Kanpur: Hello and welcome to our highlights coverage of the first Test Match between India and New Zealand at Green Park, Kanpur. After a disappointing performance by the bowlers on Day 2, Indian bowlers put India in a better situation at the end of Day 3. New Zealand were looking to post a massive total, however, their plan was thwarted by disciplined bowling by the spinners. First blood was drawn by Ashwin as he got opener Young out early in the day. After that, it was Axar Patel's show all the way as the left-arm bowler picked up his fifth five-wicket haul. With ample support from Ashwin (3 wickets) and Jadeja (1 wicket), Axar was able to force Kiwi batters into false shots. New Zealand got bowled out on 296 with Tom Latham (95) and Will Young (89) missing out on their tons. At Stumps, India is 14/1 with a lead of 63. Shubman Gill is back in the pavilion because of an in-swinger from Kyle Jamieson. Currently, the test match is inching slightly towards India as New Zealand has to bat in the last innings. The awkward bounce in the pitch has increased and it will get more awkward as the play will progress.