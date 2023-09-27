Top Recommended Stories

  AUS 352/7 (50), IND 286 (49.4) | IND VS AUS, 3rd ODI Highlights Cricket Score and Updates: Australia Win, India Clinch Series 2-1
AUS 352/7 (50), IND 286 (49.4) | IND VS AUS, 3rd ODI Highlights Cricket Score and Updates: Australia Win, India Clinch Series 2-1

AUS 352/7 (50), IND 286 (49.4) | IND VS AUS, 3rd ODI Cricket Score and Updates: Australia have beaten India by 66 runs in the final ODI. India clinch series 2-1.

Updated: September 27, 2023 10:15 PM IST

By India.com Sports Desk | Edited by Debayan Bhattacharyya

AUS 352/7 (50), IND 286 (49.4) | IND VS AUS, 3rd ODI Highlights Cricket Score and Updates: Australia Win, India Clinch Series 2-1
AS IT HAPPENED | India vs Australia (IND vs AUS) 3rd ODI Cricket Score and Updates: Australia avoided an unprecedented series whitewash after registering a 66-run victory over India in the third ODI here on Wednesday.

Chasing a massive 353 to win, India were restricted by Australia to 286 in 49.4 overs. India however won the three-match series 2-1.

The Aussies motored to 352 for 7 after Mitchell Marsh (96), Steve Smith (74), Marnus Labuschagne (72) and David Warner (56) made impact knocks.

Jasprit Bumrah took three for 81 and emerged the most successful among Indian bowlers.

India made a fist of chase through captain Rohit Sharma (81) and Virat Kohli (56), but soon fizzled against the off-spin of Glenn Maxwell.

Brief scores: Australia: 352 for 7 (Mitchell Marsh 96, Steve Smith 74, Marnus Labuschagne 72, David Warner 56; Jasprit Bumrah 3-81) beat India: 286 all out in 49.4 overs (Rohit Sharma 81, Virat Kohli 56, Shreyas Iyer 48; Glenn Maxwell 4-40).

  • Sep 27, 2023 9:50 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs AUS, 3rd ODI Score: That’s it! India are all-out for 286! Australia win the 3rd ODI by 66 runs.

  • Sep 27, 2023 8:50 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs AUS, 3rd ODI Score: India have lost 6 wickets and Australia are now back in the game. IND 249/6 (39)

  • Sep 27, 2023 8:34 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs AUS, 3rd ODI Score: OUT!! KL Rahul departs and the game is slowly slipping away from Team India’s grasp. IND 223/4 (36)

  • Sep 27, 2023 8:29 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs AUS, 3rd ODI Score: 35 overs gone, India are now at 221/3. Shreyas Iyer and KL Rahul steady for Men in Blue. IND 221/3 (35)

  • Sep 27, 2023 7:52 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs AUS, 3rd ODI Score: OUT!! Virat Kohli now departs!! Both key players have been sent back to the pavilion after their respective fifties. IND 171/3 (27.2)

  • Sep 27, 2023 7:47 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs AUS, 3rd ODI Score: 26 overs gone, India are now at 168/2. Virat Kohli has also completed his fifty and he has Shreyas Iyer at the crease as his partner. IND 168/2 (26)

  • Sep 27, 2023 7:15 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs AUS, 3rd ODI Score: 18 overs gone, India are cruising at 115/1. Rohit Sharma has completed his half-century. IND 115/1 (18)

  • Sep 27, 2023 6:41 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs AUS, 3rd ODI Score: OUT!! India lose their first wicket!! Washington Sundar departs! Glenn Maxwell gets his man! IND 74/1 (10.5)

  • Sep 27, 2023 6:32 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs AUS, 3rd ODI Score: 9 overs done, India are now at 66/0. The Men in Blue are in the driver’s seat. IND 66/0 (9)

  • Sep 27, 2023 6:29 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs AUS, 3rd ODI Score: Rohit Sharma is on the verge of a fifty and Washington Sundar too has done a fine job. The openers have given a good start in the run-chase. IND 59/0 (8)

