Home

Sports

HIGHLIGHTS | India vs Australia, 2nd ODI Score: Starc Fifer Helps AUS Beat IND By 10 Wickets

live

HIGHLIGHTS | India vs Australia, 2nd ODI Score: Starc Fifer Helps AUS Beat IND By 10 Wickets

India vs Australia, 2nd ODI HIGHLIGHTS: Mitchell Starc's 5/35 destroyed India in Visakhapatnam in the 2nd ODI. Check LIVE Streaming details.

Summary Full Scorecard Summary Full Scorecardहिन्दी Commentary Schedule India VS Australia 117 (26.0) 117/0 (10.4) Run Rate: (Current: 10.97) AUS need 1 run in 236 balls at 0.02 rpo Mitchell Marsh 62 * (34) 5x4, 6x6 Travis Head 51 (30) 10x4, 0x6 Axar Patel (2.4-0-21-0) * Kuldeep Yadav (1-0-12-0)

LIVE Updates | India Vs Australia, 2nd ODI Score: AUS Opt To Bowl – Check Playing XIs

HIGHLIGHTS | India vs Australia, 2nd ODI

Mitchell Marsh’s 66 not out, Travis Head’s 51 not out and Mitchell Starc’s 5/35 helped Australia level the series 1-1 as the visitors romped home to a 10-wicket win against India in the second ODI on Sunday in Visakhapatnam. Chasing 118, Australia reached the target in the 12th over, Earlier, Starc’s ninth five-wicket haul and, Nathan Elllis (2/13) and Sean Abbot (3/23) restricted India to 117 all out in 26 overs. Virat Kohli top-scored for India with 31. Axar Patel remained unbeaten on 29. The final ODI will be played in Chennai on Wednesday.

IND Vs AUS Playing XIs

India: Rohit Sharma(c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, KL Rahul(w), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, Mohammed Shami Australia: Travis Head, Mitchell Marsh, Steven Smith(c), Marnus Labuschagne, Alex Carey(w), Cameron Green, Marcus Stoinis, Sean Abbott, Nathan Ellis, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa

Load More

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.