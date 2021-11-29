Live IND vs NZ Score and Updates, 1st Test Match, Day 5 (Live Scorecard)

Kanpur: Hello and welcome to our highlights coverage of the Test Series Match between India and New Zealand at Green Park, Kanpur. Rachin Ravindra and Ajaz Patel put up 52 balls of stubborn resistance to help New Zealand force a thrilling draw against India in the first Test of the two-match series at the Green Park Stadium here on Monday. Day 5 started with the resistance from overnight batters Tom Latham and William Somerville. They put up a half-century stand before Umesh Yadav bounced out Somerville with a cracker of a delivery. Wickets kept falling at regular intervals. Kane Williamson did show some resistance, however, Jadeja had other plans. Soon, New Zealand began to falter after losing their captain. It came to Ajaz Patel and he did a fine job of hanging in at the crease but it was the debutant Ravindra, who faced 91 balls and gave a great account of his temperament and composure to deny India a win.

After going wicketless in the opening session of day five, Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Umesh Yadav, and Axar Patel picked eight wickets in the next two sessions. But a stonewalling effort from Ravindra and Patel defied the Indian bowling attack, which was in a race against time as lights began to fade in the final half-hour of the day. Also, check the IND vs NZ 1st Test Highlights Cricket Score, India vs New Zealand Highlights match, India vs New Zealand Highlights score today, IND vs NZ Test Highlights video, Highlights Cricket, 1st Test Highlights, IND vs NZ live score, Disney Hotstar+ live cricket match today online, Highlights Cricket Match Streaming, Watch IND vs NZ 1st Test live match, IND vs NZ 1st Test LIVE Streaming Online, Highlights score today India vs New Zealand match, IND vs NZ 1st Test Highlights match score, India vs New Zealand Highlights Cricket Score. You can watch India vs New Zealand Highlights Blog from Green Park, Kanpur. (Full Scorecard)Also Read - IND vs NZ, First Test: Rachin Ravindra, Ajaz Patel's Stubborn Resistance Forces Thrilling Draw