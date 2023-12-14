Home

Highlights IND Vs SA, 3rd T20I, SCORE: Kuldeep’s 5/17, Suryakumar’s 100 Help India Level Series

South Africa vs India, 3rd T20I: Suryakymar Yadav and Yashasvi Jaiswal were the stars of Indian innings in Johannesburg.

Summary Full Scorecard Summary Full Scorecardहिन्दी Commentary Schedule India VS South Africa 201/7 (20.0) 95/9 (13.4) Run Rate: (Current: 6.95) SA need 107 runs in 38 balls at 16.89 rpo Last Wicket: Lizaad Williams lbw b Kuldeep Yadav 0 (2) - 94/9 in 13.3 Over David Miller 35 * (24) 2x4, 2x6 Tabraiz Shamsi 1 (1) 0x4, 0x6 Kuldeep Yadav (2.4-0-17-4) * Mohammed Siraj (3-1-13-0)

South Africa vs India, 3rd T20I - Live Cricket Score, Commentary

AS IT HAPPENED | Ind vs SA, 3rd T20I: Suryakumar Yadav lead Team India from the front on Thursday as his breath-taking hundred hogged limelight as the Men in Blue notch up a huge 106-run victory over South Africa at the New Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg. Batting first, Suryakumar Yadav and Yashasvi Jaiswal scored 100 and 60 respectively to guide India to 201/7. In reply the Proteas were bundled out for a paltry 95 runs, thanks to a fifer from Kuldeep Yadav.



Teams:

South Africa (Playing XI): Reeza Hendricks, Matthew Breetzke, Aiden Markram(c), Heinrich Klaasen(w), David Miller, Donovan Ferreira, Andile Phehlukwayo, Keshav Maharaj, Lizaad Williams, Tabraiz Shamsi, Nandre Burger

India (Playing XI): Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav(c), Rinku Singh, Jitesh Sharma(w), Ravindra Jadeja, Arshdeep Singh, Mohammed Siraj, Kuldeep Yadav, Mukesh Kumar

