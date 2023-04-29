Home

Sports

HIGHLIGHTS | Kolkata vs Gujarat, IPL 2023: Shankar, Gill Star As Titans Beat KKR By Seven Wickets

live

HIGHLIGHTS | Kolkata vs Gujarat, IPL 2023: Shankar, Gill Star As Titans Beat KKR By Seven Wickets

Kolkata Knight Riders vs Gujarat Titans, 39th Match Highlights. Batting first, KKR posted 179/7, courtesy knocks from Rahmanullah Gurbaz and Andre Russell. In reply, Gujarat Titans ride on Shubman Gill and Vijay Shankar knocks to win the game.

Summary Full Scorecard Summary Full Scorecardहिन्दी Commentary Schedule Points Table Kolkata Knight Riders VS Gujarat Titans 179/7 (20.0) 179/3 (17.5) Run Rate: (Current: 10.04) GT need 7 runs in 14 balls at 3 rpo Last Wicket: Shubman Gill c Andre Russell b Sunil Narine 49 (35) - 93/3 in 11.2 Over Vijay Shankar 45 * (23) 2x4, 4x6 David Miller 32 (18) 2x4, 2x6 Nitish Rana (0.4-0-7-0) * Varun Chakaravarthy (4-0-42-0)

Kolkata Knight Riders vs Gujarat Titans, 39th Match - Live Cricket Score, Commentary

Load More

HIGHLIGHTS | Kolkata vs Gujarat, IPL 2023

Gujarat Titans beat Kolkata Knight Riders by seven wickets in their Indian Premier League match on Saturday. Invited to bat, young Afghanistan keeper-batter Rahmanullah Gurbaz slammed 81 off 39 balls but KKR managed a below-par score of 179 for 7. Gurbaz hit seven sixes and five fours in his scintillating knock while ‘birthday boy’ Andre Russell (34 off 19 balls) also used long handle to good effect towards the end. GT chased down the target with 13 balls to spare, reaching 180 for 3 in 17.5 overs. Vijay Shankar remained not out on 51 while Shubman Gill and David Miller contributed 49 and 32 not out respectively.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.