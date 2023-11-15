Top Recommended Stories

HIGHLIGHTS – IND vs NZ ODI WC 2023 S/F: India Take Manchester Revenge In Mumbai

HIGHLIGHTS IND vs NZ ODI World Cup 2023 Semifinal Full Scorecard: Riding on Virat Kohli (113) and Shreyas Iyer's (105) tons and Mohammed Shami's 7/57, India beat New Zealand by 70 runs to enter the final. India are just one win away from ending a 12-year drought.

Updated: November 15, 2023 11:23 PM IST

By Sunny Daud | Edited by India.com Sports Desk

LIVE IND vs NZ ODI World Cup 2023 Semifinal

Live Score India vs New Zealand ODI World Cup 2023 Semifinal 1 scorecard: Mohammed Shami took a career-best 7/57 as India beat New Zealand by 70 runs to cruise into the final of ODI World Cup 2023 on Wednesday at the Wankhede Stadium. Chasing a mammoth 398, Shami gave a solid start for India with a couple of wickets. However, Daryl Mitchell and Kane Williamson took the game away from India before the Bengal pacer pegged back with two wickets in one over. That turned the game into India’s head before others helped the run rate go above for New Zealand. Shami then dismissed Mitchell for 134 to help the Men in Blue register their 10th consecutive win. Earlier, Virat Kohli scored his 50th ODI ton while Shreyas Iyer also hit his second consecutive World Cup hundred.

IND vs NZ Playing XIs

India: Rohit Sharma(c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul(w), Suryakumar Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj

New Zealand: Devon Conway, Rachin Ravindra, Kane Williamson(c), Daryl Mitchell, Mark Chapman, Glenn Phillips, Tom Latham(w), Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee, Lockie Ferguson, Trent Boult

Live Updates

  • Nov 15, 2023 10:55 PM IST

    LIVE UPDATES – IND vs NZ ODI WC 2023 S/F Score: Rohit Sharma: I have played a lot of cricket here, you cannot relax. You got to get the job done as quickly as possible. We knew there’ll be pressure on us. We were calm even though we were a bit sloppy on the field. These things are bound to happen, glad that we could get the job done. When the scoring rate is above 9, you gotta take chances. They gave us chances, we didn’t take them., Mitchell and Williamson batted brilliantly. We had to stay calm. The crowd went silent, that’s the nature of the game. We knew we had to pull something from our sleeves. We tried everything and Shami was brilliant.

  • Nov 15, 2023 10:54 PM IST

    LIVE UPDATES – IND vs NZ ODI WC 2023 S/F Score: Kane Williamson: Firstly, congrats to India. They have played great cricket throughout. They played their best game today. They are a top side and played top cricket. Credit to the guys. Proud of the guys to stay in the fight. Disappointing to go out in the knock-out stages. The effort was there. India are a top-class side. The world class batters just came out and batted beautifully. They got to 400. Was tough as the ball was moving around. Credit to India, they outplayed us. Nice to be out there to give us a chance. Fantastic crowd. Slightly one-sided. Special to be here and glad to be hosted by India. As a team, there is real commitment to the cricket we wanted to play. Rachin and Mitchell were special. They played really well. Bowlers chipped in here and there. Lot of fight. Very proud. Ultimately it is moving forward as a team.

  • Nov 15, 2023 10:49 PM IST

  • Nov 15, 2023 10:48 PM IST

    LIVE UPDATES – IND vs NZ ODI WC 2023 S/F Score: Mohammed Shami also became the first bowler to bag three five-fors in a single World Cup edition. He also surpassed Zaheer Khan for most wickets for India in a single World Cup edition. He also became the fifth bowler to take a seven-wicket haul in World Cups.

  • Nov 15, 2023 10:45 PM IST

  • Nov 15, 2023 10:44 PM IST

  • Nov 15, 2023 10:42 PM IST

  • Nov 15, 2023 10:32 PM IST

    LIVE UPDATES – IND vs NZ ODI WC 2023 S/F Score: India take Manchester Revenge In Mumbai. From being 2/3 against Australia in the World Cup opener, team India have come a long way as they register their 10th successive win in the tournament en route to the final. There was a time when it looked like Daryl Mitchell will take the game away but Mohammed Shami tilted the game in India’s favour with a career-best of 7/57.

  • Nov 15, 2023 10:26 PM IST

    LIVE UPDATES – IND vs NZ ODI WC 2023 S/F Score: Mohammed Shami will bowl the 49th over. Can he take the last two wickets? And he takes his sixth. Tim Southee edges to KL Rahul behind the stumps. From dropping one catch to taking six wickets, Shami wins the game for India. And he takes the final wicket as India reach the final. India win by 70 runs.

  • Nov 15, 2023 10:22 PM IST

    LIVE UPDATES – IND vs NZ ODI WC 2023 S/F Score: Mohammed Siraj comes into bowl the 48th over. Finally, he gets a wicket as Mitchell Santner holes to Rohit Sharma. India are just two wickets away from a place in the final. NZ 319/8 (47.5)

