IND vs PAK Highlights, CWC 2023: Rohit Stars As IND Wallop PAK By 7 Wickets

India vs Pakistan Highlights and Updates, World Cup 2023: India win the match by seven wickets.

Updated: October 14, 2023 8:22 PM IST

By Ankit Banerjee | Edited by Ankit Banerjee

India vs Pakistan (Ind vs Pak) Highlights, World Cup 2023: India won the match comfortably by seven wickets on Saturday to go top of the table in the current leaderboard. Rohit was the chief architect of the win with the bat. It was an all-round effort by the team that did the job.

Earlier, five Indian bowlers took two wickets each as the Men in Blue dismissed Pakistan for 191 in 42.5 overs during their marquee ODI World Cup 2023 clash on Saturday. Skipper Babar Azam (56) and Mohammad Rizwan (49) top-scored for Pakistan as they lost their last eight wickets for just 36 runs.

  • Oct 14, 2023 8:11 PM IST

    IND vs PAK Live Cricket Score and Updates, CWC 2023: What a win for India. With the win, India also go top of the table. This was also the perfect win, a win that would give them a lot of confidence.

  • Oct 14, 2023 8:06 PM IST

    IND 192/3 In 30.3 Overs | IND vs PAK Live Cricket Score and Updates, CWC 2023: And finally India win by seven wickets to make it three out of three in the World Cup.

  • Oct 14, 2023 8:04 PM IST

    IND 186/3 In 30 Overs | IND vs PAK Live Cricket Score and Updates, CWC 2023: Hasan Ali back into the attack and now KL Rahul looks aggressive as he smashed a four down the ground.

  • Oct 14, 2023 8:00 PM IST

    IND 182/3 In 29 Overs | IND vs PAK Live Cricket Score and Updates, CWC 2023: Shadab Khan into the attack and he gave 6 runs against the Men in Blue, even after facing a four!

  • Oct 14, 2023 7:56 PM IST

    IND 176/3 In 28 Overs | IND vs PAK Live Cricket Score and Updates, CWC 2023: Haris Rauf is looking to bowl at the rough patch to take the wickets, but KL Rahul and Shreyas Iyer are comfortably taking singles and doubles. End of the Haris Rauf’s over as he gave only 6 runs.

  • Oct 14, 2023 7:53 PM IST

    IND 170/3 In 27 Overs | IND vs PAK Live Cricket Score and Updates, CWC 2023: A good over by Nawaz as he gave only two runs in the end against KL Rahul and Shreyas Iyer.

  • Oct 14, 2023 7:49 PM IST

    IND 168/3 In 26 Overs | IND vs PAK Live Cricket Score and Updates, CWC 2023: Shreyas Iyer and KL Rahul will look to finish off the match, as the scoreboard is ticking and becoming more easier to the Men in Blue.

  • Oct 14, 2023 7:36 PM IST

    IND 159/2 In 23 Overs | IND vs PAK Live Cricket Score and Updates, CWC 2023: Rohit Sharma would be kicking himself for playing that shot. The Indian captain deserved a hundred.

  • Oct 14, 2023 7:27 PM IST

    IND 154/2 In 21 Overs | IND vs PAK Live Cricket Score and Updates, CWC 2023: This game could be over in 25 overs, what an anti-climax would that be. Rohit has dominated and how.

  • Oct 14, 2023 7:22 PM IST

    IND 128/2 In 19 Overs – IND vs PAK Live Cricket Score and Updates, CWC 2023: With a win over here, India will make it three out of three. What a start to their WC campaign would that be.

