HIGHLIGHTS | IND Vs ENG, 3rd Test SCORE: India Beat England By 434 Runs, Take 2-1 Lead

HIGHLIGHTS | IND Vs ENG, 3rd Test SCORE: India Beat England By 434 Runs, Take 2-1 Lead

HIGHLIGHTS | Ind vs Eng, 3rd Test SCORE: India record their biggest Test win in terms of runs in their 577-Test history.

Summary Full Scorecard Summary Full Scorecardहिन्दी Commentary Schedule India VS England 445 (130.5) 1st Innings 319 (71.1) 430/4 (98.0) 2nd Innings 122/9 (39.3) Run Rate: (Current: 3.09) ENG need 435 runs to win Last Wicket: Tom Hartley b Ravichandran Ashwin 16 (36) - 91/9 in 36.1 Over Mark Wood 33 * (14) 6x4, 1x6 James Anderson 1 (9) 0x4, 0x6 Ravindra Jadeja (12.3-4-41-4) * Ravichandran Ashwin (6-3-19-1)

India vs England 3rd Test: Live Cricket Score

HIGHLIGHTS | Ind vs Eng, 3rd Test, DAY 4: India beat England by a whopping 434 runs in the third Test to take a 2-1 lead in the five-match series on Sunday. This was India’s biggest Test win in terms of runs, surpassing the 372-run victory over New Zealand in 2021. Set an improbable victory target of 557, England collapsed to 122 all out in 39.4 overs on day four. Ravindra Jadeja was the pick of the bowlers for India, taking five wickets for 41 runs in 12.4 overs. It was easily England’s worst batting effort of the series with no batter able to cross the 20-run mark barring number 10 Mark Wood (33). On the same pitch, India amassed 445 and 430 for four declared in their two innings respectively. The massive win was set up by Yashasvi Jaiswal who remained unbeaten on 214 in India’s second innings. The other centurions of the game were Rohit Sharma and Ravindra Jadeja. Sarfaraz Khan scored back-to-back fifties on his debut. The fourth Test will be played in Ranchi from February 23.

