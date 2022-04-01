HIGHLIGHTS | IPL 2022, Lucknow Super Giants vs Chennai Super Kings Score, Match 7 SCORECARD AS IT HAPPENED

Mumbai: Hello and welcome to the highlights cricket coverage of match no. 7 between Lucknow Super Giants and Chennai Super Kings here at the Brabourne stadium, Mumbai.

Evin Lewis and Ayush Badoni star as Lucknow Beat Chennai by 6 wickets. Quinton de Kock departs after scoring 61(45). Deepak Hooda joins Evin Lewis in the middle.

Manish Pandey woes continue as Tushar Deshpande gets him out early on 5(6). Dwaine Pretorius draws first blood as KL Rahul departs on 40(26). Rahul and Quinton de Kock started well for the chase of 211.

Chennai Super Kings finish on 210/7 after 20 overs. Bishnoi has been the only silver lining for LSG in this lackluster bowling line up. Shivam Dube and Ravindra Jadeja are at the crease and their partnership will be key for a score of 200.

Robin Uthappa departs just after reaching 50. Moeen Ali-Shivam Dube are in the middle for CSK. Ruturaj Gaikwad departs early courtesy of a brilliant run-out from Ravi Bishnoi. Moeen Ali comes out to join Uthappa. Robin Uthappa and Ruturaj Gaikwad to open the batting for Chennai Super Kings.   

Lucknow Super Giants have won the toss and have elected to field first. KL Rahul had no hesitation to bowl first. Lucknow Super Giants have made one change. Andrew Tye comes in for Mohsin. On the other hand, Chennai Super Kings have made three changes. Moeen Ali comes back, Dwaine Pretorius replaces Adam Milne.

Playing XI’s

Chennai Super Kings (Playing XI): Ruturaj Gaikwad, Robin Uthappa, Moeen Ali, Ambati Rayudu, Ravindra Jadeja(c), MS Dhoni(w), Shivam Dube, Dwayne Bravo, Dwaine Pretorius, Mukesh Choudhary, Tushar Deshpande

Lucknow Super Giants (Playing XI): KL Rahul(c), Quinton de Kock(w), Evin Lewis, Manish Pandey, Deepak Hooda, Ayush Badoni, Krunal Pandya, Dushmantha Chameera, Andrew Tye, Ravi Bishnoi, Avesh Khan

Live Updates

  • 11:46 PM IST
    Highest targets successfully chased down in IPL
    224 RR vs PBKS Sharjah 2020
    219 MI vs CSK Delhi 2021
    215 RR vs Deccan Hyderabad 2008
    211 LSG vs CSK Mumbai BS 2022
  • 11:36 PM IST

    LIVE | Lucknow vs Chennai, Match 7: 19.3 – Single and Lucknow Super Giants have completed an unbelievable chase. The battle of the “Super” and Lucknow wins it in the last over by 6 wickets.

  • 11:34 PM IST

    LIVE | Lucknow vs Chennai, Match 7: 19.2 – DOT BALL.

  • 11:34 PM IST

    LIVE | Lucknow vs Chennai, Match 7: 19.1 SIX!!!! Ayush Badoni comes to the party. Scores are level.

  • 11:33 PM IST

    LIVE | Lucknow vs Chennai, Match 7: 19th Over – Wide ball from Mukesh Choudhary. LSG need 8 off 6.

  • 11:31 PM IST

    LIVE | Lucknow vs Chennai, Match 7: Prayers have started in the CSK dugout. FOUR!!! Smashed by Evin Lewis. It was a wide ball from Shivam Dube and punished by Lewis. OH!!! Another boundary. Dube is getting the taste of his own medicine. SIX!!! Evin freaking Lewis hits an unbelievable shot. Lucknow now need 9 runs off just 6 deliveries.

  • 11:26 PM IST

    LIVE | Lucknow vs Chennai, Match 7: Just 2 overs left in the match. 34 runs required and AYUSH BADONI FLICKS IT FOR A SIX!!! WHAT A TALENT! He has got no fear. Shivam Dube has been called in to bowl the 19th over and the pressure is getting to him. LSG now need 26 off 11 balls.

  • 11:18 PM IST

    LIVE | Lucknow vs Chennai, Match 7: SIX!!! Deepak Hooda has carried his form from the last match. It was a 94m gigantic six over long off. OUT!!! Bravo gets his revenge. Jadeja on the mid wicket boundary completes a safe catch. A twist in the tale? Lucknow need 40 off 16 deliveries.

  • 11:15 PM IST

    LIVE | Lucknow vs Chennai, Match 7: Pretorius has been asked to bowl his 4th over. WIDE Ball! – a crucial extra run for LSG. Evin Lewis is struggling to connect the bat to ball. Dwaine Pretorius have been brilliant in this over. Just as we speak, SIX!!! What a shot from Lewis. It was a length ball and such balls disappear into the crowd. Big Appeal for Caught Behind. Umpire says no but Jadeja reviews it immediately. Nothing on the ultra edge. Lucknow 165-3 after 17 overs.

  • 11:08 PM IST

    LIVE | Lucknow vs Chennai, Match 7: FOUR!!! Evin Lewis is muscling the bowlers at the moment. Dwayne Bravo bowled a wide delivery but it was a full toss. LSG now need 55 off just 24 deliveries. This will be a cracker of a chase if it LSG make it happen.