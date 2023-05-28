Home

Highlights | CSK vs GT, IPL 2023 Final: Match Postponed to Monday Due to RAIN

CSK vs GT, IPL 2023 Final: Match postponed to Monday due to heavy rain.

Ahmedabad: So for the first time ever in the history of the Indian Premier League, the final match gets washed out on Sunday due to heavy rain in Ahmedabad and now it will be played on the following day on what is called the ‘Reserve Day’. If again on the Reserve Day, there is a wash-out, then defending champions Gujarat Titans will be crowned as IPL Champions for the second time in a row, since the Hardik Pandya-led side have finished ahead of Chennai Super Kings in the league phase. The match will start on Monday 7:30 PM IST.

