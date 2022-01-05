IND vs SA Highlights SCORE TODAY, 2nd Test, Day 3 Latest CRICKET UPDATES

Johannesburg: Hello and welcome to our highlights cricket coverage of the 2nd Test, Day 3 between India and South Africa at the historic Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg. Coming out with a strong response in pursuit of a challenging 240-run target, South Africa ended day three of the second Test against India at 118 for two, here Wednesday. Skipper Dean Elgar (46), who took many a blow on his body, and Rassie van der Dussen (11) will resume the home chase on Thursday morning. They need 122 more runs to level the series. India removed opener Aiden Markram (34) and Keegan Petersen (28) but the home batters ensured there were no more setbacks after that. Earlier, resuming at 85 for two, India put on board 266 runs. Cheteshwar Pujara (53), Ajinkya Rahane (58), Hanuma Vihari (40 not out) and Shardul Thakur (28) defied the Proteas attack. Pacers Lungi Ngidi (3/43), Marco Jansen (3/67) and Kagiso Rabada (3/73) shared nine wickets between them. (Scorecard)Also Read - Virat Kohli, Mayank Agarwal's Reaction as Shardul Thakur Hits Three Boundaries in an Over at Johannesburg is Unmissable; Video Goes VIRAL

Check the latest 2nd Test Live Score, 2nd Test Live Match, India vs South Africa Live Score Today, India vs South Africa 2nd Test, Day 3 Live Score, India vs South Africa Live Cricket Score, 2nd Test Live Score 2021-2022 and Today cricket updates here. Catch live cricket score and updates from India vs South Africa second Test here. Check India vs South Africa Live Cricket Score, IND vs SA Test Live Score and IND vs SA 2nd Test Live Cricket Streaming Online and India vs South Africa Dream11 Guru Tips and Prediction. (FULL SCORECARD) Also Read - KL Rahul-Dean Elgar's Verbal Duel on Day 2 of 2nd Test at Johannesburg Hogs Limelight | WATCH

Live Updates

  • 9:12 PM IST

    LIVE | 2nd Test, IND vs SA, Day 3: Captain Dean Elgar For South Africa and Jasprit Bumrah are going to be crucial for their sides coming in tomorrow at Day 4.

  • 9:07 PM IST

    LIVE | 2nd Test, IND vs SA, Day 3: Rassie Van der Dussen and captain Dean Elgar leading the fightback against hostile Indian bowling. The situation right now is similar to the Johannesburg test of 2018, where India came out victorious at the end.


  • 8:25 PM IST

    LIVE | 2nd Test, IND vs SA, Day 3: Dean Elgar receives a menacing blow to his helmet while facing Bumrah. This is going to be an interesting contest between the players.

  • 7:29 PM IST

    LIVE | 2nd Test, IND vs SA, Day 3: With 28 overs left in the day, KL Rahul brings in Siraj. It is noteworthy Siraj has not been at his best after being injured on Day 1 of the test match while bowling.

  • 7:05 PM IST

    LIVE | 2nd Test, IND vs SA, Day 3: Shardul has been the pick of the bowlers till now. With his immaculate line and length, Shardul has troubled South African batters a lot in this test match. Tremendous fast bowling!

  • 6:50 PM IST

    LIVE | 2nd Test, IND vs SA, Day 3: Shardul continues his terrific form and sends Aiden Markram back to the dressing room courtesy of a splendid over. Keegan Petersen walks in to accompany Dean Elgar.

  • 6:04 PM IST

    LIVE | 2nd Test, IND vs SA, Day 3: Markram looks quite positive while batting as he has driven Shami and Bumrah for a couple of boundaries. On the other hand, captain Dean Elgar is playing cautiously.

  • 5:46 PM IST

    LIVE | 2nd Test, IND vs SA, Day 3: Dean Elgar and Aiden Markram starts the proceeding for South Africa. No unusual bounce seen till now but as the play progresses, pitch will become difficult to bat on.

  • 5:33 PM IST

    LIVE | 2nd Test, IND vs SA, Day 3: The Indian innings gets over on 266 as Vihari remains not out on 40. South Africa needs 240 runs to win to level the series 1-1. India will be looking to bowl South Africa out under 240 to create history.

  • 5:27 PM IST

    LIVE | 2nd Test, IND vs SA, Day 3: Vihari has batted sensibly in this innings justifying his selection in the team. He has been running out of partners on the other end, however, the Andhra batter has been staying put at one end.