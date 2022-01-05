IND vs SA Highlights SCORE TODAY, 2nd Test, Day 3 Latest CRICKET UPDATES



Johannesburg: Hello and welcome to our highlights cricket coverage of the 2nd Test, Day 3 between India and South Africa at the historic Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg. Coming out with a strong response in pursuit of a challenging 240-run target, South Africa ended day three of the second Test against India at 118 for two, here Wednesday. Skipper Dean Elgar (46), who took many a blow on his body, and Rassie van der Dussen (11) will resume the home chase on Thursday morning. They need 122 more runs to level the series. India removed opener Aiden Markram (34) and Keegan Petersen (28) but the home batters ensured there were no more setbacks after that. Earlier, resuming at 85 for two, India put on board 266 runs. Cheteshwar Pujara (53), Ajinkya Rahane (58), Hanuma Vihari (40 not out) and Shardul Thakur (28) defied the Proteas attack. Pacers Lungi Ngidi (3/43), Marco Jansen (3/67) and Kagiso Rabada (3/73) shared nine wickets between them. (Scorecard)Also Read - Virat Kohli, Mayank Agarwal's Reaction as Shardul Thakur Hits Three Boundaries in an Over at Johannesburg is Unmissable; Video Goes VIRAL

