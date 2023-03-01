Top Recommended Stories

Highlights | IND vs AUS, 3rd Test Day 1 Score: Ravindra Jadeja Stars With 4-Fer, Australia Lead By 47 Runs on Day 1

India vs Australia, 3rd Test Day 1 Score: A fine half-century (60) from Usman Khawaja, after Matthew Kuhnemann took his maiden Test five-wicket haul, put Australia in ascendancy with vital 47-run lead on day one of third Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy against India at the Holkar Stadium.

Updated: March 1, 2023 4:50 PM IST

By India.com Sports Desk | Edited by Debayan Bhattacharyya

Cameron Green

6* (10) 0x4, 0x6

Peter Handscomb

7 (36) 0x4, 0x6

Ravichandran Ashwin

(16-2-40-0)*

Ravindra Jadeja

(24-6-63-4)
India vs Australia 3rd test Day 1

AS IT HAPPENED | India vs Australia, 3rd Test Day 1 Score

Indore, March 1: A fine half-century (60) from Usman Khawaja, after Matthew Kuhnemann took his maiden Test five-wicket haul, put Australia in ascendancy with vital 47-run lead on day one of third Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy against India at the Holkar Stadium, here on Wednesday.

Kuhnemann ran through India’s batting order, taking 5/16 in his nine overs on a pitch which had sharp turn and variable bounce. Nathan Lyon picked up three wickets while Todd Murphy took out Virat Kohli as India were bundled out for just 109.

Thereafter Khawaja, with his soft hands and a calm head, stitched a vital 96-run stand with Marnus Labuschagne to take Australia 156/4 in 54 overs at stumps, though the duo fell for 60 and 31 respectively. For India, Ravindra Jadeja took all four Australian wickets and was the only bowler to trouble the visitors’.

The final session began with Khawaja flicking and reverse-sweeping off Ravindra Jadeja. The duo continued to rotate strike and eventually, Khawaja got his 21st fifty in Test cricket as Australia got their highest partnership of the series.

Labuschagne got stuck against Jadeja from 31st over onwards, as he was beaten by the left-arm spinner at least five times. Jadeja eventually got a slider to fox Labuschagne, who was on backfoot and the ball kept low to crash into the stumps.

After Australia took the lead, Khawaja got the going tough against Jadeja when the left-arm spinner bowled from over the wicket angle. He tried to counter it by sweep, but that caused his downfall as he swept straight to deep mid-wicket off Jadeja.

Steve Smith feasted on some boundaries off Axar and Jadeja, but the Australian captain played down the wrong line and a thin edge was caught behind by KS Bharat behind, becoming the fourth wicket of the left-arm spinner. Cameron Green and Peter Handscomb saw out 5.1 overs till stumps closed a day which went in Australia’s favour.

Brief scores: Australia 156/4 in 54 overs (Usman Khawaja 60, Marnus Labuschagne 21; Ravindra Jadeja 4/63) lead India 109 all out in 33.3 overs (Virat Kohli 22, Shubman Gill 21; Matthew Kuhnemann 5/16, Nathan Lyon 3/35) by 47 runs

Full Squads

India: Rohit Sharma (captain), KL Rahul, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Ravindra Jadeja, Srikar Bharat (wk), Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Shubman Gill, Ishan Kishan, Kuldeep Yadav, Suryakumar Yadav, Jaydev Unadkat, Umesh Yadav

Australia: Usman Khawaja, Travis Head, Marnus Labuschagne, Steven Smith (captain), Matt Renshaw, Peter Handscomb, Alex Carey (wk), Nathan Lyon, Todd Murphy, Matthew Kuhnemann, Mitchell Starc, Mitchell Swepson, Cameron Green, Scott Boland, Lance Morris

Live Updates

  • 4:48 PM IST

    LIVE Updates | IND vs AUS, 3rd Test, Day 1 Score: STUMPS! That’s it India finish on a good note and did really well to remove the important batters going into the 2nd Day. Ravindra Jadeja once again lit up Indore with a one-man show as he scalped all the 4 wickets in the Australian innings. The Aussies finish Day 1 with 156/4 and a lead of 47 runs. AUS 156/4

  • 4:26 PM IST

    LIVE Updates | IND vs AUS, 3rd Test, Day 1 Score: OUT!!! Number 4 for Jadeja and Number 4 for India! The India all-rounder is unstoppable today and there is nothing the Aussies can do about it. Steve Smith takes the long walk back to the pavilion and Australia will have to rebuild again with Handscomb and Green. AUS 149/4 (49.4)

  • 4:05 PM IST

    LIVE Updates | IND vs AUS, 3rd Test, Day 1 Score: OUT!!! Another wicket for Team India! It’s the danger man Usman Khawaja and Jadeja does it again with the ball. He has taken all the wickets so far in the Australian innings. Peter Handscomb is the new man in. Aussies are now at 126/3 after 44 overs. AUS 126/3 (44)

  • 3:56 PM IST

    LIVE Updates | IND vs AUS, 3rd Test, Day 1 Score: 41 overs gone, Australia are now at 121/2. Usman Khawaja is well set in his 60s and Steve Smith is also there to support him. Australia re-build after Labuschagne’s departure. AUS 121/2 (41)

  • 3:25 PM IST

    LIVE Updates | IND vs AUS, 3rd Test, Day 1 Score: OUT!! Labuschagne departs! India finally have their second wicket! Turnaround on the cards? We have to wait and watch. Ravindra Jadeja picks up his second wicket and cleans him up with a fuller length delivery. Captain Steve Smith is the new batter in. AUS 108/3 (35)

  • 3:16 PM IST

    LIVE Updates | IND vs AUS, 3rd Test Day 1 Score: Now, Desperate India looking pace attack to get the breakthrough.

  • 3:08 PM IST

    LIVE Updates | IND vs AUS, 3rd Test Day 1 Score: India has started all spin attacks as the side needs to break this partnership to make a comeback in the game. Catch Dropped! Kohli tried to catch the ball but missed it. One run from the over.
    AUS 100/1 (31)

  • 3:05 PM IST

    LIVE Updates | IND vs AUS, 3rd Test Day 1 Score: Ravichandran Ashwin is unable to pick up any wicket so far the all-rounder is trying too hard for a breakthrough. Australia is looking confident so far in the game. Usman Khwaja hits half a century.
    AUS 100/1 (30)

  • 3:01 PM IST

    LIVE Updates | IND vs AUS, 3rd Test Day 1 Score: Usman Khwaja is now looking set on the crease and the batter has crossed 40 runs mark. Jadeja is looking desperate for another breakthrough. Australia is trailing by 13 runs. Another maiden by Jadeja.

    AUS 96/1 (29)

  • 2:40 PM IST

    LIVE Updates | IND vs AUS, 3rd Test Day 1 Score: Umesh Yadav from the other end. It is surprising, Siraj has not bowled as yet. One felt Siraj would be the first choice when there was a chance to get in a pacer. LIVE | Aus: 83/1 vs IND: 109 Allout

Published Date: March 1, 2023 4:50 PM IST

Updated Date: March 1, 2023 4:50 PM IST

