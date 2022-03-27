HIGHLIGHTS | IPL 2022, Punjab Kings vs Royal Challengers Bangalore Score, Match 3 As It Happened

Mumbai: Hello and welcome to the highlights coverage of match no. 3 of the Indian Premier League between Punjab Kings and Royal Challengers Bangalore here at DY Patil stadium in Navi Mumbai. Also Read - IPL 2022: Delhi Capitals Defeat Mumbai Indians By 4 wickets, Axar Patel, Lalit Yadav Shine

Shahrukh Khan-Odean Smith inspire a thrilling finish as Punjab Kings beat Royal Challengers Bangalore by 5 wickets. Also Read - HIGHLIGHTS | IPL 2022, Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians Score, Match 2: Lalit Yadav-Axar Patel Take DC To Incredible Win By 4 Wickets

Shikhar Dhawan after playing a brilliant knock of 43(29). Liam Livingstone in the middle now. Bhanuka Rajapaksa has played an incredible short innings till now in the chase. Wanindu Hasaranga draws first blood as Mayank Agarwal departed early. Punjab Kings need 206 to win. Also Read - Dhoni Stepping Down From CSK Captaincy Not Sudden, Says Coach Stephen Fleming

Dinesh Karthik, Faf du Plessis and Virat Kohli take RCB to 205/2 after 20 overs. It will be a herculean task for Punjab Kings, however, the likes of Liam Livingstone, Shahrukh Khan and Mayank Agarwal will back themselves to chase this target. One way or the other, expect this to be a cracker!

Rahul Chahar draws first blood as Anuj Rawat departs for 21(20). Former captain RCB Virat Kohli joins current captain Faf du Plessis in the middle.

RCB will lock horns with Punjab Kings in their first match of the tournament on Sunday. Kohli cannot wait to set the ball rolling as he gears up for the match with “buzz and excitement”.

Squads:

Punjab Kings Squad: Mayank Agarwal(c), Shikhar Dhawan, Liam Livingstone, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Shahrukh Khan, Prabhsimran Singh(w), Odean Smith, Harpreet Brar, Arshdeep Singh, Rahul Chahar, Sandeep Sharma, Rishi Dhawan, Benny Howell, Ishan Porel, Nathan Ellis, Raj Bawa, Baltej Singh, Writtick Chatterjee, Jitesh Sharma, Prerak Mankad, Atharva Taide, Vaibhav Arora, Ansh Patel

Royal Challengers Bangalore Squad: Faf du Plessis(c), Virat Kohli, Anuj Rawat, Sherfane Rutherford, Dinesh Karthik(w), Mahipal Lomror, Wanindu Hasaranga, David Willey, Harshal Patel, Shahbaz Ahmed, Mohammed Siraj, Siddarth Kaul, Karn Sharma, Finn Allen, Suyash Prabhudessai, Luvnith Sisodia, Chama V Milind, Akash Deep, Aneeshwar Gautam