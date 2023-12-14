Top Recommended Stories

  • Home
  • Sports
  • Highlights IND Vs SA, 3rd T20I, SCORE: Kuldeep’s 5/17, Suryakumar’s 100 Help India Level Series
live

Highlights IND Vs SA, 3rd T20I, SCORE: Kuldeep’s 5/17, Suryakumar’s 100 Help India Level Series

South Africa vs India, 3rd T20I: Suryakymar Yadav and Yashasvi Jaiswal were the stars of Indian innings in Johannesburg.

Updated: December 15, 2023 12:33 AM IST

By Ankit Banerjee | Edited by India.com Sports Desk

Ind vs SA, Ind vs SA 3rd T20I live score, Ind vs SA 3rd T20I live cricket score, Ind vs SA live updates, Ind vs SA 3rd T20I score live, Ind vs SA scorecard, Ind vs SA live scorecard, Ind vs SA 3rd T20I live streaming, Ind vs SA 3rd T20I free live streaming, Ind vs SA live, Ind vs SA score streaming, Durban, India vs South Africa 3rd T20I, India vs South Africa 3rd T20I live score, India vs South Africa 3rd T20I live cricket score, India vs South Africa 3rd T20I, Rinku Singh, Suryakumar Yadav, Cricket News
South Africa vs India, 3rd T20I - Live Cricket Score, Commentary

AS IT HAPPENED | Ind vs SA, 3rd T20I: Suryakumar Yadav lead Team India from the front on Thursday as his breath-taking hundred hogged limelight as the Men in Blue notch up a huge 106-run victory over South Africa at the New Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg. Batting first, Suryakumar Yadav and Yashasvi Jaiswal scored 100 and 60 respectively to guide India to 201/7. In reply the Proteas were bundled out for a paltry 95 runs, thanks to a fifer from Kuldeep Yadav.    

Trending Now

Teams:

South Africa (Playing XI): Reeza Hendricks, Matthew Breetzke, Aiden Markram(c), Heinrich Klaasen(w), David Miller, Donovan Ferreira, Andile Phehlukwayo, Keshav Maharaj, Lizaad Williams, Tabraiz Shamsi, Nandre Burger

India (Playing XI): Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav(c), Rinku Singh, Jitesh Sharma(w), Ravindra Jadeja, Arshdeep Singh, Mohammed Siraj, Kuldeep Yadav, Mukesh Kumar

Live Updates

  • Dec 14, 2023 11:48 PM IST

    LIVE UPDATES – Ind vs SA, 3rd T20I: It’s all over in Johannesburg. Kuldeep Yadav takes the final wicket as South Africa are all out for 95. Birthday boy Kuldeep finishes with 5/17.

  • Dec 14, 2023 11:41 PM IST

    LIVE UPDATES – Ind vs SA, 3rd T20I: OUTTTTT! Birthdayboy Kuldeep Yadav gets another wicket, his third as Nandre Burger is caught plumb in front. Another wicket for India and Kuldeep. Lizaad Williams was caught plumb, the umpires didn’t give out, but DRS rules the South African out. SA 94/9 (13.3)

  • Dec 14, 2023 11:40 PM IST

    LIVE UPDATES – Ind vs SA, 3rd T20I: Mohammed Siraj is brought into the attack. Just five runs come from the over. SA 94/7 (13)

  • Dec 14, 2023 11:34 PM IST

    LIVE UPDATES – Ind vs SA, 3rd T20I: Another wicket for Kuldeep Yadav, the same way as he dismissed the last batter. Keshav Maharaj goes for 1 as South Africa lose their seventh. SA 89/7 (12)

  • Dec 14, 2023 11:31 PM IST

    LIVE UPDATES – Ind vs SA, 3rd T20I: Ravindra Jadeja has picked up another as South Africa lose their sixth batter. Andile Phehlukwayo gives a simple catch to Jadeja. SA 82/6 (11)

  • Dec 14, 2023 11:28 PM IST

    LIVE UPDATES – Ind vs SA, 3rd T20I: For the unknown, Kuldeep Yadav is celebrating his birthday today. Wishing the chinaman a Happy Birthday. Wish he takes a few more.

  • Dec 14, 2023 11:26 PM IST

    LIVE UPDATES – Ind vs SA, 3rd T20I: Good news for the Indian players. The DRS is available now and Kuldeep Yadav comes into attack. HUGEE from Donovan Ferreira. BOWLEDDD! The right-hander is clean bowled the next ball. SA 75/5 (10)

  • Dec 14, 2023 11:20 PM IST

    LIVE UPDATES – Ind vs SA, 3rd T20I: India could have got their fifth wicket had the DRS was available. Seems like David Miller gets a thick edge and Ravindra Jadeja appeals. The umpire remains unmoved. No DRS can be taken as it is supposedly facing some technical issues. SA 66/4 (9)

  • Dec 14, 2023 11:08 PM IST

    LIVE UPDATES – Ind vs SA, 3rd T20I: Ravindra Jadeja takes the wicket on the first ball that he has bowled. Aiden Markram, trying to pull on the on side, gets a top edge and Yashavi Jaiswal completes the catch. Meanwhile DRS is not available until further notice, the umpires have notified the players, according to Sanjay Manjrekar. SA 47/4 (7)

  • Dec 14, 2023 11:05 PM IST

    LIVE UPDATES – Ind vs SA, 3rd T20I: Another wicket for India and it’s a big wicket of Heinrich Klaasen. The South African pulls Arshdeep Singh across and Rinku Singh completes the catch at the boundary. SA 42/3 (5.4)

Also Read:

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.

Topics

More Stories

By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.