India vs Malaysia, Women’s Cricket HIGHLIGHTS: India entered the semifinal of the Asian Games 2023 women’s cricket competition after their match against Malaysia was abandoned due to rain in Hangzhou on Thursday. India advanced due to their higher seeding. The match started 20 minutes late due to morning rain. Malaysia won the toss and sent India to bat first. Indian openers Shafali Varma and Smrti Mandhana started brilliantly with a half-century stand for the opening wicket. However, rain halted play just after 5.4 overs When play resumed, it was a 15-over affair. Shafali continued the momentum for India with a 31-ball fifty before Richa Ghosh took 20 runs in the final over as India posted 173/2 in 15 overs. In reply, Malaysia had played just two balls before rain gods opened up again, forcing an abandonment.

Playing XIs

India: Smriti Mandhana, (C) Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Kanika Ahuja, Richa Ghosh (wk), Deepti Sharma, Devika Vaidya, Amanjot Kaur, Pooja Vatsrakar, Minnu Manni, Rajeshwari Gayakwad.

Malaysia: Ainna Hamizah Hashim, Winifred Duraisingam(C), Mas Elysa, Wan Julia(w), Mahirah Izzati Ismail, Aina Najwa, Wan Nor Zulaika, Nur Arianna Natsya, Aisya Eleesa, Nur Dania Syuhada, Nik Nur Atiela.

