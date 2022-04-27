Highlights | IPL 2022, Gujarat Titans vs SunRisers Hyderabad T20 Scorecard As It Happened

Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan held their nerve in the final over to win the match by 5 wickets. Umran Malik destructive spell (5 wickets for 25 runs) gets the better of Gujarat batters. Half of their side is back in the dugout.

Handy contribution from Abhishek Sharma (65 off 42), Aiden Markram (56 off 40) and late strikes from Shashank Singh (25 off 6) powers Sunrisers Hyderabad to 195/6 after 20 overs.

Gujarat Titans have won the toss and elected to bowl first. Skipper Hardik Pandya is fielding the same XI in this match. On being asked, if he bowl or not? Hardik said,"We have seven options in the bowling and if the need be, I will bowl."

On the other hand, SRH skipper Kane Williamson has made one change – Washington Sundar comes in for Jagdish Suchith.

Gujarat Titans (Playing XI): Wriddhiman Saha(w), Shubman Gill, Hardik Pandya(c), Abhinav Manohar, David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Alzarri Joseph, Lockie Ferguson, Yash Dayal, Mohammed Shami

Sunrisers Hyderabad (Playing XI): Abhishek Sharma, Kane Williamson(c), Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram, Nicholas Pooran(w), Shashank Singh, Washington Sundar, Marco Jansen, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Umran Malik, T Natarajan

