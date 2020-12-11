Live Updates

    And that will be stumps on Day 1 as well. What an eventful day of cricket we had today. India opted to bat, lost a wicket early before Prithvi Shaw and Shubman Gill put on a show. The duo departed after making stunning starts and then India suffered a batting collapse. And then Jasprit Bumrah scored a maiden first-class fifty to push India to 194- all out. In between, Cameron Green was struck by the ball on his head on follow through and was subsequently diagnosed with mild concussion. He has been ruled out of the warm-up match and replaced by Pat Rowe. Indian bowlers dominated Australia A after a brief rain-break. Shami and Saini took three wickets apiece while Bumrah took two as the hosts were bowled out for a mere 108.

    WICKET! Oh that’s a run out. Harry Conway was looking for a second run but Pat Rowe backs out and by the time he recovered, the throw had been fired from the deep and wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant dislodged the bail. Australia A 108-all out in 33,1 overs | India take first innings lead of 86 runs

    Harry Conway was hit on the helmet by a short delivery from Navdeep Saini and he immediately asked for the physio to attend him even as the India players enquired his well-being. Thankfully, he’s ok to resume batting. Australia A 107/9, trail by 87 runs

    Live Score: WICKET! Navdeep Saini gets his third wicket and this time he sends back Mitchell Swepson. A length delivery from Saini and Swepson ends up playing it towards extra cover where Wriddhiman Saha completes a good diving catch. Swepson scored 1 off four. Australia A have now lost nine wickets. Score 99/9, trail by 95 runs

    WICKET! Navdeep gets the big fish as Australia A lose their captain Alex Carey on 32. A good delivery from the right-arm pacer as Carey gets an edge to be caught by wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant. He struck six fours and lasted 37 deliveries. Australia eight wickets down now. Score 97/8, trail by 97 runs

    India vs Australia A: WICKET! Navdeep Saini joins the fun as he gets his first wicket with Will Sutherland edging one towards the first slip to be caught by Shubman Gill. He returns without troubling the scorecard. Australia A 84/7, trail by 110 runs on Day 1 in Sydney

    WICKET! Second wicket of the innings to Jasprit Bumrah after he induces an edge from the bat of Jack Wildermuth to have him out caught behind for 12 off 17. Australia A have lost their sixth wicket now. Will Sutherland joins his captain Alex Carey in the middle. Score 86/6 in 23.4 overs, trail by 111 runs on Day 1

    India vs Australia A Live Cricket Score: There seems to be some issue with the pink ball. There’s a slight delay in the proceedings. Meanwhile, Australia A have reached 79/5 with captain Alex Carey batting on 23 while Jack Wildermuth unbeaten on 8.

    Live Updates: WICKET! Beauty from Mohammed Shami. Draws Sean Abbott forward and induces an edge from the bat to have him out caugh-behind for an 11-ball duck, Australia A have lost half their side now. Australia A 56/5, trail by 138 runs on Day 1

    WICKET! Mohammed Siraj gets his first wicket of the innings as he gets rid of Nic Maddinson. The Australia A batsman pulls and skies it high to be caught by Saha. Maddinson scored 19 off34. Australia A have lost their fourth wicket now. Score 56/4 in 16 overs

India vs Australia A 2020 2nd Tour Match Day 1 Highlights

A second spinner in Kuldeep Yadav or an additional batsman in Hanuma Vihari will be India’s prime concern during their day/night first-class game against Australia A from Friday which would be the dress rehearsal for the ‘Pink Ball Test’ in Adelaide, starting December 17. Also Read - Australia Test Hopeful Cameron Green Ruled Out of Sydney Warm-Up After Blow to Head

The three-day game at the floodlight Sydney Cricket Ground will serve as proper simulation for the opening Test but the flat batting track here may not exactly be conducive for preparation considering that Adelaide Oval curator Damian Hough, according to Ian Chappell, will leave around 10mm grass cover on the strip. Also Read - WATCH: Jasprit Bumrah Reaches Maiden First-Class Fifty With a Six in Sydney

The match, which will be streamed live, may not feature skipper Virat Kohli, who has hinted that he wants to go on with his own preparation routine before the “Battle Royale”. It could also be a tactical move to ensure that the Australians do not get a sneak peek at his long format preparation. Also Read - Rohit Sharma Passes Fitness Test, Likely to Join India Squad For Australia Test Series

“Playing it on and off is not my thing and I like to play the full game. I will talk to our physio and then decide on my participation,” Kohli had said after the completion of the T20 series.

For Australia, new sensation Cameron Green will get another chance to impress skipper Tim Paine and coach Justin Langer while Mitchell Swepson would hope that when the third Test is played at the SCG in the New Year, he is in consideration.

IND vs AUS A Full Squads

India: Virat Kohli (captain), Ajinkya Rahane (vice-captain), KL Rahul, Mayank Agarwal, Cheteshwar Pujara, Hanuma Vihari, Prithvi Shaw, Shubman Gill, Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Umesh Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Navdeep Saini, Rishabh Pant (wk), Wriddhiman Saha (wk)

Australia A: Sean Abbott, Joe Burns, Alex Carey (captain & wk), Harry Conway, Cameron Green, Marcus Harris, Nic Maddinson, Ben McDermott, Mark Steketee, Will Sutherland, Mitchell Swepson, Jack Wildermuth