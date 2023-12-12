Home

Sports

Highlights Ind vs SA, 2nd T20I, SCORE: South Africa Beat India By 5 Wickets

live

Highlights Ind vs SA, 2nd T20I, SCORE: South Africa Beat India By 5 Wickets

SA vs Ind, 2nd T20I Updates: South Africa defeated India by five wickets in the second T20 International in Gqeberha to take a 1-0 lead.

Summary Full Scorecard Summary Full Scorecardहिन्दी Commentary Schedule India VS South Africa 180/7 (19.3) 148/5 (13.4) Run Rate: (Current: 10.83) SA need 4 runs in 8 balls at 3 rpo Last Wicket: David Miller c Mohammed Siraj b Mukesh Kumar 17 (12) - 139/5 in 12.5 Over Andile Phehlukwayo 4 * (3) 0x4, 0x6 Tristan Stubbs 14 (12) 2x4, 0x6 Ravindra Jadeja (2.4-0-22-0) * Mukesh Kumar (3-0-34-2)

South Africa vs India, 2nd T20I - Live Cricket Score, Commentary

AS IT HAPPENED | Ind vs SA, 2nd T20I: South Africa defeated India by five wickets in the second T20 International in Gqeberha on Tuesday. Sent into bat, India posted 180 for 7 before the hosts were set a revised target of 152 in in 15 overs following a spell of rain.

Trending Now

India were going all guns blazing before rain stopped play with three balls left in the innings. Skipper Suryakumar Yadav (56 off 36) and Rinku Singh (68 batting off 39) made fifties.

Chasing the revised target, South Africa reached home in 13.5 overs, scoring 154 for 5. Reeza Hendricks (49) and skipper Aiden Markram (30) made substantial contributions for South Africa.

Brief Scores: India: 180 for 7 (Rinku Singh 68 not out, Suryakumar Yadav 56; Aiden Markram 1/29, Tabraiz Shamsi 1/18). South Africa: 154 for 5 in 13.5 overs ( Reeza Hendricks 49; Mukesh Kumar 2/34).

Load More

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.