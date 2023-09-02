Top Recommended Stories

Highlights – IND vs PAK, Asia Cup 2023: Match CALLED-OFF

Pakistan vs India, 3rd Match, Group A - Live Cricket Score, Commentary. Match called off due to heavy rain, Pakistan qualify for Super 4.

Updated: September 2, 2023 10:26 PM IST

By Ankit Banerjee | Edited by India.com Sports Desk

Highlights - IND vs PAK, Asia Cup 2023: Match CALLED-OFF

AS IT HAPPENED | IND vs PAK, Asia Cup 2023

There you have it, after all the dilly-dally – the match is finally been called off due to rain. The decision was taken well before the cut-off time as they realised even if the rain stops, getting the ground ready would take time. Pakistan have qualified for the Super 4.

IND vs PAK, Asia Cup 2023 Match INFO

Match: PAK vs IND, 3rd Match, Group A, Asia Cup, 2023
Date: Saturday, September 02, 2023
Time: 1:00 PM
Venue: Pallekele International Cricket Stadium, Pallekele

Live Updates

