Highlights IND Vs SA, 3rd T20I, SCORE: Kuldeep’s 5/17, Suryakumar’s 100 Help India Level Series
South Africa vs India, 3rd T20I: Suryakymar Yadav and Yashasvi Jaiswal were the stars of Indian innings in Johannesburg.
AS IT HAPPENED | Ind vs SA, 3rd T20I: Suryakumar Yadav lead Team India from the front on Thursday as his breath-taking hundred hogged limelight as the Men in Blue notch up a huge 106-run victory over South Africa at the New Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg. Batting first, Suryakumar Yadav and Yashasvi Jaiswal scored 100 and 60 respectively to guide India to 201/7. In reply the Proteas were bundled out for a paltry 95 runs, thanks to a fifer from Kuldeep Yadav.
Teams:
South Africa (Playing XI): Reeza Hendricks, Matthew Breetzke, Aiden Markram(c), Heinrich Klaasen(w), David Miller, Donovan Ferreira, Andile Phehlukwayo, Keshav Maharaj, Lizaad Williams, Tabraiz Shamsi, Nandre Burger
India (Playing XI): Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav(c), Rinku Singh, Jitesh Sharma(w), Ravindra Jadeja, Arshdeep Singh, Mohammed Siraj, Kuldeep Yadav, Mukesh Kumar
