Top Recommended Stories

  • Home
  • Sports
  • Highlights Ind vs SA, 2nd T20I, SCORE: South Africa Beat India By 5 Wickets
live

Highlights Ind vs SA, 2nd T20I, SCORE: South Africa Beat India By 5 Wickets

SA vs Ind, 2nd T20I Updates: South Africa defeated India by five wickets in the second T20 International in Gqeberha to take a 1-0 lead.

Updated: December 13, 2023 1:25 AM IST

By Ankit Banerjee | Edited by India.com Sports Desk

Ind vs SA, Ind vs SA 2nd T20I live score, Ind vs SA 2nd T20I live cricket score, Ind vs SA live updates, Ind vs SA 2nd T20I score live, Ind vs SA scorecard, Ind vs SA live scorecard, Ind vs SA 2nd T20I live streaming, Ind vs SA 2nd T20I free live streaming, Ind vs SA live, Ind vs SA score streaming, Durban, India vs South Africa 2nd T20I, India vs South Africa 2nd T20I live score, India vs South Africa 2nd T20I live cricket score, India vs South Africa 2nd T20I, Suryakumar Yadav, Cricket News
South Africa vs India, 2nd T20I - Live Cricket Score, Commentary

AS IT HAPPENED | Ind vs SA, 2nd T20I: South Africa defeated India by five wickets in the second T20 International in Gqeberha on Tuesday. Sent into bat, India posted 180 for 7 before the hosts were set a revised target of 152 in in 15 overs following a spell of rain.

Trending Now

India were going all guns blazing before rain stopped play with three balls left in the innings. Skipper Suryakumar Yadav (56 off 36) and Rinku Singh (68 batting off 39) made fifties.

Chasing the revised target, South Africa reached home in 13.5 overs, scoring 154 for 5. Reeza Hendricks (49) and skipper Aiden Markram (30) made substantial contributions for South Africa.

Brief Scores: India: 180 for 7 (Rinku Singh 68 not out, Suryakumar Yadav 56; Aiden Markram 1/29, Tabraiz Shamsi 1/18). South Africa: 154 for 5 in 13.5 overs ( Reeza Hendricks 49; Mukesh Kumar 2/34). 

Live Updates

  • Dec 13, 2023 12:29 AM IST

    LIVE Updates – IND vs SA, 2nd T20I: That’s it ! South Africa have won this game and they did it in style by 5 wickets! 1-0 lead for them!

  • Dec 13, 2023 12:20 AM IST

    LIVE Updates – IND vs SA, 2nd T20I: South Africa are on the verge of victory! Just 13 runs required to win now for the home-side. SA 139/4

  • Dec 12, 2023 11:58 PM IST

    LIVE Updates – IND vs SA, 2nd T20I: After 9 overs, South Africa are now at 108/3. The Proteas are on the verge of a famous victory! SA 108/3 (9)

  • Dec 12, 2023 11:42 PM IST

    LIVE Updates – IND vs SA, 2nd T20I: The powerplay is over and South Africa are now at 78/1. SA 78/1 (6)

  • Dec 12, 2023 11:34 PM IST

    LIVE UPDATES – IND vs SA, 2nd T20I: The run-rate has gone down a bit but still they are in feisty form and are above the asking rate. India need to get more wickets from here on. SA 63/1 (4.5)

  • Dec 12, 2023 11:26 PM IST

    LIVE Updates – IND vs SA, 2nd T20I: OUT!! We have the first wicket! Matthew Breetzke has been run-out!! Aiden Markram is the new man in. SA 43/1 (3.1)

  • Dec 12, 2023 11:25 PM IST

    LIVE Updates – IND vs SA, 2nd T20I: South Africa are going bonkers now! With run-rate over 15, the target looks achievable for the home side! SA 42/1 (2.4)

  • Dec 12, 2023 11:15 PM IST

    LIVE Updates – IND vs SA, 2nd T20I: South Africa start brightly as they put up 14 runs on the board. IND 14/0 (1)

  • Dec 12, 2023 11:10 PM IST

    LIVE UPDATES – Ind vs SA, 2nd T20I: Interesting to see how the Indian bowlers fare in these damp conditions. Will they be able to control the wet ball? We are moments away from the SA chase.

  • Dec 12, 2023 11:04 PM IST

    LIVE UPDATES – Ind vs SA, 2nd T20I: Report suggests that it will also be a five-over powerplay instead of six. And the hosts would have to chase what India has got. No confirmation on the exact target.

Also Read:

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.

Topics

More Stories

By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.