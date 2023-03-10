Top Recommended Stories

  • Highlights | India vs Australia, 4th Test, Day 2: Rohit-Gill Steady For IND, Host Trail By 444 Runs
live

Highlights | India vs Australia, 4th Test, Day 2: Rohit-Gill Steady For IND, Host Trail By 444 Runs

India openers Shubman Gill and Rohit Sharma saw off the tricky 10 overs with relative ease to be unbeaten on 18 and 17 respectively as the hosts were 36/0, trailing Australia by 444 runs at stumps on second day of the fourth Test

Published: March 10, 2023 5:01 PM IST

By India.com Sports Desk | Edited by Ankit Banerjee

Rohit Sharma (C)

17* (33) 2x4, 0x6

Shubman Gill

18 (27) 1x4, 1x6

Nathan Lyon

(3-0-14-0)*

Matthew Kuhnemann

(2-0-3-0)
Highlights | Ind vs Aus, 4th Test Day 1: Khawaja's Hundred Put Visitors On Top on Day 1.

AS IT HAPPENED | India vs Australia, 4th Test, Day 2

Ahmedabad, March 10: India openers Shubman Gill and Rohit Sharma saw off the tricky 10 overs with relative ease to be unbeaten on 18 and 17 respectively as the hosts were 36/0, trailing Australia by 444 runs at stumps on second day of the fourth Test, here on Friday.

With the pitch still in favour of stroke play at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Rohit was pristine in his timing, flicking and cutting off Mitchell Starc and Nathan Lyon with relative ease. On the other hand, Gill sweetly played a short-arm jab on a short ball from Cameron Green, before dancing down the pitch to smash a six off Lyon at the stroke of stumps.

Earlier, ace India off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin picked a six-wicket haul (6/91) in a magical display of skill and control to bowl out Australia for 480. With pitch not showing much signs of sharp turn, Ashwin single-handedly got India back in the match.

After picking three wickets in the second session, Ashwin took three more to get his six-fer and wrap Australia’s innings at 167.2 overs. For the visitors, posting a big total on a nice batting pitch was possible thanks to left-handed opener Usman Khawaja’s marathon 180, and Cameron Green smashing his first Test century through an entertaining 114, apart from Nathan Lyon and Todd Murphy sharing a 70-run stand for the ninth wicket.

The final session began with instant success for India as Usman Khawaja missed a straighter ball from Axar Patel and was struck plumb in front of stumps. With the pitch still being good to bat, Lyon and Murphy were able to get ten boundaries collectively off Axar, Ravichandran Ashwin and Mohammed Shami.

Ashwin finally gave India success when he beat Murphy on the inside edge with an arm ball to trap him lbw and in his next over, the ace off-spinner drew an outside edge off Lyon, which was caught by slip after ricocheting off the wicketkeeper’s pad, ending Australia’s innings at 167.2 overs.

Brief Scores: Australia 480 in 167.2 overs (Usman Khawaja 180, Cameron Green 114; Ravichandran Ashwin 6/91, Mohammed Shami 2/134) lead India 36/0 in 10 overs (Shubman Gill 18 not out, Rohit Sharma 17 not out) by 444 runs.

Live Updates

  • 4:58 PM IST

    LIVE Updates | India vs Australia, 4th Test, Day 2: STUMPS!! India finish on 36/0 after Day 2. Gill and Rohit are currently batting on 18 and 17 respectively as the host trail by 444 runs. The 3rd Day will be crucial and the Men in Blue will have a mountain to climb. IND 36/0

  • 4:40 PM IST

    LIVE Updates | India vs Australia, 4th Test, Day 2: The home side is cautious and they are taking their time to get used to with the conditions. India are now at 25/0. IND 25/0

  • 4:20 PM IST

    LIVE Updates | India vs Australia, 4th Test, Day 2: 2 overs gone, India off to a steady start as openers Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill put up 14 runs on the board. IND 14/0

  • 4:02 PM IST

    LIVE Updates | India vs Australia, 4th Test, Day 2: That’s it!! Australia have been all-out on 480 runs. Ashwin was the star bowler for the Men in Blue with 6 wickets. But the visitors have put up a good score and the Indian batters will have to start really well in the early stages. AUS 480

  • 3:25 PM IST

    LIVE Updates | India vs Australia, 4th Test, Day 2: Murphy and Lyon continue to pile up the runs for Australia as the visitors look to touch the 500-mark. Even though there’s only two wickets left, but the way they are playing, it definitely looks a possibility. AUS 468/8 (159)

  • 3:10 PM IST

    LIVE Updates | India vs Australia, 4th Test, Day 2: Ravi Ashwin continues from the other end and is just a wicket short of another five-wicket haul. Can recall Rohit Sharma’s comments on Ashwin after the second Test when the captain says the kind of on-field pressure he had to handle from his players. AUS 439/8 (156)

  • 3:08 PM IST

    LIVE Updates | India vs Australia, 4th Test, Day 2: Mohammed Shami is back into the attack. Todd Murphy gets an edge but falls just short of Virat Kohli at second slip and goes for four. AUS 436/8 (155)

  • 2:58 PM IST

    LIVE Updates | India vs Australia, 4th Test, Day 2: Rohit Sharma sticks to his spinners from both ends with Ravi Ashwin and Axar Patel trying to break the Aussie defence. Meanwhile Todd Murphy has already two boundaries in his 23 balls. AUS 429/8 (153)

  • 2:48 PM IST

