Virat Kohli (56), but soon fizzled against the off-spin of Glenn Maxwell.

Brief scores: Australia: 352 for 7 (Mitchell Marsh 96, Steve Smith 74, Marnus Labuschagne 72, David Warner 56; Jasprit Bumrah 3-81) beat India: 286 all out in 49.4 overs (Rohit Sharma 81, Virat Kohli 56, Shreyas Iyer 48; Glenn Maxwell 4-40).

