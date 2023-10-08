LIVE – IND vs AUS Score And Updates, WC 2023: Kohli Falls; Hosts on Course in CHASE

Top Recommended Stories

Live Cricket Score: India vs Australia, 5th Match - Commentary: ODI World Cup 2023 LIVE Scores, Commentary and Updates, Chepauk, Chennai. Warner-Smith Steady After Marsh DEPARTS.

Updated: October 8, 2023 9:50 PM IST

By Ankit Banerjee | Edited by India.com Sports Desk

LIVE UPDATES – IND vs AUS, ODI WC 2023: Ravindra Jadeja spun a vicious web of left-arm spin mastery while picking an outstanding 3-28 as spinners helped India bowl out Australia for just 199 in 49.3 overs in their first match of the 2023 Men’s ODI World Cup at the MA Chidambaram Stadium on Sunday.

Electing to bat first on a pitch which looked dry and little bit on the slower side, Australia were 110-2 in 27 overs, before Jadeja came in to cause havoc and get his three scalps in a span of two overs to break the back of the visitors’ batting.

  • Oct 8, 2023 9:53 PM IST

    LIVE – IND vs AUS Score And Updates, WC 2023: And guess what, Rahul finishes it in style. He hits a six over cover, what a shot. India win by six wickets. Kohli too gets credit for setting it up when the chips were down. Morale-boosting win!

  • Oct 8, 2023 9:48 PM IST

    LIVE – IND vs AUS Score And Updates, WC 2023: Hardik is on a roll, he wants to finish it quickly. Also what Hardik has ensured is that Rahul does not get a well-deserved hundred.

  • Oct 8, 2023 9:45 PM IST

    LIVE – IND vs AUS Score And Updates, WC 2023: Well, well – Hardik joins the party! He steps down the track and ssmashes Josh Hazlewood for a six down the ground. LIVE | IND: 176/4 in 40 overs vs AUS

  • Oct 8, 2023 9:41 PM IST

  • Oct 8, 2023 9:40 PM IST
    Highest score for Virat Kohli in ODI World Cup
    107 vs PAK, Adelaide, 2015
    100* vs BAN, Mirpur, 2011
    85 vs AUS, Chennai, 2023*
  • Oct 8, 2023 9:39 PM IST
    Virat Kohli in India’s first match in World Cups
    100* vs Ban Mirpur 2011
    107 vs Pak Adelaide 2015
    18 vs SA Southampton 2019
    85 vs Aus Chennai 2023
  • Oct 8, 2023 9:38 PM IST

    LIVE – IND vs AUS Score And Updates, WC 2023: Hardik Pandya has walked into the centre to join Rahul. The two would look to take India over the line without losing anymore wickets.

  • Oct 8, 2023 9:37 PM IST

    LIVE – IND vs AUS Score And Updates, WC 2023: Kohli and Rahul joined each other at a critical stage of the match when India’s top order was blown away. The, the duo took charge and put India in a winning position.

  • Oct 8, 2023 9:36 PM IST

    LIVE – IND vs AUS Score And Updates, WC 2023: Kohli perishes on 85. What a knock by the former India captain. He has truly put India in a winning position here. What a start to his WC campaign. LIVE | IND: 168/4 in 38 overs vs AUS

  • Oct 8, 2023 9:31 PM IST

    LIVE – IND vs AUS Score And Updates, WC 2023: One can safely say that India is crusing now. They need 33 to win from 78 balls. Kohli is on the verge of another ODI ton.

