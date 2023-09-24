Top Recommended Stories

IND-W Vs BAN-W Cricket HIGHLIGHTS, Asian Games 2023 Semifinal: India Enter Final, Assure Atleast Silver Medal

India vs Bangladesh, Asian Games 2023 Women's Cricket HIGHLIGHTS: India will play either Pakistan or Sri Lanka in the final on September 25.

Updated: September 24, 2023 9:38 AM IST

By Koushik Paul

India vs Bangladesh, women cricket Asian Games 2023 semifinal live

India vs Bangladesh, Asian Games 2023 Women’s Cricket HIGHLIGHTS: India assured themselves a silver medal after the Smriti Mandhana-led side defeated Bangladesh by eight wickets in the semifinal of women’s cricket event at Asian Games 2023. Chasing 52 runs, India got home in 8.2 overs. Earlier, Pooja Vastrakar took four wickets as India bundled out Bangladesh for just 51 runs in 17.5 overs. Vastrakar started with two wickets in the first over as Bangladesh never recovered from that early jolts and kept on losing wickets at regular intervals. For Bangladesh, captain Nigar Sultana Joty was the top scorer with 12 runs as none of her teammates could go double digits.

Playing XIs

Bangladesh: Nigar Sultana (c), Marufa Akter, Nahida Akter, Shorna Akter, Fahima Khatun, Sultana Khatun, Ritu Moni, Sobhana Mostary, Rabeya Khan, Shathi Rani, Shamima Sultana (wk)

India: Smriti Mandhana (c), Amanjot Kaur, Shafali Verma, Kanika Ahuja, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Richa Ghosh (wk), Jemimah Rodrigues, Titas Sadhu, Deepti Sharma, Devika Vaidya, Pooja Vastrakar

Live Updates

  • Sep 24, 2023 8:50 AM IST

  • Sep 24, 2023 8:47 AM IST

    IND-W Vs BAN-W, Asian Games 2023 Semifinal LIVE: In the final the Indian team will be boosted by the return of captain Harmanpreet Kaur who missed two games due to an international ban.

  • Sep 24, 2023 8:46 AM IST

  • Sep 24, 2023 8:44 AM IST

    IND-W Vs BAN-W, Asian Games 2023 Semifinal LIVE: In the final, India will play either Sri Lanka or Pakistan. Unlike the Malaysia match, the Indian openers couldn’t do much as both Shafali Varma and Smriti Mandhana got out cheaply. But Jemimah Rodrigues played her part to ensure victory for India.

  • Sep 24, 2023 8:40 AM IST

    IND-W Vs BAN-W, Asian Games 2023 Semifinal LIVE: Good that Indian bowlers got some game time under their belt before the final. Meanwhile, India reach the target in just 8.2 overs and eight wickets in hand. India are into the final and assure ateast a silver medal.

  • Sep 24, 2023 8:11 AM IST

    IND-W Vs BAN-W, Asian Games 2023 Semifinal LIVE: Cautious approach by the Indian openers as Shafali Varma and Smriti Mandhana don’t rush things. IND 10/0 (2)

  • Sep 24, 2023 8:02 AM IST

    IND-W Vs BAN-W, Asian Games 2023 Semifinal LIVE: And we are back in the chase. Smriti Mandhana and Shafali Verma open the batting for India. Marufa Akter will open the attack for Bangladesh. Mandhana starts with a four. IND 8/0 (1)

  • Sep 24, 2023 7:49 AM IST

    IND-W Vs BAN-W, Asian Games 2023 Semifinal LIVE: That’s it. Rajeshwari Gayakwad bowls a brilliant delivery to clean bowled Marufa Akter as Bangladesh are 51 all out in 17.5 overs. India need just 52 runs to assure themselves a silver medal.

  • Sep 24, 2023 7:47 AM IST

    IND-W Vs BAN-W, Asian Games 2023 Semifinal LIVE: Looks like Bangladesh are in a hurry to pack their bags. Sultana Khatun is stumped by Richa Ghosh off Devika Vaidya to leave the opposition nine down. BAN 50/9 (17)

  • Sep 24, 2023 7:45 AM IST

    IND-W Vs BAN-W, Asian Games 2023 Semifinal LIVE: Fifty comes up for Bangladesh in the 16th over as Rajeswari Gayakwad finishes her third over by giving just four runs. BAN 50/8 (16)

