IND-W Vs BAN-W Cricket HIGHLIGHTS, Asian Games 2023 Semifinal: India Enter Final, Assure Atleast Silver Medal
India vs Bangladesh, Asian Games 2023 Women's Cricket HIGHLIGHTS: India will play either Pakistan or Sri Lanka in the final on September 25.
India vs Bangladesh, Asian Games 2023 Women’s Cricket HIGHLIGHTS: India assured themselves a silver medal after the Smriti Mandhana-led side defeated Bangladesh by eight wickets in the semifinal of women’s cricket event at Asian Games 2023. Chasing 52 runs, India got home in 8.2 overs. Earlier, Pooja Vastrakar took four wickets as India bundled out Bangladesh for just 51 runs in 17.5 overs. Vastrakar started with two wickets in the first over as Bangladesh never recovered from that early jolts and kept on losing wickets at regular intervals. For Bangladesh, captain Nigar Sultana Joty was the top scorer with 12 runs as none of her teammates could go double digits.
Playing XIs
Bangladesh: Nigar Sultana (c), Marufa Akter, Nahida Akter, Shorna Akter, Fahima Khatun, Sultana Khatun, Ritu Moni, Sobhana Mostary, Rabeya Khan, Shathi Rani, Shamima Sultana (wk)
India: Smriti Mandhana (c), Amanjot Kaur, Shafali Verma, Kanika Ahuja, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Richa Ghosh (wk), Jemimah Rodrigues, Titas Sadhu, Deepti Sharma, Devika Vaidya, Pooja Vastrakar
