HIGHLIGHTS India vs Sri Lanka 2nd Test Day 2 Scorecard As It Happened

Bengaluru: Hello and welcome to the live cricket coverage of day 2 of the second test match between India and Sri Lanka here at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium.

STUMPS: Bumrha strikes early for India. Lahiru Thirimanne Departs. India declare on 303/9. Shreyas Iyer got his second in the match. Embuldeniya picked up the most wickets (3) for Sri Lanka The ball is doing a bit under the lights for the seamers. Also Read - SAFF Championship 2021, India vs Sri Lanka: Sunil Chhetri and Co. Held to a Goalless Draw

DINNER: Currently Shreyas Iyer and Ravindra Jadeja have occupied the crease for India. Rishabh Pant departs after scoring a quickfire 50. Ravindra Jadeja joins Shreyas Iyer in the middle. Indian captain Rohit Sharma (47) departed just before his well deserved half century. Virat Kohli brief stay ended with just 13 runs under his name. Also Read - SAFF Championship 2021 Match Highlights India vs Sri Lanka Match 5 Today Football Updates: Lack-Lustre India Play Out a Goalless Draw Against Sri Lanka

TEA: Mayank Agarwal and captain Rohit Sharma started well for India until Embuldeniya drew first blood for Sri Lanka. Currently, Hanuma Vihari and Rohit have taken India to 61/1 after 18 overs. Sri Lankan tail enders did not bother India much as they get bundled out for 109 in 35.4 overs. Jasprit Bumrah striked early in the day for India as overnight batter Lasith Embuldeniya got out to a well directed bouncer. Even Sri Lanka’s main stay Niroshan Dickwella had no answer to Bumrah’s brilliance. Ashwin picked up two wickets to clean up the tail.

Sri Lanka (Playing XI): Dimuth Karunaratne(c), Lahiru Thirimanne, Kusal Mendis, Angelo Mathews, Dhananjaya de Silva, Charith Asalanka, Niroshan Dickwella(w), Suranga Lakmal, Lasith Embuldeniya, Vishwa Fernando, Praveen Jayawickrama

India (Playing XI): Mayank Agarwal, Rohit Sharma(c), Hanuma Vihari, Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant(w), Shreyas Iyer, Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Axar Patel, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah

