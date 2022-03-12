HIGHLIGHTS India vs Sri Lanka 2nd Test Scorecard

Bengaluru: Hello and welcome to the highlights cricket coverage of the 2nd test between India and Sri Lanka at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.

STUMPS: Jasprit Bumrah started and ended the day well for India as he got the priced scalps of Kusal Mendis, Lahuri Thirimanne and Angelo Mathews. Mohammed Shami followed suit and got Sri Lankan Dimuth Karunaratne and Dhananjaya de Silva. In nut shell – Indian pacers were on fire!

DINNER: Shreyas Iyer played an exceptional knock of 92(98) and was on course to get a hundred until he got out stumped. After Ravichandran Ashwin, Axar Patel departed quickly, Mohammed Shami threw away his wicket courtesy of a bad shot. India finish on 252/10 after 59.1 overs. Rishabh Pant and Ravindra Jadeja, who were top scorers in the previous test, are back in the hut. Lasith Embuldeniya has bowled exceedingly well to get both of them out. India have maintained a good run-rate, however, current pair of Ashwin-Shreyas need to steady the innings now with a partnership.

TEA: Sri Lankan bowlers are bossing India at the moment. With the wickets of Virat Kohli and Hanuma Vihari, The ball is staying extremely low and spinners are running riot at the moment. Sri Lanka make early inroads as India lose their openers early in the match. Lasith Embuldeniya gets the Indian captain Rohit Sharma and India are two down already. RCB former captain Virat Kohli in the middle now with Vihari. Comedy of errors on the field in the 2nd over and Mayank Agarwal departs early. Half centurion in the last match Hanuma Vihari walked in at number 3.

India have won the toss and Rohit Sharma have elected to bat first. Due to dry conditions, India persists with 2 seamers and 3 spinners. Axar Patel is fit and replaces Jayant Yadav. On the other hand, Sri Lanka have made two forced changes – Lahiru Kumara and Pathum Nissanka are out and Kusal Mendis, Praveen Jayawickrama replaces them.

Sri Lanka (Playing XI): Dimuth Karunaratne(c), Lahiru Thirimanne, Kusal Mendis, Angelo Mathews, Dhananjaya de Silva, Charith Asalanka, Niroshan Dickwella(w), Suranga Lakmal, Lasith Embuldeniya, Vishwa Fernando, Praveen Jayawickrama

India (Playing XI): Mayank Agarwal, Rohit Sharma(c), Hanuma Vihari, Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant(w), Shreyas Iyer, Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Axar Patel, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah

Check India vs Sri Lanka 2nd Test Day 1 Live Cricket Score, IND vs SL 2nd Test Day 1 Live Score and IND vs SL Day Night Test Live Streaming Online

  • 9:11 PM IST

    LIVE | IND vs SL 2nd Test Day 1: Bumrah strikes and Angelo Mathews departs after playing a good knock of 43(85). Stumps 86-6 after 30 overs.

  • 8:57 PM IST

    LIVE | IND vs SL 2nd Test Day 1: Ravichandran Ashwin back into the attack. The pitch has settled down a bit and Mathews has been the mainstay of this SL innings. Appeal for RUN OUT! Rohit Sharma was convinced, however, Rishabh Pant already disturbed the bails with his gloves. SL 82-5 after 27 overs.

  • 8:40 PM IST

    LIVE | IND vs SL 2nd Test Day 1: Half centurion in the last match – Niroshan Dickwella in the middle now. If he can get one for Sri Lanka in this innings, that would be great. Sri Lanka are currently trailing by 189 runs.

  • 8:26 PM IST

    LIVE | IND vs SL 2nd Test Day 1: Axar Patel brought into the attack. OUT!!! Ashwin takes a good catch. Poor shot from Charith Asalanka and he pays the price. Sri Lanka loses half of their side. Sri Lanka now 50-5 after 18 overs.

  • 8:19 PM IST

    LIVE | IND vs SL 2nd Test Day 1: FOUR!!! What a shot from Angelo Mathews! It goes down the ground. Sri Lanka should look to play shots. Indian batters understood this very pretty early in their innings. SIX! Another brilliant shot from Mathews. Sri Lanka 50-4 after 16 overs.

  • 8:04 PM IST

    LIVE | IND vs SL 2nd Test Day 1: Ravindra Jadeja into the attack. Man of the match in the last game with 175 runs and 9 wickets. Lets see if he gets the same help like the Sri Lankan bowlers were getting. OUT!!! What a review from Rohit-Shami and Pant. Dhananjaya departs for 10. SL 28-4 after 12 overs.

  • 7:51 PM IST

    LIVE | IND vs SL 2nd Test Day 1: There is enough help for the pace bowlers and Bumrah-Shami are exploiting the conditions really well. OH! That must have hurt. Awkward bounce and it hits Mathews flush on to the head. Sri Lanka now 20-3 after 9.4 overs.

  • 7:39 PM IST

    LIVE | IND vs SL 2nd Test Day 1: At the moment, Sri Lanka is struggling. EDGED!!! and does not does not carry to Pant behind the stumps. Bumrah is keeping the pressure up with his pace. Maiden over. Sri Lanka now 16-3 after 7 overs.

  • 7:30 PM IST

    LIVE | IND vs SL 2nd Test Day 1: Shami will be itching to ball early in this innings and OUT!!! He gets a wicket on the first ball. The SL captain Dimuth Karunaratne departs for 4. Sri Lanka now tottering at 14-3 after 5.1 overs.

  • 7:17 PM IST

    LIVE | IND vs SL 2nd Test Day 1: If he does not gets you in the first over, he will probably get you in his second. Jasprit Bumrah gets Kusal Mendis on the first ball of his first over. Almost gets a wicket Lahiru Thirimanne on the next ball. SL 2-1 after 2.3 overs.