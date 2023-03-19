Top Recommended Stories

  • HIGHLIGHTS | India vs Australia, 2nd ODI Score: Starc Fifer Helps AUS Beat IND By 10 Wickets
HIGHLIGHTS | India vs Australia, 2nd ODI Score: Starc Fifer Helps AUS Beat IND By 10 Wickets

India vs Australia, 2nd ODI HIGHLIGHTS: Mitchell Starc's 5/35 destroyed India in Visakhapatnam in the 2nd ODI. Check LIVE Streaming details. 

Updated: March 19, 2023 5:41 PM IST

By India.com Sports Desk | Edited by Ankit Banerjee

Mitchell Marsh

62* (34) 5x4, 6x6

Travis Head

51 (30) 10x4, 0x6

Axar Patel

(2.4-0-21-0)*

Kuldeep Yadav

(1-0-12-0)
LIVE Updates | India Vs Australia, 2nd ODI Score: AUS Opt To Bowl – Check Playing XIs

HIGHLIGHTS | India vs Australia, 2nd ODI

Mitchell Marsh’s 66 not out, Travis Head’s 51 not out and Mitchell Starc’s 5/35 helped Australia level the series 1-1 as the visitors romped home to a 10-wicket win against India in the second ODI on Sunday in Visakhapatnam. Chasing 118, Australia reached the target in the 12th over, Earlier, Starc’s ninth five-wicket haul and, Nathan Elllis (2/13) and Sean Abbot (3/23) restricted India to 117 all out in 26 overs. Virat Kohli top-scored for India with 31. Axar Patel remained unbeaten on 29. The final ODI will be played in Chennai on Wednesday.

IND Vs AUS Playing XIs

India: Rohit Sharma(c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, KL Rahul(w), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, Mohammed Shami

Australia: Travis Head, Mitchell Marsh, Steven Smith(c), Marnus Labuschagne, Alex Carey(w), Cameron Green, Marcus Stoinis, Sean Abbott, Nathan Ellis, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa

  • 5:40 PM IST

  • 5:29 PM IST

    LIVE | IND vs AUS, 2nd ODI Score: Fifty for Travis Head off just 29 balls. Mitch Marsh finishes off the game with a four. Australia win by 10 wickets. Marsh and Travis Head remain unbeaten on 66 and 51 respectively.

  • 5:23 PM IST

  • 5:23 PM IST

    LIVE | IND vs AUS, 2nd ODI Score: Kuldeep Yadav has been brought into the attack and Mitch Marsh smacks him over mid-wicket to the second tier. The Aussies just keep rolling with Travis Head hitting another for a boundary. AUS 112/0 (11)

  • 5:20 PM IST

    LIVE | IND vs AUS, 2nd ODI Score: Two more fours from Travis Head off Axar Patel as Australia inch closer to victory. 100 comes up for the visitors. AUS 100/0 (9)

  • 5:14 PM IST

    LIVE | IND vs AUS, 2nd ODI Score: Mitch Marsh welcome Hardik Pandya with a huge 92m six. It’s Marsh again. Another pick up shot and over she goes to the stands. He brings up his fifty with another flat-batted maximum. This is being some knock from Marsh. AUS 90/0 (8)

  • 5:14 PM IST

    LIVE | IND vs AUS, 2nd ODI Score: Axar Patel has been brought into attack. A four and two singles come from the over. AUS 72/0 (7)

  • 5:07 PM IST

    LIVE | IND vs AUS, 2nd ODI Score: 0, 4, 4, 4, 4 – Travis Head brings up Australia’s fifty in style.

  • 5:01 PM IST

    LIVE | IND vs AUS, 2nd ODI Score: Mohammed Shami continues. Mitch Marsh welcomes him with a six and four off consecutive deliveries. Sheer dominance from Australia as Marsh gets another biggie. AUS 49/0 (5)

  • 5:00 PM IST

    LIVE | IND vs AUS, 2nd ODI Score: Mitch Marsh starts with a four and Travis Head end with a four. Nine runs come from the Mohammed Siraj over. The visitors have gone into T20I mode here. AUS 33/0 (4)

