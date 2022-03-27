HIGHLIGHTS | IPL 2022, Punjab Kings vs Royal Challengers Bangalore Score, Match 3 As It Happened

Mumbai: Hello and welcome to the highlights coverage of match no. 3 of the Indian Premier League between Punjab Kings and Royal Challengers Bangalore here at DY Patil stadium in Navi Mumbai.

Shahrukh Khan-Odean Smith inspire a thrilling finish as Punjab Kings beat Royal Challengers Bangalore by 5 wickets.

Shikhar Dhawan after playing a brilliant knock of 43(29). Liam Livingstone in the middle now. Bhanuka Rajapaksa has played an incredible short innings till now in the chase. Wanindu Hasaranga draws first blood as Mayank Agarwal departed early. Punjab Kings need 206 to win.

Dinesh Karthik, Faf du Plessis and Virat Kohli take RCB to 205/2 after 20 overs. It will be a herculean task for Punjab Kings, however, the likes of Liam Livingstone, Shahrukh Khan and Mayank Agarwal will back themselves to chase this target. One way or the other, expect this to be a cracker!  

Rahul Chahar draws first blood as Anuj Rawat departs for 21(20). Former captain RCB Virat Kohli joins current captain Faf du Plessis in the middle. 

RCB will lock horns with Punjab Kings in their first match of the tournament on Sunday. Kohli cannot wait to set the ball rolling as he gears up for the match with “buzz and excitement”.

Squads:

Punjab Kings Squad: Mayank Agarwal(c), Shikhar Dhawan, Liam Livingstone, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Shahrukh Khan, Prabhsimran Singh(w), Odean Smith, Harpreet Brar, Arshdeep Singh, Rahul Chahar, Sandeep Sharma, Rishi Dhawan, Benny Howell, Ishan Porel, Nathan Ellis, Raj Bawa, Baltej Singh, Writtick Chatterjee, Jitesh Sharma, Prerak Mankad, Atharva Taide, Vaibhav Arora, Ansh Patel

Royal Challengers Bangalore Squad: Faf du Plessis(c), Virat Kohli, Anuj Rawat, Sherfane Rutherford, Dinesh Karthik(w), Mahipal Lomror, Wanindu Hasaranga, David Willey, Harshal Patel, Shahbaz Ahmed, Mohammed Siraj, Siddarth Kaul, Karn Sharma, Finn Allen, Suyash Prabhudessai, Luvnith Sisodia, Chama V Milind, Akash Deep, Aneeshwar Gautam

Live Updates

  • 11:20 PM IST

    LIVE | IPL 2022, Punjab vs Bangalore Score, Match 3: Odean Smith has ridiculed the RCB bowling if someone may put it correctly. With more than 200 runs in the bank, a slightly batter bowling performance would have expected. FOUR!!! Shahrukh Khan finishes it off for Punjab Kings. PBKS steamroll RCB by 5 wickets.

  • 10:57 PM IST

    LIVE | IPL 2022, Punjab vs Bangalore Score, Match 3: Akash Deep brought into the attack. SIX!!! Liam Livingstone playing some daring shots in this innings. OUT!!! Akash Deep gets his revenge. This is certainly an opening RCB were looking for. PBKS now 156-5 after 15 overs.

  • 10:43 PM IST

    LIVE | IPL 2022, Punjab vs Bangalore Score, Match 3: OUT!!! Bhanuka Rajapaksa departs. What a knock from this player. Absolutely magnificent. OUT!!! Another wicket. Raj Bawa departs. Incredible comeback from Mohammed Siraj. He is pumped after that wicket. PBKS lose 2 quick wickets. PBKS now 139-4 after 13.2 overs.

  • 10:39 PM IST

    LIVE | IPL 2022, Punjab vs Bangalore Score, Match 3: SIX!!! What a shot from Liam Livingstone. Hasaranga gave it some air, however, Livingstone eyes lit up with seeing that line and length. SIX!!! Bhanuka Rajapaksa drawing the attention immediately towards him with that shot. 17 runs off the over.

  • 10:35 PM IST

    LIVE | IPL 2022, Punjab vs Bangalore Score, Match 3: This is some performance from Bhanuka Rajapaksa at the moment. 35 runs off just 18 deliveries. The game has stayed in balance just because of this innings. PBKS now 124-2 after 12.2 overs.

  • 10:21 PM IST

    LIVE | IPL 2022, Punjab vs Bangalore Score, Match 3: Bhanuka Rajapaksa is giving his Sri Lankan teammate some proper treatment here. First four balls and 12 runs in the over already. Hasaranga avoids any more damage. PBKS now 97-1 after 10 overs.

  • 10:10 PM IST

    LIVE | IPL 2022, Punjab vs Bangalore Score, Match 3: Wanindu Hasaranga brought into the attack. OUT!!! What a catch from Shahbaz Nadeem. Hasaranga gets his first IPL wicket. It was not a great ball but sometimes rubbish balls from bowlers gets you easy wickets. PBKS 75-1 after 8 overs.

  • 9:56 PM IST

    LIVE | IPL 2022, Punjab vs Bangalore Score, Match 3: Shahbaz Ahmed brought into the attack. FOUR!!! Shikhar Dhawan pounces on the delivery and hits it brilliantly over the bowlers’ head. DROPPED! That catch would have been the catch of the year. Dinesh Karthik almost pulls off a stunner. 6 runs off the over. Punjab 63-0 after 6 overs.

  • 9:47 PM IST

    LIVE | IPL 2022, Punjab vs Bangalore Score, Match 3: Mayank Agarwal is dealing in boundaries at the moment. 14 runs from Mohammed Siraj’s over. The problem of bad line and length is hurting RCB’s chances at the moment. RCB now 48-0 after 4.1 overs.

  • 9:35 PM IST

    LIVE | IPL 2022, Punjab vs Bangalore Score, Match 3: Mohammed Siraj into the attack and breathing fire at the moment. The ball is doing a bit, however, Siraj is not able to maintain his line and length. 10 extras till now and it is just the 2nd over. Ordinary stuff from Siraj. PBKS 22-0 after 2 overs.