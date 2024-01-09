Home

HIGHLIGHTS – IND-W Vs AUS-W, 3rd T20I: Mooney, Healy Star As Australia Win By 7 Wickets

India Women vs Australia Women, 3rd T20I: With this loss, India lost the three-match T20I series 1-2. Earlier, India have lost to Australia 0-3 in ODI series.

India Women vs Australia Women, 3rd T20I HIGHLIGHTS: Captain Alyssa Healy and Beth Mooney scored fifties as Australia beat India by seven wickets in the final T20I to clinch the three-match series 2-1 in Mumbai. Mooney remained not out on 52 off 45 balls while Healy contributed with 55 as Australia romped home in 18.4 overs. Earlier, India rode on Richa Ghosh’s 34 to reach 147/6 in 20 overs. Openers Shafali Verma and Smriti Mandhana chipped in with 26 and 29 respectively.

