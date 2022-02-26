HIGHLIGHTS India vs Sri Lanka 2nd T20I Score and Match Updates As It Happened

Dharamshala: Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the 2nd T20 match between India and Sri Lanka here at the HPCA Stadium, Dharamshala.

India take the series 2-0 as they beat Sri Lanka by 7 wickets. Ravindra Jadeja joined Shreyas Iyer 74*(44) in the middle and produced a quickfire 44*(16) to finish it early for India. Shreyas Iyer brought up his 50 with a six. Incredible hitting from the KKR captain. Sri Lankan bowlers lost their way after first six overs. Sanju Samson paced his innings well with 39(25).

Early breakthrough for Sri Lanka as Dushmantha Chameera picks up captain Rohit Sharma in his first over. Ishan Kishan was hit on the head by Lahiru Kumara and he was not really confident. Shreyas Iyer key for India in the chase as Sanju Samson joins him.

Dasun Shanaka and Nissanka did extremely well in the last 6 overs to take Sri Lanka to 183/5 in 20 overs. This is a good pitch to bat on but it won’t be easy for India. Harshal Patel was expensive in his 4 over spell. Shanaka late flourish certainly helped Sri Lanka immensely.

Sri Lanka lost the plot after the first powerplay. They lost three wickets quickly. Gunathilaka departed in pursuit of upping the run-rate departs for 38(29). Half centurion for Sri Lanka in the last match, Charith Asalanka departed courtesy of Chahal. Gunathilaka and Pathum Nissanka started the proceeding for Sri Lanka. There was enough swing in the air and Jasprit Bumrah and Bhuvneshwar Kumar exploited the conditions well.

India have won the toss and have elected to field first. Team India is unchanged in the match. Sri Lanka, on the other hand, have made two changes – Janith Liyanage and Jeffrey Vandersay are out. Binura Fernando and Danushka Gunathilaka in.

