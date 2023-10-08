Home

LIVE – IND vs AUS Score And Updates, WC 2023: Kohli Falls; Hosts on Course in CHASE

LIVE – IND vs AUS Score And Updates, WC 2023: Kohli Falls; Hosts on Course in CHASE

Live Cricket Score: India vs Australia, 5th Match - Commentary: ODI World Cup 2023 LIVE Scores, Commentary and Updates, Chepauk, Chennai. Warner-Smith Steady After Marsh DEPARTS.

Summary Full Scorecard Summary Full Scorecardहिन्दी Commentary Schedule Points Table Australia VS India 199 (49.3) 195/4 (41.1) Run Rate: (Current: 4.74) IND need 5 runs in 53 balls at 0.56 rpo Last Wicket: Virat Kohli c Marnus Labuschagne b Josh Hazlewood 85 (116) - 167/4 in 37.4 Over KL Rahul (W) 91 * (114) 8x4, 1x6 Hardik Pandya 11 (8) 0x4, 1x6 Pat Cummins (6.1-0-27-0) * Glenn Maxwell (8-0-33-0)

India vs Australia, 5th Match - Live Cricket Score, Commentary

LIVE UPDATES – IND vs AUS, ODI WC 2023: Ravindra Jadeja spun a vicious web of left-arm spin mastery while picking an outstanding 3-28 as spinners helped India bowl out Australia for just 199 in 49.3 overs in their first match of the 2023 Men’s ODI World Cup at the MA Chidambaram Stadium on Sunday.

Electing to bat first on a pitch which looked dry and little bit on the slower side, Australia were 110-2 in 27 overs, before Jadeja came in to cause havoc and get his three scalps in a span of two overs to break the back of the visitors’ batting.

