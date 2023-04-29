Top Recommended Stories

  • HIGHLIGHTS | Kolkata vs Gujarat, IPL 2023: Shankar, Gill Star As Titans Beat KKR By Seven Wickets
HIGHLIGHTS | Kolkata vs Gujarat, IPL 2023: Shankar, Gill Star As Titans Beat KKR By Seven Wickets

Kolkata Knight Riders vs Gujarat Titans, 39th Match Highlights. Batting first, KKR posted 179/7, courtesy knocks from Rahmanullah Gurbaz and Andre Russell. In reply, Gujarat Titans ride on Shubman Gill and Vijay Shankar knocks to win the game.

Updated: April 29, 2023 8:10 PM IST

Vijay Shankar

45* (23) 2x4, 4x6

David Miller

32 (18) 2x4, 2x6

Nitish Rana

(0.4-0-7-0)*

Varun Chakaravarthy

(4-0-42-0)
Kolkata Knight Riders vs Gujarat Titans, 39th Match - Live Cricket Score, Commentary

  • 7:45 PM IST

    LIVE Updates | Kolkata vs Gujarat, IPL 2023: Fifty by Vijay Shankar in style with a huge six. Gujarat Titans beat KKR by seven wickets. This was KKR’s sixth loss in this season.

  • 7:41 PM IST

    LIVE Updates | Kolkata vs Gujarat, IPL 2023: Vijay Shankar launches Varun Chakravarthy for two consecutive sixes. The game is slowly inching towards Gujarat Titans. Four more, leg byes. Shankar finishes the over with another six. GT 166/3 (17)

  • 7:32 PM IST

    LIVE Updates | Kolkata vs Gujarat, IPL 2023: Nitish Rana goes back to Andre Russell. Can he break this partnership? DROPPED! David Miller gets a big top edge and Suyash Sharma drops. Disappointment in Russell and Nitish Rana’s face.

  • 7:27 PM IST

    LIVE Updates | Kolkata vs Gujarat, IPL 2023: Suyash Sharma comes in to bowl his final over. Stand and deliver from David Miller. Back-to-back sixes from the South African. Four more from VIjay Shankar. Big big over for Titans. GT 129/3 (15)

  • 7:22 PM IST

    LIVE Updates | Kolkata vs Gujarat, IPL 2023: Varun Chakravarthy continues in the attack. After a quite first five balls, David Miller dumps the Indian for a boundary. GT 111/3 (14)

  • 7:11 PM IST

    LIVE Updates | Kolkata vs Gujarat, IPL 2023: Sunil Narine takes the big fish., Shubman Gill is out for 49. Andre Russell takes the catch. Two wickets in two overs for KKR. The whole crowd erupts. GT 98/3 (12)

  • 7:04 PM IST

    LIVE Updates | Kolkata vs Gujarat, IPL 2023: Harshit Rana is brought back into the attack. The game is slowly moving away from KKR and the hosts need wickets badly. OUUUUTTTTTTT! Hardik Pandya is caught plumb. Big Big breakthrough for KKR. GT 91/2

  • 7:03 PM IST

    LIVE Updates | Kolkata vs Gujarat, IPL 2023:
    Sunil Narine continues to bowl. BANG from Hardik Pandya. 11 runs come from the over. GT 89/1 (10)

  • 6:58 PM IST

    LIVE Updates | Kolkata vs Gujarat, IPL 2023: Suyash Sharma to continue. Eight runs come from the over. GT 78/1 (9)

  • 6:51 PM IST

    LIVE Updates | Kolkata vs Gujarat, IPL 2023: Sunil Narine comes into attack. One of the senior members of the side, Narine hasn’t flourished with the ball so far in IPL 2023. GT 70/1 (8)

Gujarat Titans beat Kolkata Knight Riders by seven wickets in their Indian Premier League match on Saturday. Invited to bat, young Afghanistan keeper-batter Rahmanullah Gurbaz slammed 81 off 39 balls but KKR managed a below-par score of 179 for 7. Gurbaz hit seven sixes and five fours in his scintillating knock while ‘birthday boy’ Andre Russell (34 off 19 balls) also used long handle to good effect towards the end. GT chased down the target with 13 balls to spare, reaching 180 for 3 in 17.5 overs. Vijay Shankar remained not out on 51 while Shubman Gill and David Miller contributed 49 and 32 not out respectively.

