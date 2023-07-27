Top Recommended Stories

  • Home
  • Sports
  • Highlights India vs West Indies, 1st ODI: IND Beat WI By 5 Wickets
live

Highlights India vs West Indies, 1st ODI: IND Beat WI By 5 Wickets

India vs West Indies, 1st ODI: India Beat West Indies By 5 Wickets. With just over two months left for the Men’s ODI World Cup to start, India will be aiming to restart and fine-tune their preparation for the marquee tournament when they face West Indies in the series opener starting on Thursday.

Updated: July 28, 2023 12:06 AM IST

By India.com Sports Desk | Edited by Debayan Bhattacharyya

Rohit Sharma (C)

8* (17) 1x4, 0x6

Ravindra Jadeja

16 (21) 1x4, 0x6

Gudakesh Motie

(6.3-0-22-2)*

Yannic Cariah

(5-0-35-1)
Highlights India vs West Indies, 1st ODI: IND Beat WI By 5 Wickets
LIVE IND vs WI, 1st ODI: India Aim To Carry Winning Momentum In 50-Over Series.

Bridgetown, July 26: Wicketkeeper-batter Ishan Kishan made his promotion to opening count by top-scoring with 52 as India beat West Indies by five wickets in a one-sided first ODI of the three-match series at Kensington Oval, here on Thursday.

Also Read:

Trending Now

After spinners Kuldeep Yadav (4-6) and Ravindra Jadeja (3-37) combined to take seven wickets between themselves to bundle out West Indies for a paltry 114, Kishan opened the batting and took on the bowlers hit seven fours and a six in his 46-ball 52 as India rejigged their batting order.

Captain Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli sat back as everyone else were given a go with the bat. Rohit did have to come out at number seven to finish off the chase with 160 balls to spare as India got their ninth consecutive win over West Indies.

For West Indies, who had a horror day with the bat, performances from spinners Yannic Cariah (1-35) and Gudakesh Motie (2-26) were the only positives.

Chasing 115, Kishan began with a pulled four off Dominic Drakes, while Shubman Gill was lucky in top-edge on pull flying over keeper for four.

In the fourth over, Gill fell after poking at a fifth stump line ball from Jayden Seales and Brandon King took a good low catch at second slip. Suryakumar Yadav’s promotion to number three began with a trademark glance for four and followed it up with a fine cover drive going for boundary.

Kishan continued to be steady with his check-drives, pulls and flicks even as Suryakumar brought out his famed pick-up whip and sweep for boundaries. After failing in his attempt to sweep off Motie twice, Suryakumar again went for the same shot. But this time, he was trapped lbw by the left-arm spinner who got to straighten the delivery from middle and off, and even burnt a review.

Kishan welcomed Cariah with a chip over mid-off and cut past point for a brace of fours. Though Hardik Pandya was run-out after Cariah deflected the ball to non-striker’s end, Kishan continued to make merry — dancing down the pitch to slog the leg-spinner over deep mid-wicket for six and smashed Motie over his head for four more.

After a brace off Athanaze took him to his fourth ODI fifty, Kishan fell immediately, holing out to deep mid-wicket off Motie. In the next over, Shardul Thakur fell after dabbing straight to second slip off Cariah.

Rohit Sharma, coming in at number seven, and Ravindra Jadeja ensured India went over the line, with the skipper sweeping Motie to finish off the chase in style and seal an easy win for the visitors’.

Brief Scores: West Indies 114 in 23 overs (Shai Hope 43, Alick Athanaze 22; Kuldeep Yadav 4-6, Ravindra Jadeja 3-37) lost to India (Ishan Kishan 52; Gudakesh Motie 2-26, Yannic Cariah 1-35) by five wickets.

Live Updates

  • 12:06 AM IST

    LIVE IND vs WI, 1st ODI: That’s it!! India win this encounter by 5 wickets!! Kuldeep Yadav has been adjudged as the Man of the Match for his brilliant 4-fer. IND 188/5 (22.5)

  • 10:31 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs WI, 1st OD: 12 overs gone, India are now at 66/2. Ishan Kishan and Hardik Pandya are now at the crease for the visitors. IND 66/2 (12)

  • 9:10 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs WI, 1str ODI: That’s it!! West Indies have been bowled out for 114. Shai Hope’s valiant knock goes in vain. Kuldeep picks up a 4-fer, while Ravindra Jadeja took 3 wickets. This should be an easy chase for the Indians. WI 114

  • 7:20 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs WI, 1st ODI: Pandya removed Kyle Mayers for 2 runs. Brandon King and Alick Athanaze key for the Windies. WI 9/1 (4)

  • 6:44 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs WI, 1st ODI: Shai Hope | West Indies captain: Every series means a lot. We’ve got to play each game and each series to win. Now is a good opportunity to do so against a top team. We’ve got some quality spinners as well, the aim is to bowl in the right areas, make sure we capitalize on our chances. We dropped a few chances the last time, need to be clinical on the field, and post a good total. Bit of moisture, maybe tricky in the morning. We need to make sure we assess, and post a good total. Oshane Thomas, Alzarri Joseph, Kevin Sinclair and Keacy Carty are out.

  • 6:43 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs WI, 1st ODI: Rohit Sharma | India captain: We are gonna field first, no particular reason, just that we wanted to try a few different things and see where we are as a team. We want to head into the World Cup with a clear mindset. For us, the results are also important. At times, we are going to try out different players but we don’t want to compromise on our results. All cricketers around the world who are playing all formats need to adapt well. Hopefully, we can get what we want here. We have got four seamers and two spinners.

  • 6:41 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs WI, 1st ODI: West Indies (Playing XI): Shai Hope(w/c), Kyle Mayers, Brandon King, Alick Athanaze, Shimron Hetmyer, Rovman Powell, Romario Shepherd, Yannic Cariah, Dominic Drakes, Jayden Seales, Gudakesh Motie.

  • 6:40 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs WI, 1st ODI: India (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma(c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Ishan Kishan(w), Hardik Pandya, Suryakumar Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Umran Malik, Mukesh Kumar.

  • 6:35 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs WI, 1st ODI: TOSS UPDATE | India have won the toss and opted to field first.

  • 6:26 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs WI, 1st ODI: Confirmation coming in, Mukesh Kumar will be making his ODI debut today.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

Topics

More Stories

By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.