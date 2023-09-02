By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.
Highlights – IND vs PAK, Asia Cup 2023: Match CALLED-OFF
Pakistan vs India, 3rd Match, Group A - Live Cricket Score, Commentary. Match called off due to heavy rain, Pakistan qualify for Super 4.
AS IT HAPPENED | IND vs PAK, Asia Cup 2023
There you have it, after all the dilly-dally – the match is finally been called off due to rain. The decision was taken well before the cut-off time as they realised even if the rain stops, getting the ground ready would take time. Pakistan have qualified for the Super 4.
IND vs PAK, Asia Cup 2023 Match INFO
Match: PAK vs IND, 3rd Match, Group A, Asia Cup, 2023
Date: Saturday, September 02, 2023
Time: 1:00 PM
Venue: Pallekele International Cricket Stadium, Pallekele
