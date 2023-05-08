Top Recommended Stories

Highlights KKR vs PBKS, IPL 2023 Score: Rinku-Russell Blitz Guide Kolkata to a Thrilling 5-Wicket Victory

KKR vs PBKS IPL 2023: Skipper Nitish Rana scored a half-century (51 off 38 balls), while West Indian middle-order batter Andre Russell (42) and Rinku Singh (21 not out) played some fine strokes at the back end as Kolkata Knight Riders defeated Punjab Kings by five wickets in a last-ball IPL thriller.

Updated: May 8, 2023 11:28 PM IST

By India.com Sports Desk | Edited by Debayan Bhattacharyya

Rinku Singh

17* (9) 1x4, 1x6

Shardul Thakur

0 (0) 0x4, 0x6

Arshdeep Singh

(3.5-0-35-0)*

Sam Curran

(3-0-44-0)
Highlights KKR vs PBKS, IPL 2023 Score: Rinku-Russell Blitz Guide Kolkata to a Thrilling 5-Wicket Victory.

Live Updates

  • 11:24 PM IST

    LIVE KKR vs PBKS, IPL 2023: THAT’S IT!! KKR Win a thriller!! Arshdeep did really well until the last ball!! 2 needed from the final ball and Rinku Singh, the man made for pressure situations like this, finishes off in style with a boundary. KKR 182/5 (20)

  • 11:15 PM IST

    LIVE KKR vs PBKS, IPL 2023: OH BOY!!! 20 runs coming from the over!! Kolkata need just 6 to win now.

  • 11:09 PM IST

    LIVE KKR vs PBKS, IPL 2023: 26 required now from the last 2 overs. KKR 154/4 (18)

  • 11:06 PM IST

    LIVE KKR vs PBLS, IPL 2023: Kolkata need 36 to win from 18 balls with Rinku and Russell in the middle.

  • 10:38 PM IST

    LIVE KKR vs PBKS, IPL 2023: 12 done, Kolkata Knight Riders are now at 98/2. Nitish Rana and Venkatesh Iyer lead charge at Eden. KKR 98/2 (12)

  • 10:07 PM IST

    LIVE KKR vs PBKS, IPL 2023: 5 overs gone, Kolkata Knight Riders are now at 39/1. KKR 39/1 (5)

  • 9:28 PM IST

    LIVE KKR vs PBKS, IPL 2023: Punjab Kings finish on 179/7. PBKS 179/7 (20)

  • 8:54 PM IST

    LIVE KKR vs PBKS, IPL 2023: OUT!! Shikhar Dhawan departs after a well-made 57. Punjab Kings are now at 124/5. PBKS 124/5 (15)

  • 8:43 PM IST

    LIVE KKR vs PBKS, IPL 2023: OUT!! Danger-man Jitesh Sharma departs! Varun Chakravarthy strikes again and that dismissal brings Sam Curran in the middle. PBKS 106/4 (12.3)

  • 8:25 PM IST

    LIVE KKR vs PBKS, IPL 2023: 9 overs gone, Punjab Kings are now at 79/3. PBKS 79/3 (9)

AS IT HAPPENED | Kolkata Knight Riders vs Punjab Kings, IPL 2023

Kolkata: Skipper Nitish Rana scored a half-century (51 off 38 balls), while West Indian middle-order batter Andre Russell (42) and Rinku Singh (21 not out) played some fine strokes at the back end as Kolkata Knight Riders defeated Punjab Kings by five wickets in a last-ball IPL thriller here on Monday.

Chasing 180 for victory, KKR scored 182/5, with Russell playing a pivotal role in the game, hitting three sixes in Sam Curran’s 19th overs to bring his team closer to the target.

Rinku then scored a four off the last ball of the innings to signal KKR’s victory.

Earlier, KKR spinner Varun Chakravarthy grabbed three wickets for 26 runs but Punjab Kings still managed a fighting 179/7 with skipper Shikhar Dhawan scoring a half century.

Dhawan (57 off 47 balls) was also involved in a 53-run partnership with wicketkeeper-batter Jitesh Sharma (21) and laid the foundation for later-order batters to set a competitive total.

Brief scores: Punjab Kings: 179 for 7 in 20 overs (Shikhar Dhawan 57; Varun Chakravarthy 3/26, Harshit Rana 2/33). Kolkata Knight Riders: 182 for 5 in 20 overs (Jason Roy 38, Nitish Rana 51, Andre Russell 42, Rinku Singh 21 not out; Rahul Chahar 2/23, Nathan Ellis 1/29). PTI AM.

