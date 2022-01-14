HIGHLIGHTS IND vs SA, 3rd Test, Day 4 (LIVE SCORECARD)

Cape Town: A sublime 82 from Keegan Petersen and some gorgeous shots from Rassie van der Dussen and Temba Bavuma took South Africa to a seven wicket victory on Day 4 of the third Test between India and South Africa and series against India at Newlands Cricket Ground on Friday. Bumrah and Shami started well in the pre-lunch session, however, hosts were clinical as they just lost a single wicket during the lunch session.

The day began with Petersen reaching his second half-century of the match with a brace on a thick edge going through third man. It also meant Petersen crossed fifty thrice in the series, including twice in the ongoing match. India pacers Mohammed Shami and Jasprit Bumrah asked many questions while beating the outer edges but couldn't get a wicket early on.

Rassie van der Dussen pounced on everything with width and also survived a caught behind appeal off Shami as bat touched the ground while looking to drive. Petersen continued to impress with his off-side play and had a reprieve at 59 when Jasprit Bumrah found an outer edge with a peach of a delivery but Cheteshwar Pujara couldn’t hold onto the catch at the first slip. Van der Dussen clipped Umesh Yadav through mid-wicket while Petersen took two more boundaries through the off-side off Shami and Bumrah. The 54-run partnership was broken by Shardul Thakur, who got Petersen to chop on to his stumps and fall 18 runs short of his maiden Test hundred. Eventually, Bavuma along with Van der Dussen took the side to victory as the runs never stopped coming. India needs to introspect on their batting which has led down in the series. There might be some expected changes in the next test series. (FULL SCORECARD)