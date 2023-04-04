Home

Sports

HIGHLIGHTS | Delhi vs Gujarat, IPL 2023 Score: Sudharsan Fifty Powers Titans To 6-Wicket Win

live

HIGHLIGHTS | Delhi vs Gujarat, IPL 2023 Score: Sudharsan Fifty Powers Titans To 6-Wicket Win

IPL 2023, DC vs GT Match Highlights, Game 7, April 4: Gujarat Titans made it two wins in as many matches at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi. Get DC vs GT match highlights.

Delhi Capitals vs Gujarat Titans, IPL 2023 Live Updates

Load More

HIGHLIGHTS | Delhi vs Gujarat, IPL 2023 Score

Gujarat Titans defeated Delhi Capitals by six wickets in the IPL 2023 at the Arun Jaitley Stadium on Tuesday. Chasing 162, Gujarat Titans were 54/3 inside the Powerplay but Sai Sudharsam anchored the chase with a fighting 48-ball 62 not out. He shared a match-winning 56-run unbroken stand with David Miller (31 not out; 16b) as they romped home with 11 balls to spare. Earlier, Gujarat Titans came up with a disciplined bowling effort to restrict Delhi Capitals to 162/8. Wily Afghanistan spinner Rashid Khan was the pick of GT bowlers (3/31) while fiery pace duo of Mohammed Shami (3/41) and Alzarri Joseph (2/29) gave a fine start after skipper Hardik Pandya opted to bowl.

Brief Scores: Delhi Capitals 162/8; 20 overs (David Warner 37, Sarfaraz Khan 30; Mohammed Shami 3/41, Rashid Khan 3/31, Alzarri Joseph 2/29) lost to Gujarat Titans 163/4 18.1 overs (Sai Sudharsan 62 not out, David Miller 31 not out) by six wickets.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.