HIGHLIGHTS – IND-W Vs AUS-W, 3rd T20I: Mooney, Healy Star As Australia Win By 7 Wickets

India Women vs Australia Women, 3rd T20I: With this loss, India lost the three-match T20I series 1-2. Earlier, India have lost to Australia 0-3 in ODI series.

Updated: January 9, 2024 11:35 PM IST

By Koushik Paul

India Women vs Australia Women, 3rd T20I HIGHLIGHTS: Captain Alyssa Healy and Beth Mooney scored fifties as Australia beat India by seven wickets in the final T20I to clinch the three-match series 2-1 in Mumbai. Mooney remained not out on 52 off 45 balls while Healy contributed with 55 as Australia romped home in 18.4 overs. Earlier, India rode on Richa Ghosh’s 34 to reach 147/6 in 20 overs. Openers Shafali Verma and Smriti Mandhana chipped in with 26 and 29 respectively.

Live Updates

  • Jan 9, 2024 10:08 PM IST

    LIVE Updates – IND-W Vs AUS-W, 3rd T20I: Beth Mooney hits back-to-back fours as Australia reach home with eight balls away. Australia win the game by seven wickets and also the series 2-1. This is also the first time India have lost a three-match T20I series against Australia after winning the first game.

  • Jan 9, 2024 10:06 PM IST

    LIVE Updates – IND-W Vs AUS-W, 3rd T20I: Phoebe Litchfield hits a four to reduce the deficit. Australia are two hits away from win. AUS 140/3 (18)

  • Jan 9, 2024 10:04 PM IST

  • Jan 9, 2024 9:59 PM IST

    LIVE Updates – IND-W Vs AUS-W, 3rd T20I: The game is poised now. With three quick wickets, India have fought back into the game. AUS 132/3 (17)

  • Jan 9, 2024 9:55 PM IST

    LIVE Updates – IND-W Vs AUS-W, 3rd T20I: India come back in the match through Pooja Vastrakar. She dismisses Ellyse Perry and Tahlia McGrath in the same over. AUS 118/3 (16)

  • Jan 9, 2024 9:36 PM IST

    LIVE Updates – IND-W Vs AUS-W, 3rd T20I: A wicket at last for Deepti Sharma. Australia captain Alyssa Healy departed after 55. AUS 97/1 (12)

  • Jan 9, 2024 9:18 PM IST

    LIVE Updates – IND-W Vs AUS-W, 3rd T20I: Alyssa Healy goes hard on Titas Sadhu. The Australian captain clobbers the Indian pacer for boundaries. The Healy-Beth Mooney partnership has crossed 70-run mark. AUS 70/0 (8)

  • Jan 9, 2024 8:47 PM IST

    LIVE Updates – IND-W Vs AUS-W, 3rd T20I: We are back in action. Alyssa Healy and Beth Mooney have started on a solid note for Australia. AUS 10/0 (2)

  • Jan 9, 2024 8:28 PM IST

    LIVE Updates – IND-W Vs AUS-W, 3rd T20I: Richa Ghosh gets out after a well-made 34 in the last over. Meanwhile, Pooja Vastrakar finishes the Indian innings with a huge six. India reach 147/6.

  • Jan 9, 2024 8:20 PM IST

    LIVE Updates – IND-W Vs AUS-W, 3rd T20I: Richa Ghosh is the sole warrior for India in the middle. At a time when all the big names faltered, Richa is leading from the front. IND 126/5 (18)

