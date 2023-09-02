Home

Sports

Highlights – IND vs PAK, Asia Cup 2023: Match CALLED-OFF

live

Highlights – IND vs PAK, Asia Cup 2023: Match CALLED-OFF

Pakistan vs India, 3rd Match, Group A - Live Cricket Score, Commentary. Match called off due to heavy rain, Pakistan qualify for Super 4.

Highlights - IND vs PAK, Asia Cup 2023: Match CALLED-OFF

AS IT HAPPENED | IND vs PAK, Asia Cup 2023

There you have it, after all the dilly-dally – the match is finally been called off due to rain. The decision was taken well before the cut-off time as they realised even if the rain stops, getting the ground ready would take time. Pakistan have qualified for the Super 4.

Trending Now

IND vs PAK, Asia Cup 2023 Match INFO

Match: PAK vs IND, 3rd Match, Group A, Asia Cup, 2023

Date: Saturday, September 02, 2023

Time: 1:00 PM

Venue: Pallekele International Cricket Stadium, Pallekele

Follow fastest LIVE updates here.

Load More

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES