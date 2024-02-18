Top Recommended Stories

HIGHLIGHTS | IND Vs ENG, 3rd Test SCORE: India Beat England By 434 Runs, Take 2-1 Lead

HIGHLIGHTS | Ind vs Eng, 3rd Test SCORE: India record their biggest Test win in terms of runs in their 577-Test history.

Updated: February 18, 2024 5:38 PM IST

By India.com Sports Desk | Edited by Sunny Daud

India vs England 3rd Test: Live Cricket Score

HIGHLIGHTS | Ind vs Eng, 3rd Test, DAY 4: India beat England by a whopping 434 runs in the third Test to take a 2-1 lead in the five-match series on Sunday. This was India’s biggest Test win in terms of runs, surpassing the 372-run victory over New Zealand in 2021. Set an improbable victory target of 557, England collapsed to 122 all out in 39.4 overs on day four. Ravindra Jadeja was the pick of the bowlers for India, taking five wickets for 41 runs in 12.4 overs. It was easily England’s worst batting effort of the series with no batter able to cross the 20-run mark barring number 10 Mark Wood (33).  On the same pitch, India amassed 445 and 430 for four declared in their two innings respectively.  The massive win was set up by Yashasvi Jaiswal who remained unbeaten on 214 in India’s second innings. The other centurions of the game were Rohit Sharma and Ravindra Jadeja. Sarfaraz Khan scored back-to-back fifties on his debut.  The fourth Test will be played in Ranchi from February 23.

Live Updates

  • Feb 18, 2024 5:13 PM IST
    Yashasvi Jaiswal: I’m just trying to make it big whenever I’m set. In Test cricket you never know, I try to make sure I play as long as I can when I’m set. It was pretty difficult, initially I was not getting runs so I had to play the session and play the bowler. Then when I got set I could score the runs. I had my plans about where I could play my shots and get runs. After some time, my back was not good. I didn’t want to go out but I had to go out because it was too much. When I came back I tried to give myself time and take it as deep as I can. I knew that if I was there I would take the game forward and be there till the end. (On taking it slow initially) I was feeling there was something in the wicket and the ball was very hard, I knew it was important for me to give the team a very good start, as we have seen it has a huge impact on the team. I feel like whenever I am set I need to make it big. As all my seniors have said, when you are set, make it big and make it count. The way Rohit (Sharma) bhai and Jaddu (Jadeja) bhai played in the first innings really inspired me. The way they played session by session was incredible, the way they put effort motivated all of us.
  • Feb 18, 2024 4:55 PM IST

    LIVE UPDATES | IND Vs ENG, 3rd Test SCORE: This is only the second time Ben Stokes lost back-to-back Tests as England captain. The first came against Australia at Edgabston and Lord’s in 2023.

  • Feb 18, 2024 4:48 PM IST

    LIVE UPDATES | IND Vs ENG, 3rd Test SCORE: That’s it. Mark Wood hits straight to Yashavi Jaiswal as England were bowled out for 122. India win the Test by 434 runs, which their biggest terms of runs in history. India lead the series 2-1. Ravindra Jadeja completes a five-wicket haul.

  • Feb 18, 2024 4:42 PM IST

    LIVE UPDATES | IND Vs ENG, 3rd Test SCORE: Huge Appeal by Ravindra Jadeja for an LBW. The umpire raises his fingers. Mark Wood goes to DRS. Review says its not out. India have to wait. ENG 114/9

  • Feb 18, 2024 4:34 PM IST

    LIVE UPDATES | IND Vs ENG, 3rd Test SCORE: Another wicket for India and this time its Ravi Ashwin. Tom Hartley gets an inside edge. Hartley became Ashwin’s 250th left-handed victim in Tests. ENG 91/9

  • Feb 18, 2024 4:30 PM IST

    LIVE UPDATES | IND Vs ENG, 3rd Test SCORE: OUTTTT!!! Another good catch by Dhruv Jurel behind the stumps as Ravindra Jadeja gets Ben Foakes. This was Jadeja’s fourth in the innings. ENG 82/8

  • Feb 18, 2024 4:28 PM IST

    LIVE UPDATES | IND Vs ENG, 3rd Test SCORE: Just six overs left in the day. If India can get a wicket now, the play today will be extended for 30 more minutes. ENG 82/7

  • Feb 18, 2024 4:17 PM IST

    LIVE UPDATES | IND Vs ENG, 3rd Test SCORE: Huge appeal by Ravi Ashwin and so as his teammates. The ball spun on the bounce as Tom Hartley missed the line completely and went to Dhrul Jurel behind the stumps. India keeper says there was a sound. India take a review. UltraEdge says its a flat line. ENG 75/7

  • Feb 18, 2024 4:01 PM IST

    LIVE UPDATES | IND Vs ENG, 3rd Test SCORE: Finally, Ravi Ashwin is back in the attack. He completed his 500 Test wickets on Day 2, withdraws from the Test the same day to fly back home to be by his ailing mother, returns on Day 4 in a special chopper arranged by BCCI before Tea, and bowls his first over in the final session of the day. Truly a champion bowler.

  • Feb 18, 2024 3:51 PM IST

    LIVE UPDATES | IND Vs ENG, 3rd Test SCORE: OUTTTT!!! Rehan Ahmed, trying to go for a biggie is caught by Mohammed Siraj at the boundary. ENG 50/7

