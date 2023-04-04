Top Recommended Stories

  • Home
  • Sports
  • HIGHLIGHTS | Delhi vs Gujarat, IPL 2023 Score: Sudharsan Fifty Powers Titans To 6-Wicket Win
live

HIGHLIGHTS | Delhi vs Gujarat, IPL 2023 Score: Sudharsan Fifty Powers Titans To 6-Wicket Win

IPL 2023, DC vs GT Match Highlights, Game 7, April 4: Gujarat Titans made it two wins in as many matches at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi. Get DC vs GT match highlights.

Updated: April 4, 2023 11:36 PM IST

By India.com Sports Desk | Edited by Koushik Paul

DC vs GT, DC vs GT News, DC vs GT Updates, DC vs GT Pics, DC vs GT Latest News, DC vs GT Venue, DC vs GT Latest Updates, DC vs GT Images, DC vs GT Photos, DC vs GT India, DC vs GT In Indian Premier League 2023, DC vs GT Playing XIs, DC vs GT Score, DC vs GT Live Score on Google, DC vs GT Live Google Score, DC vs GT Google News, DC vs GT on Google Discover, DC vs GT Google Score, DC vs GT Live Score, DC vs GT Live Updates, DC vs GT Live Pics, DC vs GT Scores, DC vs GT Score Updates, DC vs GT Score Pics, DC vs GT IPL 2023, DC vs GT Latest Live Score, Delhi Capitals vs Gujarat Titans, Delhi Capitals vs Gujarat Titans News, Delhi Capitals vs Gujarat Titans Updates, Delhi Capitals vs Gujarat Titans Pics, Delhi Capitals vs Gujarat Titans Live Updates, Delhi Capitals vs Gujarat Titans Latest News, Delhi Capitals vs Gujarat Titans Latest Updates, IPL 2023, Sourav Ganguly, Rishabh Pant, Rishabh Pant news, Rishabh Pant in IPL 2023, Rishabh Pant injury updates, Rishabh Pant injury, Rishabh Pant latest update, Ricky Ponting, David Warner, Prithvi Shaw, Hardik Pandya, David Miller, Rashid Khan, Lungi Ngidi, 
Delhi Capitals vs Gujarat Titans, IPL 2023 Live Updates

Live Updates

  • 11:33 PM IST

  • 11:23 PM IST

    LIVE | DC vs GT, IPL 2023 Score: That’s it. David Miller hits the winning runs as Gujarat Titans beat Delhi Capitals by six wickets. Titans win two in a row.

  • 11:17 PM IST

  • 11:14 PM IST

    LIVE | DC vs GT, IPL 2023 Score: Anrich Nortje is back into the attack. Sai Sudharsan plays a ramp shot over the keeper’s head to bring up his fifty. Brilliant knock from the young man. He finishes the over with a six. GT 151/4 (17)

  • 11:09 PM IST

    LIVE | DC vs GT, IPL 2023 Score: What a shot by Miller. Mukesh Kumar bangs short, perfect for a man in form and Miller deposits it into the crowd. Two balls later, same treatment, same place. A boundary to follow. Probably the game changing over of the game. GT 137/4 (16)

  • 11:05 PM IST

    LIVE | DC vs GT, IPL 2023 Score: If one player who has impressed in this game, that would be Abishek Porel. The young lad was brilliant during his short time at the crease and then kept wickets brilliantly. Mukesh Kumar comes back into the attack.

  • 11:00 PM IST

    LIVE | DC vs GT, IPL 2023 Score: Kuldeep Yadav comes back into the attack and David Miller is caught plumb. Up goes the finger. Miller goes up immediately. This can be a huge moment in the game. Possibly the game changer. GT 117/4 (15)

  • 10:58 PM IST

    LIVE | DC vs GT, IPL 2023 Score: Sai Sudharsan has played a good hand so far in this game. He has held on at one end. GT 112/4 (14)

  • 10:54 PM IST

    LIVE | DC vs GT, IPL 2023 Score: OUTT! The breakthrough that Delhi needed. Vijay Shankar is caught plumb in front by Mitchell Marsh. Ball tracking says its hitting the middle and leg. GT 107/4 (13.2)

  • 10:48 PM IST

    LIVE | DC vs GT, IPL 2023 Score: Sai Sudharsan gets a top edge off Anrich Nortje and Abishek Porel runs and dives to his full stretch only to fall short. Brilliant effort from the youngster. GT 106/3 (13)

HIGHLIGHTS | Delhi vs Gujarat, IPL 2023 Score

Gujarat Titans defeated Delhi Capitals by six wickets in the IPL 2023 at the Arun Jaitley Stadium on Tuesday. Chasing 162, Gujarat Titans were 54/3 inside the Powerplay but Sai Sudharsam anchored the chase with a fighting 48-ball 62 not out. He shared a match-winning 56-run unbroken stand with David Miller (31 not out; 16b) as they romped home with 11 balls to spare. Earlier, Gujarat Titans came up with a disciplined bowling effort to restrict Delhi Capitals to 162/8. Wily Afghanistan spinner Rashid Khan was the pick of GT bowlers (3/31) while fiery pace duo of Mohammed Shami (3/41) and Alzarri Joseph (2/29) gave a fine start after skipper Hardik Pandya opted to bowl.

Also Read:

Brief Scores: Delhi Capitals 162/8; 20 overs (David Warner 37, Sarfaraz Khan 30; Mohammed Shami 3/41, Rashid Khan 3/31, Alzarri Joseph 2/29) lost to Gujarat Titans 163/4 18.1 overs (Sai Sudharsan 62 not out, David Miller 31 not out) by six wickets.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.

Topics

Published Date: April 4, 2023 11:15 PM IST

Updated Date: April 4, 2023 11:36 PM IST

More Stories